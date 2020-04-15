Top 5 Reasons Why Zen Flowchart Is the Best Flowchart Maker

—

Ok, so you’ve finally decided to incorporate the use of flowcharts in your business. Good! That will simplify things a lot for you. But have you decided on which flow chart creator you want to use?

If you haven’t, we won’t blame you.

With so many flowcharts creating software available on the internet today, it can be pretty difficult identifying and choosing the right one for you.

But have you heard about Zen flowchart, yet?

It is a flowchart software that enables you to create your desired flowcharts from the comfort of your home or office by simply dragging on the screen of your desktop and typing in the appropriate texts. To use the Zen flowchart, you just need to know how to drag lines, and the software will get the rest of the job done for you.

Without further ado, here are some of the biggest reasons why Zen flowchart is the best flowchart maker on the internet today.

Flowcharting made easy

Historically, one of the biggest challenges of flowcharting is the possibility of inadequately or wrongly describing processes. People just pick up shapes of different sizes, coupled with varying alignment, and connect them with lines, hoping that the intended users will grab the message they’re trying to send.

Zen flowchart eradicates this possibility. Click simple commands, and Zen flowchart creator builds your flowchart for you automatically. Add or remove a box, and Zen flowchart realigns and rearranges all the elements so that everything looks great, so you don’t have to worry or waste time formatting, rearranging, or reconnecting steps.

Furthermore, Zen flowchart also gives you a hint of what every shape stands for. For instance, an elliptical shape is meant to show a terminal point, a straight line serves as a flowline, and a rectangle is a representation of a process, amid several other shapes.

While this might seem obvious already, it does help clarify things a lot when you’re trying to use the tool. And this is one of the biggest advantages that come with using Zen flowchart creator.

Ready to use flowchart templates

Why go through the stress of drawing a new chart when you can pick from Zen flowchart’s amazing inventory? In a bid to make flowcharting easy for everyone, Zen flowchart creator has incorporated several professionally-designed flowchart templates with their product.

Simply choose the flowchart template that best suits your project, and customize it to suit your needs.

A multiplicity of flowcharting options

Who said process flowcharts are the only diagrammatical representation you can make with a flowchart creating software? If anyone told you this, then such a person has certainly not heard about Zen flowchart yet. Perhaps what your business need isn’t just an ordinary process flowchart but something a little bit more complex and more detailed. Don’t worry; the Zen flowchart has been designed to create different variations of flowcharts, from process flowchart to process maps, process flow diagram to workflow chart, workflow diagram to swimlane flowchart, and everything else in between.

Common diagrams you can draw with Zen flowchart and fields where these diagrams apply.

UML (Unified Modeling Language) activity diagrams: used to visualize the design of a system and commonly used in the field of software engineering.

SDL (Specification and description language) diagram: widely used to model state machines in the telecommunications, aviation, automotive, and medical industries.

EFC (Event-driven-chain) diagram: widely used to document or plan business processes by business owners in all fields – food, eCommerce, store, tech, fashion, etc.

Easy integration with other tools

Zen flowchart manufacturers understand that when people create flowcharts, they don’t create them just to stare at them on the workspace; instead, there is a need for it. As such, the software integrates easily with some of the tools you already use so that you can easily move, transfer, or share charts whenever you want to.

Make a chart and insert it directly to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and many more.

Automatic update of published flowcharts

Once you create a flowchart with the Zen flowchart creator, the next thing is to publish your flowchart, so that it can be easily accessible by other parties involved. With the “publish” feature on the tool, you’re just a single click away from sharing your flowchart with every intended user.

Now, to the more interesting part. Perhaps in the future, you decide to edit, format, or update an already shared flowchart, the Zen flowchart software will not only effect this change on the document you’ve worked on, but it will also update the previously shared documents automatically.

