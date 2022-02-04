The Casting Process for Gears

—

A casting process involves pouring a liquid into a mold to solidify and produce the desired shape of gear. The solidified part is then ejected out of the mold and thus sent for further processing. This process is sometimes referred to as cast steel gear.

The casting process enabled the designers to create complex shapes with superb accuracy and authenticity. Many laws of physical chemistry are at play during the casting process, and the designer must design according to these laws to get desired results. Metals cast from modern metallurgy exhibit a wide variety of physical and mechanical properties, enabling a wide range of physical and mechanical requirements. Moreover, it also enables components to be designed to meet concerns imposed by economic and design factors. Due to the higher versatility rate, cast iron is the most preferred material for gear manufacturing as it is also economical in price

When it comes to the casting process, the floor molding method is usually sufficient and suitable—using floor molding with quartz sand for cast steel gears, including bull gears, pinions, and idlers. These gears require a lot of machining. This is why higher casting processes are not necessary. Also, it is nearly impossible for large and medium steel castings to use anything but quartz sand for flooring.

How Casting Process is done?

Making of Casting:

The casting process involves several steps. Even though it seems easy, it is more like handling a living organism. Initially, the design pattern for the gear manufacturing is determined. A refractory mold is prepared to create the gear’s desired shape, and the metal is melted at a high temperature and poured into the mold. The molten metal is then allowed to cool, and it begins to solidify. The casting process is done with higher accuracy to get the gear’s desired results and shape.

Solidifying of Metal:

Solidification begins from the outside and progresses progressively inward in a sphere as heat is dissipated from the surface through the mold. During the solidifying process, the liquid metal also shrinks in volume. Thus we have to feed the metal to avoid the formation of any cavity in the center. This shrinkage is also known as solidification shrinkage.

The solidification shrinkage varies for every material. As the casting solidifies, it loses 1 to 2 percent of its volume. Generally, in cast iron, the feed metal requirements change in accordance with the metal’s carbon, which, in turn, may be determined by its tensile strength.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In cast iron, high graphitic carbon content produces minimal solidification shrinkage because graphite is a lower density material. As a result, cast iron that shows low shrinkage shows less graphite in the structure. In comparison to graphite-based white irons, carbide-based irons show 6% shrinkage.

Solidification in general and Solid Shrinkage in particular, will result in a relatively predictable final size contraction at room temperature, irrespective of how they solidify. The mold patterns must be designed to account for this. However, some areas of the component may be stiffer than others, causing contractions not to be evenly distributed. The component’s geometry should take this into account otherwise, residual stresses and warping can occur.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

Shutterstock