How to Increase Your Company’s Bottom Line Through Diversity & Inclusion

Self-described as a 'recruiter gone rogue', Lindsay Mustain is the formerly most visible employee of Amazon, Dream Job Hack Podcast host, #asklindsay author, keynote speaker, and LinkedIn 'celebrity' with millions in readership. Lindsay teaches senior-level professionals and executives how to leverage their personal brand to land your 6 figure dream job. Highly attuned to the growth companies around the world, clients of hers have landed opportunities at Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple and she has assisted thousands in their job search journey.

Lindsay's background and ascent to becoming an authority in Job Search, Talent Acquisition, Employment Branding, and Human Resources came from a humble beginning. She connects with HR professionals and job seekers around the world through her message of perseverance, inspiration, and using authenticity to build a personal brand that is true to your highest values and beliefs. In 2017, she released the best selling eBook - 7 Critical Resume Mistakes to Avoid.