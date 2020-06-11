Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / How to Increase Your Company’s Bottom Line Through Diversity & Inclusion

How to Increase Your Company’s Bottom Line Through Diversity & Inclusion

6 tips by Lindsay Mustain, an HR professional who has hired 10,343 people over a span of 18 years.

by Leave a Comment


Previously published on permission.

Here are 6 tips for how you can immediately increase your company’s bottom line through diversity.

  1. Lean In: Lean into the idea of diversity as not only good for your community but good for your business. Create strategies, rewards, and incentivize your team to hire, train, and promote African American professionals.
  2. Commit to Mirror your Community and Measure Your Progress: Find the demographics of the communities you serve and are based in. Your organization demographics should attempt to mirror or do better than your community. Measure, analyze, and report on this every quarter.
  3. Poll Your People: Do a quick pulse survey and ask for your existing employees to share their ideas on how to improve diversity inside of your organization. Provide a place to be safe and to be heard. Listen carefully to those voices you’ve never heard speak up before.
  4. Create an Advisory Board: Create a diverse advisory board to lead your diversity initiatives. Make sure this board reports into someone who is impartial and who sponsors diversity, and is not just ‘checking the box.’ Identifying top ideas allows the advisory board to be an integral part of the implementation.
  5. Create Fair Hiring Practices (for real): Don’t settle for check the box activities. Allocate volunteer time and financial sources to your local NAACP or BLM Chapter and send them every single one of your job openings. Ensure referrals from these organizations get a chance to be interviewed. Do active outreach to your black professionals for additional training, mentorship, and promotional opportunities. Ensure all interviewers understand that cultural fit is not the color of someone’s skin. When candidates are equally weighted and all things are considered fair and equal in experience and qualifications, we should see diversity as an additional qualification. Strive for inclusion, not assimilation.
  6. Share the Success: Share stories of promotion and achievement of marginalized employees. Give them a platform to share their success with their peers and the leadership team.

 

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Lindsay Mustain

Self-described as a 'recruiter gone rogue', Lindsay Mustain is the formerly most visible employee of Amazon, Dream Job Hack Podcast host, #asklindsay author, keynote speaker, and LinkedIn 'celebrity' with millions in readership. Lindsay teaches senior-level professionals and executives how to leverage their personal brand to land your 6 figure dream job. Highly attuned to the growth companies around the world, clients of hers have landed opportunities at Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple and she has assisted thousands in their job search journey.

Lindsay's background and ascent to becoming an authority in Job Search, Talent Acquisition, Employment Branding, and Human Resources came from a humble beginning. She connects with HR professionals and job seekers around the world through her message of perseverance, inspiration, and using authenticity to build a personal brand that is true to your highest values and beliefs. In 2017, she released the best selling eBook - 7 Critical Resume Mistakes to Avoid.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x