What To Expect from The Acquisition of Blackboard Collaborate Learning Management System by Class Technologies

Class’ ultimate mission is to transform education and learning management systems worldwide. Therefore, it is no surprise that Class has struck a partnership with Blackboard Collaborate.

This collaboration is expected to advance online learning and management systems since education’s future is digital.

The deal is only missing regulatory approval. What does this mean for learning management systems, and what can we expect from this acquisition? Read on to find out more.

Overview Of Class’ Acquisition of Collaborate

As mentioned earlier, Blackboard Collaborate, a virtual classroom product from Anthology, has been acquired by synchronous online learning provider Class Technologies – subject to regulatory approval.

Last year, Anthology and Blackboard combined, preserving the Blackboard name as part of its product line. Blackboard Collaborate is being sold to allow Anthology to focus more resources on accelerating innovation within its flagship learning management system, Blackboard Learn Ultra.

Anthology is also uniquely positioned in other business areas to support the global education community.

Class is expected to gain more than 1,300 Collaborate clients, which is a significant victory for the business. The primary benefit of market share is apparent. Class will at least triple their client base with an acceptable degree of client retention . The chance to merge Class and Collaborate into a deeper offering is a benefit for both projects.

The merged products will particularly profit from Class’ expertise on Zoom scalability and the extensibility of the Zoom SDK to develop massive, stable, and synchronous video experiences enhanced by teaching and learning capabilities.

Additionally, Class announced that it would work with Anthology to integrate the Class platform into Blackboard Learn and continue providing full support for customers across Class for Zoom and Blackboard Collaborate.

What To Expect from The Acquisition?

When the government approves the acquisition, Class will be a more potent competitor in the e-learning and learning management system industry. Class will concentrate on the Zoom platform “in the long-term play,” as stated on PhilonEdTech.com. Since Zoom has added 19 million users since 2013, this makes sense given possible expansion (10 million only in 2020).

Most Collaborate decommissions have gone to the Zoom platform for the last ten years (see below). Users of Collaborate appear to be beginning to switch to Zoom in favor of the app.

Making these users transition to Class should not require a great effort. Additionally, directly contacting these customers and assisting them with the transition would only help Class attract more customers and establish itself as a leader in the e-learning product category.

The acquisition is also expected to create adaptable group learning management system norms. The effectiveness of interactions affects collaborative learning. In group learning, interaction and compromise are crucial.

Over the years, some widespread norms in e-learning and learning management systems with abnormal standards have gone unchallenged. Rotating group members or helping to create a new standard utilizing outside information are two options you have if you observe a deviant norm.

For students, this acquisition will help to develop guidelines for group interactions. But keep in mind that flexible rules are preferable because of their durability. Learning management systems should be used to adapt to the circumstances to prevent subgroups from forming or groups from becoming inflexible and intolerable.

Class’ acquisition of Collaborate will also boost open communication and trust. Trust-building is crucial. Learning management system teams need effective interpersonal communication. It’ll help to address interpersonal issues and any arising learning management system issues.

Assignments should encourage team members to explain concepts to one another thoroughly. It will also be beneficial to students who give and receive complex explanations.

Lastly, we can also expect group responsibilities for greater tasks. To save time, break complex work into manageable pieces, then teams assign various roles. A good instance is asking students to take on the responsibilities of group leader, recorder, reporter, and fact-checker in tasks, projects, and activities.

