Google Analytics Expert Helps Brands Prepare for GA4 Update

—

HOUSTON, TX – June 1, 2023 – LR Training Solutions , founded by former Google marketing specialist and trainer Chris Cheetham-West, is helping marketers prepare for the transition from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4. With Universal Analytics set to be retired soon, marketers who are not ready for this change will no longer be able to benchmark their website performance.

Google Analytics 4 is vastly different from Universal Analytics, so it’s important to understand what’s changed and what to do about it. LR Training Solutions offers expert training on Google Analytics 4 to help marketers prepare for a successful migration. The training covers the differences between GA4 and GA3, how to prepare for the migration, what mistakes to avoid, and how to make better decisions with your data going forward.

As a certified Google Analytics expert, Chris Cheetham-West goes into detail on all the major features of Google Analytics 4. LR Training Solutions has presented at a number of Google Analytics classes to different organizations across the United States and internationally. Previous Google Analytics sessions have been conducted in-person or virtually using platforms such as Zoom, Skype, and others. LR Training Solutions is based in Houston but travels to provide Google Analytics training programs and consulting.

Google Analytics 4 operates across platforms, does not rely exclusively on cookies, and uses an event-based data model to deliver user-centric measurement. Importantly, Google Analytics 4 is designed with privacy at its core to provide a better experience for both customers and their users. LR Training Solutions helps businesses meet evolving needs and user expectations with more comprehensive and granular controls for data collection and usage.

LR Training Solutions provides expert training to help marketers get ready for the transition to Google Analytics 4. By understanding the differences between Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4 and preparing for a successful migration, marketers can make better decisions with their data going forward.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To learn more about LR Training Solutions’ Google Analytics 4 training, visit chrisnwest.com . LR Training Solutions also offers Google Analytics training on Universal Analytics and other Google Analytics tools.

—

This content is brought to you by TedFuel

Photo provided by Chris Cheetham-West