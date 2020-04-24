6 Careers You Can Do With a Business Degree

If you’re about to graduate with a business degree, people have most likely consistently asked you a few questions. What are you going to do now? What can you get with your major? Do you have a job lined up? Perhaps you thought you’d figure it out by the time you graduate, and now that time is here. Those questions can be overwhelming, but they don’t have to lead to worry on your part. A business degree is one of the most versatile ones out there, with several opportunities available to you.

A business degree can take on different forms. Some people may have a general business degree, while others have a focused specialization like economics or marketing. While they’re categories of their own, they fall under the umbrella of business.

This field is vast. If you’re considering what to do next, here are six careers you can pursue with a business degree.

1. Accountant

An accountant is in charge of organizing and maintaining finances for an enterprise. As an accountant, you can maximize profits and save money while collecting all documentation about finances. This responsibility will draw upon the financial skills you are currently learning.

You can work as an accountant for various businesses and organizations — almost everyone needs someone for this position. You will be conducting audits, providing consultations and aiding in tax services. Additionally, accountant positions typically have a good trajectory within the company. Your growth will lead upwards

The median salary for accountants is $70,500.

2. Marketing Manager

Marketing is a popular career option. If your business degree includes a marketing specialty or classes, this sector could be for you. Marketing entails coming up with creative and strategic ways to get people to invest in a product or service. This investment will be in the form of B2B or B2C dynamics and deals.

Marketing employees learn about consumer behavior, sales, advertising and strategies that help understand the data driving it all. Then, you can create campaigns and ads that will drive sales upward.

Due to the vastness of marketing positions, the job details will vary. The median salary will, too, but averages out to around $65,045.

3. Actuary

An actuary is someone who analyzes statistics to calculate insurance information. This data will consist of anything from salary, savings, insurance policy coverage and more. As an actuary, you’d be working with individuals or businesses to understand risk.

Actuaries utilize an overlap of fields, from mathematics to economics to communication. Business degrees typically cover all these areas. The position of an actuary can be one-on-one, or you may find yourself working with government organizations or businesses — it’s versatile and applicable for billions of people.

The median salary for actuaries is $97,070.

4. Auto Dealership Owner

A large part of business education is learning about entrepreneurial skills, and one of the biggest industries in the world is automobiles. Part of being an entrepreneur is knowing how to sell, and this includes cars.

With a business degree, you will have the know-how to take on this entrepreneurial feat. Additionally, one of the first steps to starting an auto dealership involves creating a business plan. You’ll already have the skills and knowledge for this step, putting you ahead of the curve. Understanding the financing, insurance, sales, warranties and more in the auto industry is a beneficial place for an entrepreneur.

The median salary for an auto dealership owner is $90,790.

5. Business Teacher

High school is the place to learn about future careers. If you’re interested in teaching with your business bachelor’s degree, becoming a high school teacher could be for you. Here, you will apply the skills you’ve learned in college and help others grow.

You’ll be able to teach about business operations, management, marketing and more. If you have a business education degree, all the better. Working with students is a beneficial way to help others flourish and develop their own skills.

The median salary for a high school teacher is $60,320.

6. Economist

The benefit of studying business is that it applies to many subcategories. Economics is one of those areas. This position spans beyond what you may think. At its core, it involves looking at the transfer of resources, which is most commonly money. However, it expands beyond that into real estate, labor, natural resources and more.

As you apply your business and economics skills to this position, you’ll find that it’s one of the highest-paying business careers. You’ll study production and distribution, as well as develop business recommendations based on statistics. This role can also lead you to other areas like a market or financial analyst.

The median salary for an economist is $104,340.

Stepping Out Into the World

Business degrees are versatile. They can offer a general approach to all things business or may focus on a concentration. The beneficial aspect is that the subcategories of business overlap and prepare you for various roles.

Additionally, many of the entry-level positions within the options on this list only require a bachelor’s degree. However, if you wish to pursue further education, master’s degrees are always an option.

Whatever you choose, know you have resources and opportunities ready for you to step into.

