Great Romantic Restaurants in LA That Need to Be On Your To-Do List

Whether you live in the City of Angels or are in the stages of planning an upcoming visit, you’ll no doubt be aware that LA is known for the vibrancy of its food scene. From fusion street food to fine dining of the most elegant order, Los Angeles has it all – and then some!

If you’re looking for a restaurant to take someone special for a date , or maybe you have an anniversary or other milestone on the horizon, then your thoughts may be turning to the most romantic eateries the city has to offer.

Below we look at some of the coziest, cutest, and all-out butterfly-inducing restaurants in LA to treat your significant other to a romantic evening they’ll never forget.

Nobu Malibu

If you want a table with a view, then Nobu Malibu is the place to go. Take your date to this beautiful venue overlooking the ocean and enjoy an evening of fabulous food and relaxed vibes.

The restaurant is designed like a beach house, but don’t let the chilled-out atmosphere fool you into thinking that the food will be anything other than spectacular: Nobu Matsuhisa is a renowned sushi chef and overall artist of seafood, and you are guaranteed a meal as exquisite as the view.

Malibu Pier is just a short stroll across the beach from Nobu, so why not round off your romantic meal with a moonlit walk hand-in-hand across the sand for the perfect end to the evening?

Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air

Hotel Bel-Air first opened its doors in 1946, and it remains an iconic location today. Pay a visit to Wolfgang Puck, the restaurant located within its gilded interior, that’s owned by the legendary chef of the same name, for a romantic meal beyond compare.

It’s not just the food here – although the menu is as spectacular and sumptuous as you’d expect – the atmosphere is beyond compare. Couples can choose to sit in one of the booths on the outdoor patio, overlooking the venue’s beautiful gardens, or make the most of the stylish yet extremely comfortable restaurant chairs indoors. Whichever you choose, you’re in for an elegant and classic-yet-contemporary dining experience.

For the full experience, arrive at the hotel half an hour early to toast each other with cocktails in the lounge; and after enjoying a meal of hand-cut tagliatelle with truffles, invite your date to stroll with you through the grounds around Swan Lake. As you walk, you may catch the distant sound of the live pianist entertaining guests in the bar.

Inn of the Seventh Ray

A dining space like no other, the Inn of the Seventh Ray offers guests the opportunity to relax and eat in a multi-tiered outdoor dining room among oak trees and lilacs and festooned with lights. This restaurant creates an enchanted forest hideaway in which to spend the evening – and the heat lamps mean that whatever time of year, you can enjoy a meal under the stars with your special person.

This eatery has catered to couples looking for a romantic retreat for fifty years. It offers a wide-ranging menu with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options and gluten-free dishes.

Particularly popular meals at the Inn include the Roasted Mushroom Toast with Sherry Tarragon Cream and the Grass Fed Filet Mignon with Truffle Mashed Potatoes. The food of love, indeed.

Perch

Perch is a pretty rooftop bistro that boasts a unique, eclectic, French-inspired interior and a gorgeous patio offering beautiful views over town; it’s lit up with string lights when night falls to add to the charm and romance.

But it’s not just evening romance that Perch offers; the establishment’s brunch is the stuff of local legend. Choose from a menu that includes Ahi Tuna Tartare, Peach Truffle Cheese Frites, Oysters, Smoked Salmon Benedict, and Shrimp Scampi.

The bar at Perch is particularly impressive. From hand-crafted cocktails to champagne and everything in between, you’ll find the perfect aperitif and accompaniment to your meal here.

Merois

Wolfgang Puck is the superstar chef behind Merois, too, so he makes his second appearance on our list! Stepping into the interior of Merois is like entering a huge, airy wedding tent, with its ceiling billowing with hung fabric and its cozy layout. It also boasts unrivaled city views, particularly romantic when viewed as the night falls and the landscape below lights up.

Highlights of the showstopping menu – which focuses on the seasonal and unexpected – include Shanghai Lobster with Crispy Spinach, Pickled Ginger, Plum Wine, and Jasmine Rice, Kaluga Royal Caviar, and Grilled Mongolian Lamb Chops with Baked Sweet Potato, Pomegranate, and Pistachio-Mint Vinaigrette.

And if you’ve still got room, why not ask for two spoons and share an Ube Basque Cheesecake or tuck into a plate of Chinese Donuts with Farmer’s Market Strawberries?

Whichever one of these restaurants you choose to reserve a table at, you’re guaranteed fabulous food and an unforgettable ambiance. Make a special occasion even more special for you and your loved one, and surprise them with a visit to one of the most romantic spots in town.

