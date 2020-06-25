Understanding Cloud-Based Solutions and How They Shape Your Business

—

The cloud has opened up a world of possibilities when it comes to managing a business. Many people live under the false impression that the cloud is solely for storage. That’s far from the truth.

Cloud-based solutions tackle all sorts of problems that hinder your workflow. Managing entire teams, spreadsheets, and many other things become significantly more manageable once you implement the right tools. Let’s take a look at what these solutions can do for you.

Communication and commerce

A lot of the tools that massive corporations use for their internal communication and commercial services are cloud-based. Programs such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Asana make teamwork easier than ever before.

All of them use smart integration with many other applications that several people might use at once, such as Excel. As for commerce, Shopify allows you to host your website on their platform, and MailChimp uses cloud-based data to give you some of the best email templates for your marketing communications.

Network and security

Antivirus programs have evolved to new heights ever since cloud integration became a possibility. Similarly, network management tools can now monitor errors and suspicious activity and send out reports to experts in real-time to fix problems ASAP.

Notable examples of cloud-based network and security programs include Spiceworks Network Monitor, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus, and Webroot SecureAnywhere Antivirus. Many other popular antiviruses have recently jumped on the cloud bandwagon and offer protection against malware and ransomware – with the most notable being Kaspersky Internet Security.

Financial management

There are apps out there that can manage your accounting needs almost as well as the world’s best accountants at only a fraction of their salaries.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

From managing payrolls, invoices, spending, client contracts, employee files, and much more, apps from Agiloft, Intuit, and Xpenditure offer numerous solutions for small and huge businesses.

iGaming website builders

The iGaming industry has seen significant growth due to the recent pandemic. So much so that it has its own dedicated platforms for building websites and games.

Popular providers like Bet Construct offer ready-made templates so you can skip on web designing almost completely. Compared to the years before to cloud computing, all iGaming solutions have evolved dramatically.

Helpdesk management

Self-service tools with intuitive automation make helpdesk management far easier than ever before. This is in part due to AI as well as cloud computing.

Having the power of these two tech wonders allows for faster customer service, which in turn improves the way clients perceive your brand. One famous app to consider for modest businesses is HappyFox.

Search engine optimization

SEO, the one acronym that changed the way marketers perceive the industry forever. Artificial intelligence and cloud computing still can’t replace the best copywriters out there.

However, they provide some fantastic tools that make any marketer’s job more streamlined. Searchmetrics, Moz Pro, and SEMRush rely on cloud computing to digest all the hard data that search engines process.

Afterward, they provide users with all the necessary tools and tips to compete in their respective domains.

Employee tracking

Does it sound Orwellian? A little, sure. But it’s not that privacy-infringing as you might think. After all, you’ll want your employees to work instead of slacking on the job.

Hubstaff is an excellent tool for this exact reason. The pro version can track what apps your employees open, how much activity they’ve crunched in an hour, and much more.

Some people might not like it at first, but they’ll soon realize that their productivity increases simply because of the psychological factor. Also, since remote work is becoming more popular, this tool and similar ones are practically indispensable.

The future of cloud-based solutions

We’ve only scratched the surface of what the cloud can do for us. Many more tools will appear that use cloud, AI, and the blockchain to bring even more convenient features without sacrificing security.

—

This content is brought to you by Benjamin Rangel.

Photo: iStockPhoto