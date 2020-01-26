8 Tips on Choosing the Right Valentine’s Day Flower

—

When Valentine’s Day is coming, you will think about what flowers to give to your lover. You want to buy a nice flower bouquet to surprise her and make her happy. However, there are lots of choices. Therefore, you must choose wisely to ensure the recipient will be satisfied when she receives your flower. The following are 8 tips on choosing the best Valentine’s Day flower.

1. Make Sure the Flowers are fresh

You must ensure that the flowers you buy are fresh. The tighter the bud, the fresher the bloom is. The flower will open itself after the stem has been in the water for a few days. You will need to inspect the stem and make sure it does not have symptoms like bent/broken, yellowing/browning, and frayed. The leaves should be green with no signs of disease. Besides, you should check whether the water in the vase is murky. Murky water means bacteria are reacting with it which can affect the health of the flowers.

2. Buy Flowers That Have Long Lifespan

The flowers you choose must be long-lasting. After all, you don’t want the flowers to wilt by the next day on the 15th of February. Knowing how to prepare the flowers for arranging in the vase is the key to a long lifespan. Before giving the flowers, put them in a clean vase that is filled with fresh water. You can also supply flower food packets for your girlfriend so that she can conveniently add them when she changes the water.

3. Allergy-Friendly Flowers

You must take into account if the recipient suffers from an allergy. For example, if you frequently see her sneezing, it could mean that she has a sensitive nose and lung. In this case, you will need to avoid flowers that have a high amount of pollen easily like aster, baby’s breath, dahlia, daisies, chrysanthemums, and sunflowers. Instead, you should choose flowers that are allergy-friendly such as hydrangea, hostas, lilies, and geranium.

4. Buy the Type of Flower the Recipient Like

Is there any flower the recipient likes or dislikes. You need to take this into account when choosing the flower. You can ask this question directly to the recipient or ask the people close by. They can help you to ask if you are not brave enough to talk to the recipient and ask the question. If they don’t know what flower, then, ask what her favorite color is or what her favorite fragrance is. With the clues you get, you can ask the florist and she will be able to help you in creating a bouquet that suits the recipient.

5. Personalize the Flower Gift

If you want the flower gift to be special, you need to personalize it so that the recipient knows that you are sincere. The easiest way to personalize it is to include a card with a short message. You can also have the bouquet decorated in a style that reflects the personality of the recipient. If it is possible, you should pick the flowers independently for making a bouquet yourself.

6. Match the Flowers with Your Relationship

You should buy flowers that match with your relationship. If they are for a new love, you can choose white daisies which symbolize innocence and light-heartedness. If it is the first love, you can send flowers like lavender rose to tell him you are attracted to her just looking at her. Pink and red roses are the best Valentine’s Day flowers if you have been in a relationship with the recipient for a long time. They are also ideal for newlyweds that are spending on the honeymoon. Yellow roses are best for giving to a best friend as a way to express that you care for her on Valentine’s Day.

7. Choose a Suitable Flower Arrangement Style

You must choose a style of flower bouquet arrangement that will impress your loved one. Don’t just give a bouquet that is completely red roses. They may be too old fashioned for some people. Instead, make the bouquet special by mixing with other meaningful flowers, for example, mix gerbera daisies, which conveys the meaning of joyful vibes with 2 more flowers like orange roses and dianthus. Orange roses symbolize sweet thoughts while dianthus sends a message of admiration to the recipient.

8. Order the Flowers in Advance

Many florist stores will be sold out on Valentine’s Day especially for popular flowers like red roses. Therefore, you should order the bouquet in advance if you want to make sure the recipient gets the flowers on Valentine’s Day. When you order online, you can specify the delivery date. If you want to buy near Valentine’s Day, then, you have to be prepared to buy a flower bouquet that is in less demand for your loved one. Buying early also prevents you from making a mistake in choosing the wrong bouquet. You’ll have plenty of time to take into considerations all the factors to ensure that you choose the perfect bouquet.

