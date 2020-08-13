Get Daily Email
Home / Business / Being You, Changing the World With Dr. Dain Heer [PODCAST]

Being You, Changing the World With Dr. Dain Heer [PODCAST]

Do you find it difficult to be yourself?

By Danielle

Do you find it difficult to be yourself? Today we are joined Access Consciousness facilitator Dr. Dain Heer who shares amazing tools you can use in your journey of self-discovery.

On today’s podcast:

  • Getting your mojo back after the holidays
  • The benefits of walking through the storm
  • What to ask yourself when you want something different
  • The energy of being you
  • Asking yourself “What is true for you?”
  • Starting to function from a reality of possibilities and joy

Links:

Learn how to walk through the storm and be more peaceful, why it’s crucial to be willing to acknowledge who you really are, and what questions to ask in order to open the door to possibilities and everlasting joy.

Get the bonus: Being You, Changing the World

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

