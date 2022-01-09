How To Meet Someone Without Online Dating

—

Online dating has taken over the scene. However, not everyone likes the idea of it. You have to download an app, swipe right on a person, hope they did the same, and then wait for a message. People also worry about who they’re meeting on the other side and if they are who they say they are. Fortunately, you don’t need apps to meet potential singles. You can still meet people the old-fashioned way through a few methods. We cover all the details and if you need more guidance, you can read more about love advice here .

Ways to Skip Online Dating

1. Ask a Friend or Family

You wouldn’t think to bother asking them to set you up. However, this method is actually worth it. Your friends undoubtedly know you best, your family might too. They know what you like and don’t like. Your interests and quirky personality traits will be taken into consideration when they look for a potential partner for you.

There are many benefits to having your friends or family pick your partner. They’ll vet them much harder than you would. They won’t have those rose-colored glasses and see them objectively. Before they send them your way, they’ll make sure you two would be a match. You have the added benefit of knowing some of their histories because of your connections.

Date nights or family events will become more fun too because your friends or family already know them and like them.

2. Take a Closer Look at Work

Work is the last place you’d probably look. You see people day in and out and some may even get on your nerves. You might have had a rule of “no dating coworkers”. It’s true, it can get tricky when you date a coworker. However, there are ways you can go about it smartly.

First, if you work in a larger place, you can seek out others from different departments. You can ask a coworker that’s chummy with another department if they know anyone. You can get to know potential loves through work events or the break room too.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s easier to date someone from your department because you will know them better and they’re easier to see. However, if you break up or decide to not date, it can make it complicated.

Dating a co-worker does come with a set of challenges too. For example, if you work in the same department, you run the risk of seeing them all the time. This can make it harder to have some independence and privacy. If they work different schedules than you, it’s not as bad. Word of advice, never date your boss or supervisor. It gets really messy when things go south.

Before you date a coworker, check your work policies. Some companies have policies where you can get fired if you’re caught fraternizing.

3. Volunteer

Volunteering is a great way to give back and meet someone new. Don’t volunteer for any organization. Make sure it’s one you’re passionate about. Why? The people you meet there will have similar interests aligned with yours.

They’re likely to share similar hobbies, ideologies, values, and causes. If by some chance they don’t, you can still bond over the organization you’re volunteering for and find some common interests.

While we don’t suggest you volunteer just to meet singles, it can work to your advantage. If by some chance you don’t like anyone you volunteer with, you still made a new friend. This new friendship could help introduce you to someone else, or they may have someone in mind for you.

4. Join a Club for Your Hobby or a Class

Classes can help to better improve yourself on a current skill or teach you something new. In the process, you may meet someone new. Classes are a great way to network with others. The people in your classes are likely to share a similar interest. Depending on the class, they might share a similar career goal too.

Hobbies and clubs are another great way to meet someone new. You know the people in the club have similar interests and hobbies as you do. They will already have something you can bond and talk about. This makes it a good starting point. If the relationship grows into something more, the club or hobby can become something you both do as a couple.

5. Head to Your Local Café

It seems archaic but it’s still a way many people meet potential lovers. A café has a certain atmosphere that attracts people from all walks of life. You can bond over your love for the brew, the coffee, the place, or books. Many that hang out in coffee shops tend to be avid readers. If you’re someone that loves to read, this can bring forth another way to bond.

As you start to hang around the local café, you’ll notice who the regulars are. From there, you can start to have conversations with them. You might form a friendship or something more. You may even find you want to strike up a conversation with an employee of the café.

Final Thoughts

Online dating doesn’t work for some people. Maybe you don’t like the process of it or potentially putting yourself in danger. Luckily, even though the world has evolved to mostly online dating, you don’t need it to meet new people. You can still meet potential lovers organically in many ways. So what are you waiting for, give it a shot and see who’s out there!

—

This content is brought to you by Josh Matthew.

iStockPhoto