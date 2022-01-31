What’s Worth Knowing About Dating in 2022

—

With each New Year, we expect a slew of new trends related to fashion, health, fitness, and, yes, dating also. In 2021 we saw a rise in dating trends like people were relying heavily on dating apps because of the pandemic. The dating world is ever-changing and dating is never so straightforward, so it is important to be aware of all the latest trends that can help you for the new season of dating. Here are seven dating trends that will help us find a match in 2022.

1. International Dating

Now the majority is bored of fake relationships and want to have a fair and healthy relationship. International dating is about being very clear about yourself and others. You keep it clear from the beginning about who you are and what you want. Hinge’s director says that we expect to see an increase in “hard balling,’ which is a dating term that means being clear from the beginning about your relationship expectations. Surveys conducted in 2021 by different dating apps show that 54 percent of Bumble users responded that they are choosing to be more cognizant when they date. Eharmony users reported that they want to ask more questions online before meeting in real life in 2022.

2. Dry Dating

In the pre-pandemic years, the idea of dry dating was considered terrifying. But now, the apps’ trend prediction survey found that 34 percent of global daters now have more potential to prefer going on ‘dry date.’ The societal norms around dating and drinking are shifting. The idea of a latte date through the park doesn’t sound bad to daters now.

3. Exploridating

Alongside the new trends like power PDA and Fast Forwarding, we will also see the emergence of ‘exploridating.’ It is about dating someone with different interests and likes. 55 percent of daters in India describe their approach to dating as exploratory.

4. Enter into Relationship with a Healthy Mindset

According to Hinge’s 2022 dating prediction, 91 percent of users want to date someone who goes to therapy. It means that users now prioritize mental health for a healthy and strong relationship. So if you want to have a healthy relationship, first focus on your mental health as only a sound mind can maintain a sound relationship.

5. Conscious Single

Although it is quite the opposite of the dating trend, it is worth pointing out as Bumble also predicts a rise in a conscious single that is all about to be single for a while. During the pandemic, many people went through breakups and they realized that they were OK with staying single. 54 percent of people globally are single as now they are more intentional and mindful about whom they actually want to date.

6. Slow Dating

Slow dating has been trending since the pandemic and it will continue in 2022 also. Slow dating is the trend of “people taking time to get to know and understand each other before they decide to meet each other in person. 55 percent of people on Bumble are taking their relationship through slow dating to understand each other’s nature, personalities so that they can figure out who is and isn’t right for them. Slow dating is helpful if someone wants to get into a long and strong relationship .

7. Political Compatibility

OkCupid has predicted that now people are giving more importance to their political point of view than ever before and they keep it in mind while finding a match. The singles are trying to look for someone whose political and social points of view match theirs. Political compatibility is somehow important for a harmonious relationship.

