Car detailing is a chore to some and a joy to others, and while it can be a laborious, time-intensive task, the car cleaning basics in this guide will make detailing your vehicle to like-new shape a walk in the park.

Given the nature of cars and the many areas and spaces to clean, it may be hard to know where to start, but with the right tools and products on hand like Autoglym , which makes even stubborn carpet a breeze to revive, detailing your vehicle will be less of a chore, and a task you will enjoy even more.

If so, this guide will help as we give easy steps that ensure your car is cleaned to pro-detail standard..

Exterior Detailing

First things first, you need good soap and a clean water source so you can easily remove dirt, debris, pollen, and bugs or road grime, a good rinse and wash not only helps your car look its best but will reveal possible paint or body issues that may lurk beneath the build-up.

The steps of detailing are cleaning, decontamination, and protecting the paint and finish though some take it a step further and use paint correction to help remove etchings, scratches, and swirl marks but this is usually only needed for vehicles whose paint has begun to age and fade away.

Car cleaning and exterior detailing are best done with the two-bucket method, which is when you use two buckets to prevent dirt, swirls, grime, and scratches on the paint and finish of the car, this is also known as a scratch-free wash as it is the safest way to detail a car.

Swirls and scratches are symptoms of improper washing, and from not using enough soap to drying or washing your vehicle with old or dirty rags, there are things you want to avoid so it is best to use quality towels and washing mitts that help make sure you cause no damage to your car or truck in the process.

The true goal of a quality detail is to rid dirt and grime from the paintwork, and the two-bucket method makes doing so easy, here are the simple steps to follow to ensure a safe and quality wash every time:

Add a dirt trap to a bucket and fill it with water, this will serve as your rinse bucket, where you will rinse your wash rag or mitt when it gets dirty. Add water and a dirt trap to another bucket, you then need to add car wash soap and then spray in water to suds up and activate the chemicals. Using a hose or pressure washer, rinse the car and wheel wells very well, and rid large chunks of dirt or debris to ensure they stay off your wash rag or mitt. Dip your rag or mitt into the clean-soapy water and wash your car from the roof down, focus on a single section at a time, and be sure to rinse it often and quickly if any dirt starts to show on it. Keep excess dirt out of the bucket by wringing out your rag or mitt a few feet away from the car, this not only helps keep it out of the rinse bucket but off the rag and vehicle too. Once your wash rag/mitt is rung and clean, dip it in the wash bucket and repeat the steps above.

Interior Detailing

To start, you want to rid all loose items from your car, things like floor mats, car chargers, and any trash that may be present should be removed so you have more room to reach places that will need cleaning.

Once floor mats are removed, give them a good vacuum, and then the seats and rest of the carpet, just take time to ensure all nooks, seams, and crannies are cleaned (this means reclining seats to get up the crumbs that will likely be there if it has been months since its last cleaning).

With your carpets and floor mats vacuumed, you can then use a cloth or leather solution for your seats to rid spills, stains, or marks that are present; this is a good time to use a cleaner for the dash and doors. You can then shampoo the carpets as this should be done before the exterior so it has time to dry as you wash the vehicle.

If the carpet is badly stained and went long without being cleaned, you want to get a powerful shampoo that is potent enough to lift dirt and months of build-up. In such cases, Autoglym is ideal as it is strong and foams up very nicely, and the silky-smooth finish it leaves makes even old carpet nice to the touch.

Pro Tip: Using a brush/air compressor makes tight spots and spaces much easier to reach and clean out.

With the seats cleaned and carpet shampooed, go over each once more with the vacuum to rid all loose dirt or debris that rose up to the surface as you detailed the rest of the vehicle. In an hour, your carpets will be dry, and the inside of your car, truck, or SUV will smell just as nice and clean as it looks.

Level Up Your Details

The two-wash method is a great way to restore a car to prior showroom glory but when it comes to the world of automotive care and detailing, there is so much more that goes into a full-fledged car detail.

If you are like many who are unsure which methods or products they should use, and if you have a car whose shape will take more than a simple two-bucket wash to restore, DetailingEnthusiast is the place to check for ensuring you get the right wax, tools, wash, and product for the job.

With easy-to-follow guides that simplify the detail steps, you will spend less time searching for answers and more on bringing your vehicle back to life. If you want a showroom finish and the best products for the job, this site will prove very helpful by making it easier to find just the right solutions for your car, no matter its shape or condition.

