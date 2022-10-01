Soften resolve with kindness.

3 Dangers of Pursuit:

#1. Persecution:

Need persecutes. The drive to satisfy a need harasses people. When you need to impress bosses, you create self-imposed oppressors.

#2. Ownership:

When you need something bad enough it owns you. Addicts need a fix. Politicians need reelection. Control freaks live in fear because the world cannot be subdued.

#3. Amplification.

Choose your pursuits carefully. The more you pursue something, the more you feel the lack of it.

The drive to satisfy lack amplifies lack. The pursuit of excitement accentuates boredom. The more you pursue money, the more you need to pursue money.

3 Pursuits That Set You Free:

Pursuits that are first inward-facing and then outward-facing set you free.

#1. Service.

The hunger to serve is freeing if it isn’t polluted too deeply by a need for appreciation. (Something I have not escaped.)

Use your talent to serve the highest good of others. This is challenging for three reasons. First, what is your talent? Second, what is the highest good? Third, the highest good might be painful. Confronting an employee’s blind spot, for example.

#2. Right things.

Pursue doing the right thing, even though the path might be foggy. Just tell yourself, “I’m going to do the right thing.”

Soften resolve to do the right thing with kindness. It is always right to be kind, even when you hurt to help.

#3. Relationships.

Pursue relationship by enjoying people.

1.Speak truth with kindness.

2.Smile more than frown.

3.Pour in more than you take out every time you show up.

4.Drive toward improvement, but don’t insist on having your own way.

5.Give honor every time you receive it.

6.Practice optimism in the face of difficulty.

7.Consider responsible failure a learning opportunity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What pursuits set you free?

—

This post was previously published on LEADERSHIPFREAK.BLOG and is republished under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock