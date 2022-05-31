10 Ways to Make a Great First Impression With Potential Clients

—

There’s a popular saying that “first impressions last longer.” What’s more, studies reveal that an average person forms an impression in 27 seconds.

In light of this, the first impression is most important in any meeting, more so with potential clients. To make a great first impression, some of these tips will guide you.

1. Research Extensively

Before meeting with potential clients, research extensively on the possible topics of the meeting. Never go into the meeting blank and bereft of ideas, as potential clients wouldn’t like that – no one would.

Admit it. Even you would be a little disappointed if people came into a meeting unprepared; how much more the clients who actually want to invest resources in you.

At the very least, spend as much time researching about the meeting as the actual duration of the meeting. Check Google, LinkedIN and relevant web pages about the people/company. Review old documents if you have to, and keep yourself up-to-date with the current happenings in that particular area.

During the meeting, even if you cannot remember all you have read, you have a decent idea of the topic, which is often enough.

2. Show Interest in Their Project

Show your clients that you are interested in them and their ideas, not just their money. This is an excellent way of convincing potential clients that they can trust you.

Brenton Thomas from Twibi Agency suggests considering it from the client’s perspective. If someone is solely interested in the money they’ll get from a project, what assurance is there that they will not just stop at the bare minimum? Or worse, resort to dubious and untrustworthy acts just to get paid.

So, be genuinely interested in the client’s project. Display positive facial expressions and body gestures, willingness to contribute, and an enthusiasm to listen.

Another way of showing interest is mapping out the next steps beforehand. Before you even meet, have a clear idea of what the aftermath of the meeting should look like. Ask yourself what you’d do if the client hires you on the spot. Think thoroughly about your next course of action as you just might have to tell it during the meeting.

You will give a good first impression of yourself if you can show the potential client that you are proactive and can think two steps ahead.

3. Take Notes, Always

Going to the meeting with a notebook is a sign that you are ready to listen and engage the potential client in smart conversations. It makes you look serious, and you can win over the potential client before anyone even utters a word.

When they are talking, be sure to listen and jot down key points of what they have said. If you have questions, reservations, or comments, note those too. You can bring them up at a convenient time.

Aside from writing during the meeting, you should go into the meeting with notes of your own from your research. This can refresh your memory of things that you otherwise would not remember when it’s your turn to speak.

After the meeting, you can send quality follow-up messages by reviewing your notes and highlighting the key areas the client wants you to address. Not to mention that you’ll have something to fall back on if the client wants another meeting much later.

Imagine the shame of going into a second meeting without remembering the critical details of the first. Not a very good lasting impression!

4. Focus on the Whole Picture

Don’t limit yourself to just the meeting and the topics you intend to discuss in its course. Rather, consider the broad aspects of the meeting according to Mark Mcshane of Birmingham First Aid Courses .

For instance, if your meeting is centered on COVID-19 symptoms, ensure you research the treatment of the symptoms, COVID pills, vaccines, and even the effect of the pandemic on the health industry, added Mark.

This way, you can offer informed solutions to problems that eclipse the scope of your primary meeting topics. In simpler words, you are showing the client you are capable of solving any problems they may have. This is a great first impression to make.

5. Be Ready to Compromise

Don’t be stubborn or too rigid in your ideas. Doing that tells the client you will be challenging to work with, not open or malleable to corrections. There may be times in your meeting when you and the potential client disagree. Don’t sulk or whine; instead, show maturity and find common ground.

Consistently trying to find a meeting point even when things are going far beyond your expectations is an excellent first impression to make.

Note that readiness to compromise doesn’t mean you should lose firmness on your ideas and just take everything the client says as is. That will do more harm than good for you down the line. Be firm but respectful and willing to compromise.

6. Show You Can Bring Value

Clients love value-driven employees, and that just makes sense. The value you are willing to bring on board is one of the chief determinants of hiring. But, showing your value is only possible by extensive research and a deep insight into the project’s requirements. It arms you with enough information to give reasonable answers to questions.

The ability to analyze problems critically is another vital marker of value. This is one of the first impressions potential clients look out for and one you should seek to give. Always think of ways of solving their problems first. Potential clients and partners would often go the extra mile and make compromises to accommodate value-driven individuals into their plans.

7. Do Online Background Checks

In this age where everything happens online, conducting basic online background checks on your potential clients should be a part of your to-do list when preparing for the meeting. These online background checks will tell you a lot about your client and their business says Jonathan Merry from BanklessTimes .

Jonathan also suggests examining their social media accounts, putting emphasis on accounts on more professional platforms like LinkedIn. Also, you should check through their website, which may even inform you of what they expect of you before the meeting.

This will help you say the right things and look informed and invested, which makes a good first impression during the actual meeting.

8. Ask for and Offer a Favor

One way to make people like you is by offering to help them with their problems. Think of it – the strongest friendships have started with a favor. The same applies when meeting potential clients.

For even better results, identify the problems and then suggest solutions on the spot. These may be problems even the potential clients have not identified yet. Any client would be blown away by their potential employee figuring out how to better their project unprompted.

In the same vein, you can ask for a favor from potential clients. Now, you have to be rational here, as any wrong move here can spell the end of the meeting and your relationship. Don’t ask for money or gifts, simply borrowing or small advice, anything lighthearted will do.

9. Make the Meeting Memorable

Often, potential clients have to interview multiple candidates for a project. In a case where a potential client has interviewed 50 people, what individuals do you think will stand out? Of course, those that had something unique to bring to the conversation.

Memorable here doesn’t even have to be anything too spectacular and can be in the form of a story you tell. If you can manage to captivate your potential client during your meeting and leave them a good impression of you through something you do, your chances of getting hired are much higher.

10. Sportify the Mood

You will want to develop a sense of humor and a jovial character. This would work wonders in high school, and it would when meeting with potential clients too. While you need to appear as serious all through the meeting, don’t pass up opportunities to lighten the mood and show the lovable side of yourself, says Henry Ford of Skilled Golf .

Tell a joke – a totally non-offensive one – if you can or perhaps take them to play some Golf, Henry adds. If you have a funny story or experience, share it. Basically, do everything to show the client your human side and appeal to theirs too. Remember, many of them have the same dry conversations very often. So, a light moment would probably stand out for them and establish a good relationship.

Conclusion

The first impression your prospects of you can determine if they become clients or remain just potential clients. So, you will need to train yourself to make a great first impression. These 10 proven tips should help you get started with that.

However, remember that it is a professional setting. So anything you do should stay within acceptable behavior for these confines.

