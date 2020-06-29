Why a Flexible Work Schedule is a Must in 2020

—

Maybe you’ve been thinking of incorporating a flexible work schedule – where you provide your workers with an alternative to the 8 AM- 5 PM but still total a 40-hour workweek.

Considering how things have been going in 2020, it makes sense more sense to be flexible. Besides, researchers say it leads to happier and more productive employees. And the data supports this even more.

The data shows numerous benefits of flexible work schedules, and there are many more we haven’t even listed, but there is also the human angle to consider.

For example, many employees come back from lunch with little to no energy but still carry on working until it’s time to clock out. Many employees wish they had the morning to run errands while others wished they could leave at midday to pick their kids up from school. These scenarios are far too common for too many employees.

A strict work schedule only leads to less productivity and an unhealthy work-life balance that seriously disrupts a person’s mental and emotional wellbeing. Whereas a flexible schedule allows people to work at their peak – right when they’re most productive – and provides the ability to lead a healthy work-life balance.

What are the flexible schedule options available?

Compressed workweek

As the most common option available, a compressed workweek includes a four-day workweek where employees work four 10-hour days. A compressed workweek offers your employees an additional day off so managing a healthy work-life balance is easier.

Daily flexible schedule

A daily flexible schedule offers employees a few options:

Arrive early and go home early

Arrive later and stay later

Take extra time during their lunch break which is made up later.

Flex-time

A flex-time schedule is when the employer is not obsessed over what time the employee clocks in and out. Instead, the employer expects the employee to work the standard number of hours agreed on in the contract and to get all tasks done. The employee is solely responsible for his or her time, as long as goals are met, that’s all that matters. Whether the employee was in the office for two full days and the rest was from home for the week is totally up to the employee.

Pros of flexible work schedules for employers

Better employee engagement and morale

Better recruitment

Less employee turnover

Higher productivity levels

Fewer no-shows or late clock-ins

Pros of flexible work schedules for employees

A healthy work-life balance

An easier commute

More opportunities to grow and develop in the company

Feel valued more

Lower costs for childcare

Healthier well-being

How an automated solution makes a difference in flexibility

It’s a brand-new decade and virtually everything is automated, so why shouldn’t your flexible schedule be as well? A scheduling app ensures the entire process with job scheduling is easy, accurate, and simple to access.

A scheduling app, if you’re not familiar with it, is a platform that helps managers and employees manage their daily, weekly, and monthly schedules. Automating the scheduling process helps you manage labor costs, boost productivity, reduces errors, and improves employee satisfaction.

In conclusion

Do your research and weigh the pros and cons of offering a flexible work schedule as it impacts not just your employees but your business as well. Various advantages have been outlined, but there are some disadvantages too, but with careful planning and an employee scheduling app, employers can combat any cons while positively impacting the bottom line.

—

