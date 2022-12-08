Image Optimization to Promote Your Startup Business

—

Image optimization is a great way to promote any new business. It can improve page load time, improve your SEO ranking, enhance conversion rates and improve user engagement. However, all of this is only possible if the image optimization is done right. And you can do it by using the following simple tactics:

Select the Correct Format

It can be similar to placing your first Fast Food order while decoding all the different picture formats. However, you must first select the optimal file format before you can begin adding photographs to your website. Although there are several picture formats available, PNG and JPEG are the most popular for use on the web.

PNG: Produces images of higher quality, but has a greater file size.

JPEG: Image quality may be compromised, but you may change the quality setting to get a good compromise.

WebP: This is the only picture format that is accepted by both Chrome and Firefox.

Make original images

On your website, you want your photographs to stand out. If you overstuff your site with stock photos, it will appear generic and blend in with the millions of other unremarkable websites. The very same generic stock photographs are overused and clog up too many websites. Customer satisfaction and your chances of showing up in relevant searches both improve with the number of unique images you have. You can take pictures yourself or use picture editing software to give your images a unique look. The software has a lot of tools, like lighting, color, text add-ins, background remover , etc. which can give your images a new look.

Incorporate structured data

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your content categories should be marked up with structured data to help Google and other search engines provide better visual results. In essence, if you provide structured data, Google may show your photographs as a rich result. For example, if you use schema code on a product page and identify a picture as a product, Google may associate the image with a price tag. Search engines employ the information supplied in the structured data instead of the algorithm to deliver the appropriate image.

Ensure that your alt attributes are optimized.

When a browser is unable to correctly display pictures, alt attributes serve as a text substitute. They are employed for web accessibility as well. You can still view the alt attribute text if you place your mouse over an image after it has been displayed. Your website’s alt property improves its SEO value . You may improve your search engine ranking by giving the photos on your website adequate alt attributes that contain pertinent keywords. These straightforward guidelines for alt attributes:

Use simple words when describing your images.

If you show items with a model or serial number, incorporate them in the alt attributes.

Don’t overuse keywords in your alt attributes.

Alt attributes should not be used for decorative pictures.

Finally, periodically reassess your site. Verify that your alt attributes are correctly filled out by looking at the source code of your web pages.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario.

iStockPhoto