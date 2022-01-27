The Different Types of Car Washes and Their Benefits

—

There are many different options for washing your car with different features and benefits. Many people spend more on their car than any other purchase. Your car’s appearance can be very important to you and your lifestyle, so it’s worth exploring the pros and cons of different types of car washes.

A Multitude of Car Wash Options

You can opt for a hand-washing experience for your car in our modern world, which ranks as the gold standard for most people. Hand washing comes with lots of optional extras like detailing and interior cleaning. Whether your car needs the full spa-like treatment or just a quick wash, you have multiple options based on your budget, time, type of car, and whether your car is being used for a special occasion. The top methods of car washing available include many types, which we will describe below in a few moments.

Paying for Your Car Wash

Before discussing various car washes types, we need to talk about payment options, especially in this new world of less cash and more tech-oriented payment methods. Advances in payment technology make it increasingly convenient to pay for even hand-washing from a car wash pay station . In addition, you can usually add as many optional features as you choose at advanced pay stations, and stations increasingly take multiple forms of payment besides credit and debit cards.

Various Types of Car Washes Available to Us Today

Caring for your car has never been easier. Let’s see some of the options:

Hand Car Wash

Hand car washing, also known as detailing, usually combines the elements of careful hand-washing and waxing. You can choose a professional who uses the best supplies and handles the detailing of your ride, inside and out. However, there can be risks of missing spots or using low-quality sponges for all surfaces. So instead, find a car washer that uses different sponges for different surfaces and microfiber towels for careful hand drying.

Self-service Car Washes

Those who prefer to handle the job personally can choose do-it-yourself car washes. The benefits include your attention to every aspect of car cleaning. You can choose your own quality cleaning products and take advantage of wands and brushes for faster cleaning. It’s fun and satisfying to wash your car.

Automated Car Washes

Fully automated car washes save time and do a reasonably consistent job. Your vehicle gets pulled along a conveyor belt where automated soap and water are dispensed. Brushes scrub the grime from your vehicle, and the process is fast, convenient, and affordable. Moreover, it usually costs a dollar or two extra to clean the wheels and undercarriage. Fully automated washes are fine for occasional use, but they’re not generally the best option for protecting your car’s finish.

Soft-touch Car Washes

Many fussy drivers prefer using automated car washes that use a cloth to scrub the car. This protects the paint and finish, but you’re limited to the car wash’s soap brand and high-pressure water, which some people feel can damage delicate paint jobs. The cleaning, however, tends to be more thorough than other automated systems.

Waterless Car Washes

Waterless car washes give you the option of using a spray-bottle product of your choice, but it’s really designed for a quick wash. Just spray your car with a waterless cleanser and wipe dry with a microfiber towel. The method doesn’t work well for really dirty or muddy vehicles, but it’s great for a quick touchup cleaning job when you’re in a hurry or have limited space.

Rinseless Car Washes

Rinseless car washes are great for those living underwater use restrictions. The method borrows from both waterless washes and hand washing. Mix a small amount of no-rinsing cleaner in a bucket of water. It won’t make suds, but you can wash your car without rinsing – just dry your car. You can use a wash mitt or microfiber towel.

No-touch Car Washes

Genuine Touchless ® car washes use products made by Simoniz. Keep in mind that other brands are imitations. Touchless systems include in-bay car washing and conveyor tunnels. The system’s benefits include frictionless car washing, which is great for your car’s finish. In addition, your paint doesn’t fade as quickly, and your finish or wax lasts longer.

Machine Dryer Car Washes

Many car wash systems include machine drying at the end of the wash cycle. In addition, some car washes offer hand drying by staff members. This service typically costs more, but many drivers prefer to pay the price for a hand-dried vehicle.

Bottom Line

We hope this article was helpful to you as a regular client to car washes and as an entrepreneur wanting to invest in one. With the endless possibilities we have today from a technology standpoint, considering the opening of a car wash (or more) might be exactly what you need to jumpstart a successful business.

