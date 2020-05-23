I remember the desperation

the tightening of the chest

knowing that if they sleep now

in the stroller

on the train

or in the pack

it’s going to be a

long

long

(very long)

day.

Not yet, kiddo…

We’re almost home…

Not yet.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com