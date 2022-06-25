10 Workplace Safety Tips Every Employee Should Know

—

Every year Almost 2.8 million work-related injuries and accidents occur in the US. It does not matter if you work on a construction site or a desk job, the possibility of getting hurt in a work-related accident is never zero. Every worker deserves to have a safe and secure workplace environment. It is the responsibility of employers to make sure the employees have a safe environment in their workplace.

Your employers or management may be in charge to ensure a safe environment, but it is also your duty to be aware of workplace safety. These tips will help you create a secure environment at your job.

1. Use equipment properly

Improper use of tools is one of the most common reasons for injuries. When you are using equipment, make sure you are using the right tool. If the tool is unsuitable for the job, it can cause accidents. Make sure it is not missing any part before using it.

2. Wear safety gears

Take precautions and wear safety gear like masks, glasses, gloves, and protective clothing while using a tool. The chances of getting injured are more when you are using a handheld tool. So be careful if you use one on a daily basis.

3. Regular maintenance of tools

Faulty tools can be dangerous. Maintain and clean workplace equipment to reduce the risks of getting injured. Every company should confirm routine services and maintenance of power and hand tools.

4. Prioritize ergonomics

Back and neck injuries are common for people with every occupation. Applying ergonomics principles in the workplace can reduce the risk of injuries like back, neck or spinal damage. It also increases the productivity of employees.

5. Be aware of the hazards

Try learning about the hazards you might face in your job. Learning about it will help you prepare and avoid future risks.

6. Take breaks

Overworking can create stress. Taking regular breaks from work will improve productivity. It is good for your mental health. Also, if you work with power or hand tools, overworking and stress can cause accidents. So take a break and relax to reduce work stress.

7. Be informed about insurance

Insurance is a must for your financial safety. Be informed about your insurance or compensation. Most people wonder how do I know when I’m covered under workers’ compensation? You can ask your employer about it or take advice from an attorney.

8. Avoid workplace stress

Working with stress reduces productivity and it is dangerous for the physical and mental health of the employees. If a worker is under mental stress and working with a power tool, it can cause their concentration to waver which may lead to an accident. If you are stressed, it is wise to communicate with your supervisor and take a break.

9. Maintain a clutter-free environment

Tripping and falling may seem small but they can cause serious damage to your body. Always make sure to declutter your working space and remove obstacles that may cause tripping. Especially if you work on a construction site, ensure a well-organized work environment for your own safety.

10. Proper use of signs

Every workplace should confirm the distinct use of signs and labels, especially where employees are at risk of contracting dangerous chemicals. Exits, passage areas, storerooms, equipment storage or elevators should have proper signs.

This content is brought to you by Tasnim Siddiquee

