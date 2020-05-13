There Is No Efficient Work Without Honesty

I am very sensitive to honesty and I believe that this is reflected in my team as well as in our results. Only a leader can build a confidential relationship since the changes usually start from above. Thus, it is very important that the leaders and employees have a mutual trust in each other.

The way I see it, honesty is crucial to improvement and growth. No lie can be negotiated. Not even by the truth.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with permission from the author.

