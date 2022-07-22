Advertising’s Three W’s: When, Where, and Why

—

You have exactly 8 seconds for people to see your ad online. So what does that mean for you? It means you should hunt for micro-moments. “Micro-moments” is a term coined by Google’s Marketing to describe when consumers want to learn something, do something, go somewhere, or buy something. And here is how to best capture them using a simple formula.

Because sometimes, it is good to go back to the basics in a market flooded with expert advice. The ABC of Digital Advertising is WWW. Harness the power of When, Where, and Why to make your ads stand out.

When should you advertise?

Make sure time is on your side. This is done by knowing your target market well. Use the power of analytics and Big Data to zero in the exact moments when your audience looks for your ads.

First, take into consideration the time of day. Is your audience more active in the morning while scrolling on their phones while sipping a latte? Or maybe you are in the food industry and find the sweet spot when cravings hit before lunch. Why not put your movie premiere on Times Square billboard in the evening when your consumers are going home from work?

Second, think about the moment of consumption. Tap into people’s habits and rewire them towards your brand, product, or service. For example, if you know shoppers try to avoid rush hours in malls, think of making special deals when they have more time or offer them a discount if they buy when it is not crowded. Timing and consumer habits are crucial to your campaign’s success.

And lastly, think about how long you want to run your campaign. If your ad doesn’t run enough, it won’t reach the desired number of people. If it runs for too long, people might get bored or even annoyed, damaging your brand’s reputation. Find a good middle ground, and as a rule of thumb, the best time to advertise is always NOW. You must find what now means for you and your brand.

Where should you advertise?

Now, this is a tricky question. There are no recipes. But there are some general rules. It’s all about the medium and the advantages it presents for your ads.

ONLINE is a sure bet for everybody. Because almost everyone is on social media, and everyone has googled something at least once in their life. A digital sound strategy, a good creative display campaign, and some SEO will make you go far. Pair this with the when advice, and you should make it.

OFFLINE, Out of Home is your bread and butter. Billboards are here to stay with highly visible, iconic, and always fascinating audiences. But you could always play a bit more and go disruptive. Try a Digital Out of Home solution and see the medium shine with 2022 swag. Compared to their classical counterparts, digital billboards can do so much more. Bring your creativity to the digital screen with both static and full-motion assets. Just imagine a poster versus a full video trailer showing on a Nasdaq billboard . I think you got the big picture now.

When looking for where to advertise, consider where your brand feels at home and start there. Then when you feel comfortable, you can expand your reach with new media.

Why should you advertise?

Honestly, we should have started with this point. It is by far the most important. Finding your brand’s WHY will lead you down the path of how. It is what makes you different from the competition. It determines what your creative manager should speak about.

“Why?” is a question for both you and your audience. For you, it helps you define your identity in a crowded market. Powerful brands have a powerful why in the background. This is why it also helps you attract talent, which can help grow your business to new heights.

For your consumers, the “why” is what connects them to your company. The trigger that makes them go “Ah… I get you!” and start a conversation. That’s how engagement builds, and conversations turn to conversions.

Do not underestimate the power of why. Use it today and see it in the returns it provides tomorrow. Your advertising depends on it.

To sum it all up, advertising today is all about capturing micro-moments. To capture the flag and hold it there, you need time, location, and a solid reason to be. So when in doubt, always go back to the 3 W’s above: when, where, and last but not least, why.

Now, you have the ingredients for your next great campaign. Let’s go live when our audience is looking, where our brand feels like home, and show everyone why they should choose us.

