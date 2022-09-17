How to Really Know You’re in Love

You are looking at your partner, you are looking into his/her eyes, your eyes are shining, but it is not clear what he/she is feeling.

I think it’s one of the most challenging situations in life.

That’s why I wanted to write such an article. We always create our own difficult times.

What has always made me weak is that I don’t know what to do in uncertainty. I can really bring the world crashing down on me sometimes.

I have had many relationships over the years and now let me share with you the conclusions I have drawn from these relationships. I can’t tell you how many times my heart has been broken to learn these things, so read carefully and try to understand.

1. No Uncertainty

I think this rule is at the top of the list. First of all, if you are wondering if you are loved, you are probably not getting the value you want.

Self-destruction is a concept that comes about because people lie to you.

I think there should be no uncertainty. 2 individuals can talk about anything between themselves.

I remember saying this in an old relationship.

“Who intends to play, plays.”

It’s as simple as that.

If you want to do something, you do it together, but the other side creates uncertainties for you. If you feel that he is doing something wrong when he is not with you, he probably is, or if you feel that he is cheating on you, he probably is cheating on you.

2. What he/she gives up for you

This is something you can observe very easily, also for yourself.

What are you giving up?

Do you try to leave work early for your partner? When you make coffee, do you make two cups? I’m not talking about buying flowers or anything like that, I’m talking about how many times you go to the market and buy food that he likes but you don’t like at all or vice versa.

Life is about subtle touches. Small things lead to big results, dear reader.

3. Has your clothing, and your self-care changed?

I think a person radiates happiness when in love. She/He jumps up and down, but how does this reflect on our appearance?

Now you feel happy and strong, and because of this, your self-care or your partner changes a lot in the same way.

