Interview with Bazhen Nikitin – Extraordinarily Talented Tattoo Artist

December 11, 2023 by Julia Badowski

Today we had the pleasure to talk about modern day tattooing with one of the most talented artists in the tattoo industry – Bazhen Nikitin. His unique engraving work achieved recognition all over the world and has been mentioned in many media outlets. Many of the style fans around the world received artwork by this talented artist!

Bazhen, tell us a little about yourself. Where are you from and where are you based now? How old were you when you started tattooing?

Originally, I’m from Russia. I was born in the city called Ufa. That’s where I started my career as a tattoo artist when I was 19. Now I’m based in San Francisco, California.

What made you come to the United States?

I think that the United States is the best country to practice tattooing and therefore grow even more as an artist. I love to share and exchange experiences with other artists. I love to teach as much as I love to learn. Back in Russia I didn’t feel that the tattoo culture is as big as it is here, and so I didn’t feel that it suites me well as for an artist of high level of knowledge and experience.

Your line work is so clean. How do you achieve such quality of your works?

Everything comes with practice. I’ve been tattooing for almost 9 years now. With this amount of practice I learned how to make such steady and solid lines. When you truly master your craft it becomes easy to execute it with excellence.

Where do you get your inspiration from to create such unique designs?

I used to spend hours in libraries looking through hundreds of books with medieval illustrations. At this point I don’t seek inspiration anymore because I don’t require it to create. All I need is a calm quiet environment that would allow me to concentrate on my work.

Are you interested in art outside tattooing?

Of course! I’ve always been a fan of fine arts! I recently visited The Art Institute of Chicago where I discovered beautiful works of Peter Blume. Very impressive! I really loved his painting “The Rock”.

What future do you see for the tattoo culture in the world?

I feel that the tattoo culture grows rapidly almost everywhere in the world these days. Now tattoos are worn as jewelry and branding means a lot. Many of my clients are collectors who come to get a piece in my distinctive style. Many of them are traveling from other cities and countries! It’s not so much about the image itself anymore but about the artist from whom you received this art. This feels like the new era of the tattoo culture.

What advice would you give to young artists who are trying to build their own brand and become as known and popular as you are?

There are so many artists out there these days that it is critically important to stand out from the crowd to become successful. Your style should be unique and distinctive so it would stand out and be recognized among other art. Also practicing on daily basis is the key of becoming a master. All you need is to be fully dedicated to this and then success will be inevitable.

