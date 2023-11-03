Medical Doctor and Clinical Researcher, Dr. Sewuese Akuse, On Improving Healthcare Access For Women and Mariginalized Communities

—

Today, healthcare is not a human right but a privilege. As gender bias persists in healthcare across the globe, girls and women are often left to advocate for themselves. For Dr. Sewuese Akuse, improving this crisis involves providing high-quality treatments and health education to women who would otherwise not have access. On a mission to close the gap in health disparities in the United States for marginalized and minority women, Dr. Akuse is working both in clinical medicine and research to help shape medical access and knowledge for those who need it most.

Raised in a family of providers, the Nigerian-born medical doctor learned the reality of healthcare disparities at a young age. This began by observing her parents set up clinics for those without health insurance, further displaying their dedication to underserved people in their community. Watching them donate their time to ensure their patients were well cared for, Dr. Akuse knew she wanted to do the same. Upon learning the stigmatized views of HIV in her home country, she also sought to change that outlook by giving her patients the chance to live full and healthy lives despite their diagnosis.

Continuing her life-saving work in America today, Dr. Akuse focuses on providing healthcare in support of women living with to people living with HIV/AIDS, cervical cancer, and breast cancer.

Despite the small percentage of active female physicians in the US, Dr. Akuse strives to push through the challenges that women continuously face in the male-dominated field. This includes discrimination against traditional viewpoints and passive-aggressive behavior from older male colleagues. For that reason, she aims to prove that a woman’s place is not solely in the kitchen, but in science, STEM, and the medical field. Enhancing female participation and exposing them to successful women in these areas, encourages young girls to achieve their greatest dreams and break away from generational stereotypes.

To make a positive impact, Dr. Akuse also stresses the importance of diversity in America’s medical field from doctors to nurses and additional medical providers. Such is possible with the nation’s melting pot of cultures, races, and religions. “You want to make sure everyone who seeks after healthcare feels heard and is attended to without judgment or bias, that way patients receive the best healthcare possible, and that you can earn their trust. When patients know you have their best interest, they are more compliant with their medications and lifestyle choices.”

Following an empathetic approach, Dr. Akuse cares for her female patients with undivided attention and thoroughness to ensure they live long and happy lives. “I take time to listen to their complaints and don’t brush it off or say ‘You’ll grow out of this’. I am also very meticulous with my work, double and triple-check everything, and make sure I stay up to date with new advances in my field,” she says. Not to mention, her dedication to collaborate with colleagues on complex cases and willingness to follow up with patients after major health changes – all of which can make a life-changing difference for women in today’s healthcare crisis.

Dr. Akuse remains dedicated to working with and providing supportive services to patients from low-income communities. This can be seen through her connection to diabetic and cancer patients alike with free access to healthier alternatives at food banks alongside free therapy and other support groups. While healthcare is not always accessible, Dr. Akuse is sharing her extraordinary abilities in the medical field, along with her unwavering compassion to make an impact with the knowledge, drive, and heart to make it happen.

