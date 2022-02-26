Most Creative Employee Recognition Programs in 2022

—

Employee recognition can go a long way to keep employees motivated and steer an organization towards success. With changing trends, organizations need to be more creative in recognizing their employees. Today we will discuss some creative employee recognition programs.

Creative employee recognition programs allow organizations to celebrate the achievements of their employees properly while keeping them engaged with the organization. Here are some creative ways to recognize employees fit for 2022:

Arrange a company picnic

Invest a day for sports and games

Surprise employees with a decorated workspace

Dedicate a board in the breakroom

Promote employees in Company’s social media

Arrange a Company Picnic

The best way to make anyone happy is to treat them to a good meal. So, to recognize employees’ efforts, the company can arrange to treat its employees.

To make the experience more memorable, company leaders can declare a company outing in a nearby camping site, museum, or zoo. This outing can be arranged on a convenient weekend for all the employees.

The company can hire a catering company to serve food. This program will allow the employees to have a relaxing day and get to know each other better. Also, some employees may reveal extraordinary talents that may come in handy for the company’s future endeavors.

The upside of this program is that it allows employees and leaders to get to know each other personally, increasing the scope of collaboration with each other. Also, the employees get to have a relaxing day with their co-workers to make new memories and a stronger bond with the organization.

However, this program needs extensive planning and scheduling to be successful. Also, some employees may not want to spend their weekends with co-workers.

Invest a Day for Sports and Games

After completing each project, the company can arrange a day for sports and games for a whole day. On that day, both managers and employees can participate in different games and sports.

The games can be indoor or outdoor, even made up by the employees. In any case, it should be ensured that everyone is participating in the games. Small tokens like medals or badges can be distributed among the winners to enhance employees’ spirit. Additionally, everyone may get a participation badge as a souvenir.

This program can be very fruitful in introducing healthy competition and can work as a good team-building exercise. The employees will get to relax a bit after their big project and can demonstrate their expertise on other things outside of work. Also, it may not cost much for the organization.

Although this program may cost a day’s work for the organization. This program may not be suitable for companies conducting multiple projects simultaneously.

Surprise Employees with Decorated Workspace

Whenever organizations achieve an extraordinary milestone due to hard work from employees, managers can surprise each of them by decorating their workspace accordingly.

Decorate the workspace according to the employees’ tastes that don’t distract them from their work. Small decorating objects, cards, and ribbons can be used to decorate the workspace. A personalized handwritten note of appreciation can make the initiative quite significant.

It is also possible to give employees better work instruments to show appreciation. Better chairs, company merchandise like t-shirts, coffee mugs, better computers, or software can also be distributed.

The organization will need to allot a budget beforehand to spend on this program. This program can engage employees effectively and encourage others to keep up their good work.

Dedicate a Board in the Break Room

Public recognition can be very encouraging for employees and give others an example to follow. Rather than simply announcing names during the morning briefing, dedicate a board in the break room or any other public gathering in the office.

This board will contain pictures or reports of employees’ accomplishments for a specific time. This initiative can boost the employees’ confidence and inspire them to repeat the results. Also, other employees will get an idea of the office culture from the board and replicate the results to get recognized.

This program may not cost too much to the organization but can pose a problem in maintaining the board. Different online recognition platforms can ease this process for the managers and immediately recognize the employees’ good work.

Promote Employees in Company’s Social Media

In the modern-day social media has been a great source of building authority for organizations and individuals. So, to recognize employees’ efforts and good works, the organization can promote its employees on its social media platform.

By sharing employees’ achievements on social media, the company can demonstrate its dedicated employees. On the other hand, social media share improves the employees’ online authority and establishes them as subject-matter experts.

This program is equally beneficial for the organization and its employees. Using an online recognition platform can be very helpful in managing this program.

Bottom Line

Employee recognition programs are essential parts of any organization to keep employees engaged and motivated. However, using the same old measures may not work properly and may not impact employees’ productivity.

Any of the programs mentioned above can work exceptionally well for any organization. Make sure to customize them according to your organizational values and employees’ preference.

Consider adopting an online recognition platform to generate creative employee recognition programs and track progress effectively.

—

This content is brought to you by Jhon Isaac.

iStockPhoto