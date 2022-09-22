Makdis Pırlanta – The 21st Century Diamond Jewelry Brand Committed to Provide the Best to its Customers

—

A business is nothing without its customers. They are an important factor contributing to the business’s success. Because of the customers, some businesses reach the zenith of success. While some businesses are doomed in the initial stages.

A company that prioritizes its customers and gears its effort to provide them with value stays ahead of its competitors and soon marches on the road to growth and expansion

“A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all.”

Michael LeBoeuf – Business author and former management professor.

Makdis Pırlanta is one of the customer-oriented brands in Turkey that started out its journey as a small workshop in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar. Its designs and exclusive collection of diamond jewelry with a glamourous union of modern and traditional design.

The renowned diamond jewelry brand creates delicate and unique designs of rings, pendants, rosaries, bracelets, studs, and bracelets with excellent craftsmanship.

Makdis Pırlanta’s diamond ring collection offers a wide range from everyday wear to festive occasions. The brand offers classic solitaire designs and full circle diamond encrusted bands for women who like elegant yet minimal rings. Besides, the brand offers some gorgeous and contemporary diamond cuts and styles for special occasions like heart-shaped, drop-shaped, and princess-cut diamond rings.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Makdis Pırlanta also accommodated the customers who love adorning fascinating gemstones. They create rings with high-quality sapphires, rubies, and emeralds. Their wide collection of rings provides an excellent option for customers to select the perfect gift for the special women in their life.

Apart from their rings, Makdis Pırlanta’s bracelets, pendants, chokers, and studs are equally lovely. The expert artisans ensure to craft each piece skillfully and pay attention to every tiny detail to provide only the best to their valuable customers.

The majority of diamond jewelry stores accommodate female customers. It is a common concept that women have a soft corner for diamond jewelry. However, in modern times, diamond jewelry has become a part of men’s fashion. For this purpose, the company also offers classy and chic sterling silver diamond pendants for its male customers. Long gone are those days when only women were entitled to receive jewelry. In the current era, men deserve some love and appreciation too. Hence, a diamond pendant would be a perfect gift for them.

Apart from jewelry, Makdis Pırlanta manufactures luxurious rosaries in various colors. These rosaries have gold tassels with flawlessly finished diamonds that gleam as the light casts upon them.

Makdis Pırlanta didn’t climb up the ladder of success solely because of its luxe jewelry pieces. The company lays great emphasis on taking care of its customers and going above and beyond for them. The first mind blowing facility they offer their customer is a smooth and unconditional exchange of ordered items in the first 6 months of purchase. Customers are only required to show the original purchase receipt to exchange their ordered goods.

Another facility offered by Makdis Pırlanta is a lifetime diamond jewelry maintenance guarantee. The customers will be accommodated for all their queries related to jewelry maintenance. But, these aren’t the only areas where the company caters to its customers.

In fact, Makdis Pırlanta takes extra measures to smoothly deliver all the ordered items to customers without any hitch. For this purpose, the company safely packs each item before dispatching them. Moreover, all the items are insured by the company. Thus, in case of any unforeseeable incident, your advanced payment won’t go to waste.

Another facility offered by this brand is its presentation of all the orders. Makdis Pırlanta stylishly packs the orders so that it looks presentable. This feature is super helpful for people who want to gift diamond jewelry to their special friends or family members. The customers are also provided the product certificate to ensure the originality of the precious diamonds and gemstones.

The excellent jewelry pieces combined with stellar customer service have enabled Makdis Pırlanta to make its mark as one of the leading diamond brands in Turkey. It started out modestly but now has 100 retail stores across the country.

Makdis Pırlanta wanted to spread globally and establish its outlets in different parts of the world. In 2021, the company’s CEO announced its plan to enter the European market and also establish a customer base in Qatar and Belgium.

At the end of 2021, the company successfully established its first international branch in the Netherlands. The company is working to introduce more unique designs for its valuable customers and continue providing top-notch customer service.

Makdis Pırlanta’s motto is: “We work for you; we grow with you.” The company is living up to its motto and endeavors to provide amazing products and most affordable prices.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The company wants to spread its legacy of manufacturing enthralling diamond jewelry to customers worldwide. Makdis Pırlanta also aspires to join the tribe of industry leaders and pioneers in the diamond jewelry business.

With their consistent effort to provide stunning and high-quality products and sincere customer service, Makdis Pırlanta will soon achieve new horizons and goals in the upcoming year.

Visit their website to learn more about Makdis Pırlanta and view their exclusive jewelry collection. Also, follow them on their Instagram account to get all the latest updates on upcoming sales, offers, and the launch of new and exquisite designs.

Website: https://www.makdispirlanta.com/

Instagram: @MakdisPırlanta

—

This content is brought to you by Jitender Jagga.

Photos provided with written permission from owner Zain Raza.