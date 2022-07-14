What Features Should You Look For In A Watermark App?

—

When it comes to the question of how to watermark photos , most people tend to look for a specialized app instead of trying to figure out how to do it themselves. This is actually smart because no matter how good you are at graphic design, a good specialized app will be able to immensely speed up the watermarking process.

Any half-decent watermark app that is on the market should aim to be as efficient and user-friendly as possible; however, there are also some other features that you should keep an eye out for as well.

What Are The Best Features A Watermark App Can Have?

The Ability To Design A Custom Watermark

Many watermark apps only give users the ability to combine a watermark template, which they have already created, with their images. This is perfectly acceptable but more often than not, many users or brands find that they need to make alterations to their watermarks or create new ones from scratch as time goes by. Apps that give users the ability to design custom watermarks excel in this regard. As your brand changes you can alter logos or change website addresses, on the other hand, even if your brand hasn’t changed, you might still want to create a new watermark with a new font or color palette.

The Ability To Add Watermarks In Batches

Nowadays, this feature has been added to most watermark apps but there are still some notable names that are lagging behind in this regard.

So, do your due diligence and double-check to make sure that this feature is included because the amount of time that it ends up saving is immeasurable. In fact, using a watermarking app that doesn’t have this feature is virtually impossible if your brand has hundreds or thousands of images that need to be watermarked.

The Ability To Defend Against Automated Watermark Removal

You probably already know about automated image scrapers – a type of software that has the ability to quickly copy all of the images on a website. Thankfully, watermarks are a solid defense against people that would try to use these types of programs on your website, since they would not be able to use the images that they collect. However, some malicious individuals now also have access to automated watermark removal algorithms.

Nowadays, the best watermark apps have ways to defend against this practice. In order to accomplish this, these professional watermark apps slightly randomize each watermark. This means that although the watermarks may look identical to the naked eye, the automated algorithms see them as being different and therefore have a harder time automating their removal.

How VisualWatermark Redefines And Streamlines The Watermarking Process

Outside of the wide array of convenient watermarking features that VisualWatermark provides, the app also has a few key attributes that have redefined the watermarking process by placing a focus on the needs of the consumer.

Getting Rid Of Data Collection And Privacy Risks

First and foremost, this watermarking software was created with a strong emphasis on general privacy and data security. For VisualWatermark, what this means is an absence of data collection – user data or otherwise.

This is actually a fairly rare quality for a digital service provider since nowadays even some of the most seemingly trustworthy ones will opt to collect data (anonymous or otherwise) under the guise of using it to create better services for you the consumer. However, the loophole is that the analytics from this user data is often sold to third parties after the fact.

In addition to this, VisualWatermark is free from the wide array of security risks that their competitors who offer “cloud-based services” have.

A Focus On Offline Compatibility

In today’s digital landscape, the prospect of always being online is viewed as the norm – with some digital service providers even touting it as a positive aspect of their software. As a result of this, offline compatibility is often neglected or outright forgotten.

That being said, cloud-based solutions or an “always online” service is never a necessity for a watermarking app; you’ll just end up paying extra for a feature that you don’t need. In fact, features like this can actually prove to be a hindrance in some instances. This is because you and your brand will have to rely on a connection to your service provider’s servers – which means that fluctuations in their server speeds or general network outages can interfere with your business.

Prioritizing Fast And Efficient Processing Solutions

First and foremost, VisualWatermark is able to provide fast and efficient processing solutions because of its focus on offline compatibility. That being said, even though offline solutions will have fewer fluctuations in speed compared to cloud-based solutions, the inner workings of the software still have a role to play as well.

This is why, in this regard, VisualWatermark opts to utilize hardware encoding instead of your device’s built-in processor. For most computers, this means that the software will utilize the onboard graphics card – leading to watermarking processes that are less CPU intensive and more efficient.

