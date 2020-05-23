I remember the desperation
the tightening of the chest
knowing that if they sleep now
in the stroller
on the train
or in the pack
it’s going to be a
long
long
(very long)
day.
Not yet, kiddo…
We’re almost home…
Not yet.
—
—
Photo credit: istockphoto.com
.