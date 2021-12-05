Date Nights Done Right (And Easily)

—

We all know there are natural ebbs and flows to life, and the same is true in our marriages. Remembering the days before you and your spouse had children can be bittersweet sometimes – to say the least. As your days fill up with playdates, pick-ups and drop-offs, extracurriculars – on top of your regular work schedules, sometimes that sacred time between spouses gets put on the back burner or is lost altogether.

Sadly, a large number of marriages end in divorce, and one of the driving reasons for divorce is not enough effort made to keep that connection alive between couples. Fortunately, scheduling in time to have a date night here and there can really keep the proverbial spark alive, and your marriage and soul will be all the better for it. Here’s how.

Just Stay In

One of the easiest ways to get your date night in is not to put too much thought into it. Just make sure you put it on your schedule, and you protect that time together. You don’t even have to hire a sitter or send the kiddos to their grandparents. Commit to putting the kids to bed at a reasonable time (young kids, this is even easier) and start enjoying a glass of wine with one another as soon as the children are down. Just a simple date of sitting on the couch, enjoying a relaxing drink, and a foot massage sounds like heaven to most couples. You can even include a few card games or games designed to help couples get to know each other better. Sure, you’ve been together nearly a decade, but some of these relationship-opening games can be eye-opening. But yeah, just stay in and enjoy one another.

Stay In, But Go All Out

You can still stay in and make it seem like you’re at a five-star hotel. Send the kids to an aunt’s house, their grandparents, or a friend’s house for the night, heck, the weekend! Do a quick search online for “personal chef near me” and hire someone to serve you and your sweetie some mouth-watering fine dining – even if you decide to eat it off chipped mismatched plates, you’ll feel luxurious in your home. Taking the load off when it comes to the meal will naturally lead to a more relaxed and tranquil vibe, and with the children gone, you can really reconnect on a physical level, which sometimes gets thrown by the wayside in marriages. So get crazy and be as loud as you want, you’re staying in but going all out and all the way!

Make It A Weekend Getaway

If you really want to get out of the house and reconnect without the reminders of your responsibilities surrounding you, traveling is the way to go! If it’s a date night, you probably just have the one night or maybe the weekend if you’re lucky. Depending on where you live, for example, Florida, it’s easy to find ways to experience your city without theme parks or cliche destinations to give the getaway a more romantic feel. Even just picking a city or two a couple of hours away and booking a cozy Airbnb can be a perfect date night and gamechanger in your marriage.

You Can Find Me In The Club

Bottle full of “bubb,” Mama. Fifty Cent was on to something when he was rapping about how much fun clubs are. They never disappoint as a fun date night either! And, let’s face it, few things can bring you and your spouse closer than clearing that dance floor as everyone watches on in awe at how in sync you two are when it comes to dancing. After a night of bubbly and dancing together, you’re sure to feel that spark and connection, and who knows where it will lead?

The essential part of doing your date nights right is that they come easily to you – that you and your spouse prioritize them. Being a parent is one of life’s greatest blessings, but so is finding someone that you align with and vow to spend your life with – so honor that beautiful gift by prioritizing time together and getting creative where you need to, to keep that connection on fire.

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

