Do The 8 Moon Phases Affect Your Relationship Life?

—

Do you also believe that the moon exerts a degree of influence on human behavior and well-being?

Some people do, and others don’t.

Whichever your category, the fact remains there is a deep connection between the human brain and our lunar friend.

And this in turn affects our love lives.

How does the moon impact our brains?

According to various scientific facts, the gravitational impact of the sun and the moon on the waters of the sea is what is responsible for the turbulent rise and fall of sea levels. I.e. the moon is responsible for the tides on the sea.

With the human body consisting of more than 60% water and the brain being the moistest organ, it can be argued that there is a gravitational impact from the moon on the human brain and body, which invisibly affects our behavior just like the waters of the sea.

Even Greek philosopher Aristotle and Roman historian Pliny the Elder proposed that since the brain was the “moistest” organ, humans were particularly susceptible to the changes in the Moon.

Having established all these, it is clear that the moon exerts a significant impact on your behaviors, influencing your mood and love life.

Let’s now dive into the discussion of how the various moon phases impact our relationship lives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Source

1. Moon Phase One: New Moon: Growth and New Beginnings

The new moon is when the shadow of the Earth – cast by the sun – covers the moon completely, giving rise to a darkened lunar phase. Popularly known as the dark moon, it is the time when the moon appears dark in the sky.

What does this phase represent?

The new moon represents a time for reflection, fresh starts, and growth.

What does this phase mean for your relationship?

For lovers in a relationship, when you see the moon looking dark in the sky, know that it is time for individual parties to undergo solitary reflection about what you each need more or less of from each other.

The essence of this is to kickstart new beginnings in your love life.

Perhaps both parties haven’t really been doing a lot of gifting lately. This alone time can be a time to brainstorm new and unique gift ideas to make your lover go wow. Emerging from the New Moon phase, some lovers come up with exciting gift ideas like a custom moon print that captures a certain magical moment in your relationship.

See an example of what one lover got for their better half:

This is to reflect on the evolution of their relationship and also to spark growth and continuity in their love life.

You, too, can get something similar from the That Very Night website.

2. Moon Phase Two: Waxing Crescent Moon: Sowing new seeds

This occurs about three and a half days after the new moon. Typically, it’s a period of the month that runs into the seventh day.

It is the time when you can spot the moon looking like a trimmed fingernail in the sky.

What does this phase represent?

Seeing as the moon is starting its journey towards regaining its brightness, this phase can be said to correspond to rebuilding and rejuvenation in our lives.

What does this mean for your relationship?

The waxing crescent is a time when you start setting new resolutions to rejuvenate your love life.

To set new resolutions means to set new intentions, create a vision board, and make a wish list of those things you want to bring into your relationship.

3. Moon Phase Three: First Quarter Moon: Development and expression of new ideas

This occurs some seven days after the new moon and runs into the tenth day. It is a phase when the whole right side of the moon is illuminated.

What does this phase represent?

As the ‘pause’ stage in the lunar cycle, this phase corresponds to a time when challenges, decisions, and actions come into play.

What does this mean for your relationship?

The First Quarter Moon phase is when you will encounter your first challenges to the intentions you’ve set.

This is when the couples will have a heart-to-heart talk regarding the obstacles and challenges confronting the growth of their relationship.

4. Waxing Gibbous Moon: Change

This phase runs for about ten to thirteen days after the new moon and is recognizable in the sky with its pregnant belly-like shape.

What does this phase represent?

As the final stop before the full moon, the Waxing Gibbous represents a time when change, adjustment, and adaptation become a necessity.

What does this mean for your relationship?

With the obstacles and challenges faced in the First Quarter, now is the time to make some necessary life adjustments and adaptations so that the challenges don’t ruin your relationship.

It is the time when you may need to reach out to a relationship counselor if your heart-to-heart talk with your partner isn’t working.

5. The Full Moon: Love and light

The full moon is the most easily recognizable phase in the sky. It doesn’t take an expert to figure when it’s a full moon. The moon is at its brightest.

What does this phase represent?

According to several reports, the full moon represents enormous energy, high spirituality, vibrancy, and creativity.

What does this mean for your relationship?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s widely reported that emotions run high at a full moon. Brains are more energized, and the mood is pretty high for everyone.

Want to ask your partner for something? Now is the time. Want to get your partner to do something they’ve been reluctant to do? Now may be the time.

In short, the full moon is the best phase associated with love and romance. So, feel free to give anything love and romance a go.

6. Waning Gibbous Moon: Reflection

The next three to seven days after the full moon signals the appearance and prevalence of the Waning Gibbous.

What does this phase represent?

It represents reflection, continuity, and refocusing.

What does this mean for your relationship?

The waning gibbous corresponds to a time when you and your partner reflect on the past few days; what you’ve learned about each other, how many of your intentions you’ve achieved, and how you intend to continue for the rest of the month.

7. The Third Quarter Moon: purging out the rubbish

This occurs some seven to ten days after the full moon.

What does this phase represent?

It represents a time to figure out the things that aren’t benefitting us, purging them out, and getting a clean slate.

What does this mean for your relationship?

The Third Quarter is the time when partners forgive any lingering grievances. Old and unsettled disputes are thrashed out, and everybody wears a smiling face again.

8. Waning Crescent Moon: Surrendering and resting

This is the phase that precedes a new moon. And it usually runs from the tenth to the thirteenth day after the full moon.

What does this phase represent?

It represents retrieval, conclusion, and acceptance.

What does this mean for your relationship?

Having expended all energy on chasing new beginnings and growth, now is the time to retrieve yourself from trying, and accept whatever has happened that is out of your control.

Maybe you couldn’t achieve some of your set targets for the month; no problem.

Just tell your partner you need to withdraw and hibernate for a few days to recharge your batteries.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank.

Photo: Shutterstock