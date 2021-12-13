The Struggle to Create Life

—

People all around the world strive to achieve greatness but not all of them are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, many get lost in that darkness. Life can be full of thorns and needles and if you do not see where you step, you can end up getting hurt. These struggles and hardships do not always bring negative in your life, it is up to the individual to use these hardships and turn things around to make life better than ever. Author and businessman William Moore understands the difficulties of life and how to overthrow them, teaching others to do the same.

Life can throw problems in various forms. It is important to understand each situation in a way that allows one to see through everything. After all, it is true that diamonds are made under pressure.

Challenges That Define You

People face numerous hurdles in their lifetime and there can be multiple reasons for these barriers to develop. For most, the problems start since childhood. These include abusive parents, negligence, miscommunication, financial distress, lack of trust, death of a loved one or any kind of trauma. Even though all of these problems can have a life-long impact on an individual’s personality and overall well-being, these negativities can be channeled to create motivation which ultimately increases strength to survive.

To change the narrative of your life, you need to possess a strong mind and high emotional intelligence. Moore understands this perfectly as he was forced in a single parent home since his early days. It would have been very easy for him to lose track of life itself and go deep into the darker side of things, involving himself in crimes or worse; kill or get killed. His saving grace was a journal given by his mother in which he wrote his first-ever poem and this served as a ripple effect, enabling him to narrate his thoughts in other avenues of life.

Similarly, there are a multitude of hardships faced by people yet each contains a hidden opportunity all of us have to grasp. Once you understand and take the opportunity out of the problem at hand, you will speed towards betterment in no time. It is important to understand that any standalone incident, or multiple incidents, cannot define who you are or what you become. Yes, it is true that these circumstances can play a huge role in shaping one’s personality but this eventually helps in pushing the person enough to change their life around.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

People that change their lives around eventually become rays of hope for others who are struggling, leading them into the right direction while teaching them how to find themselves and improve their mental capacity. It is possible that some people need more help than others, but eventually, with proper aid and guidance, people raise their standard of living.

The Next Step

A major concern revolving around peoples’ lives is the fact that they do not understand what should be the next step after identifying the problem. The major reason behind this is the lack of understanding and training. No matter how strong one becomes physically, if they lack mental prowess to analyze the situation critically, they most likely will not succeed.

Keeping this in mind, Moore has established various programs to help struggling people uplift their thinking capacity and improve their overall well-being. These programs are created keeping the youth in mind. The salient features of these programs include professional development, increasing cognitive abilities, and strategic thinking. Due to the experience in financial and software industry, Moore also teaches people to understand how to have real-time financial management.

Most of the problems occur due to the lack of funds. Whether you plan to work on projects, help someone else, or seek help altogether, you need some sort of finance for everything. Even if you do have funds for all of that, it is possible to show mishandling of finances. This adds more emphasis on the importance of understanding financial management. Moore through his companies and programs allows people, especially the youth, to have industry knowledge about various elements of the financial and economical market, ranging from software to gaming. The author and businessman understand that each element is connected with one another thus everything needs to be integrated in a way that creates an entire ecosystem.

All in all, everything needs to be aligned since the start to ensure each process is smooth and foolproof. To avoid getting in tough and damaging situations, you have to be flexible and attain a certain level of emotional intelligence. This cannot be done in a single night but builds up since the start. It requires effort, dedication, and a sense of direction. All of these traits will work together to increase the overall efficiency.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Photo provided by the author with written permission from owner Nazia Kahn.