How to Be a Better Executive

At the very least, you are a good executive — otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to maintain your current position within your organization. By some accounts, you might be a great executive; after all, most people excel at certain skills, and your most notable talents might improve your ability to lead the people in your organization to success.

However, just because you are good or great doesn’t mean you can stop striving to be better. Even top-level executives have weak skills that can be improved, gaps in knowledge that can be filled. Regardless of where you are in your executive career, you would likely benefit from the following practices, which will improve your ability to be an executive now and into the future.

Study Your Organization

It isn’t enough to know your own job; as an executive, you also need to know the jobs of those you directly oversee, so you know what to expect from your employees. However, if you have hopes of making a broader organizational change or moving up in your company, you should put some time into understanding how the entire business works, from the most foundational employee to the highest c-suite executive.

A deep understanding of your organization helps for a variety of reasons. For one, it makes you more empathetic by giving you insight into others’ responsibilities. For another, it helps you make informed decisions with established processes in mind. It gives you greater insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the organization, so you can affect more impactful change, and it positions you well to move around and up in the ranks since you already comprehend what is expected of other executives.

Because you are already inside your organization, it doesn’t take quite as much effort to get to know its ins and outs. You should make time to talk to workers at different levels, inquiring about their day-to-day and big-picture duties. Onboarding materials can also be helpful in understanding roles, and reports will inform you about past and current performance.

Study Your Industry

Your organization does not exist in a vacuum. Various aspects of the industry around your organization will affect its performance, so the more you understand about your industry, the better equipped you will be at navigating its rises and falls.

In particular, you should take the time to study your competition — both extant and emerging. Your business competitors are striving to improve with the same speed and vigor that your organization is, and their efforts could easily disrupt your own. Knowing where your company stands in relation to its competitors will help you make decisions to outstrip them at every turn, keeping your organization well-positioned within your industry.

Study, Study, Study

Most business executives do not have requirements for continued education, but that doesn’t mean you never need to return to the classroom. There are almost endless online courses practical for improving your executive acumen, targeting skills, and knowledge you might currently be missing.

For instance, if your organization is on the precipice of a digital transformation, you can enroll in a digital transformation course to help you structure your business appropriately to ensure success in the integration of digital technologies for the benefit of your employees and customers. If you aren’t a strong communicator, you can take a variety of courses to improve, such as public speaking, presenting, negotiating, conversing, and more. If you anticipate a career move into a different industry, you can find courses that provide fundamental and advanced information for your target industry and others. And, if you develop a sudden and irresistible urge to learn about World War II, you can find courses on that, too.

Online education allows you to fit classes into your schedule, so you can boost your skills and knowledge without interrupting your work or your social life. You should start with one course at a time, so you don’t get overwhelmed and quit. Over time, you might piece together enough credits to earn a certification or degree.

The best executives aren’t afraid to make decisions — and take responsibility for them; they form deep relationships with those around them; they pay attention to opportunities, and they make the most of their productivity. You have it in you to be among the best executives, and you can start becoming a better executive today.

