7 Common Reasons People Get Divorced

Divorce is not as sweet and beautiful as weddings are. There are broken hearts, bitterness and a relationship swamped with turmoil. But is this an instant response to a dreadful situation or a consequent buildup of a few less-known factors that lead to separation? knowing the actual reason for the divorce could help you fill the gap or even make the separation less severe and painful.

According to the stats, the divorce rate in America is 44.6% with an average rate of 2.6 per 1000 population. However, the rate has declined slowly over the years. Low success rates of marriages and short length of relationship period make divorces a strong possibility in the future.

Deciding to divorce is no ordinary thing, it is an unfortunate situation. And not just the couples but their kids and even the friends & acquaintances mourn the split up. So having all the considerations open before opting for a divorce can provide a fresh lease of life to your relationship or even help it heal it holistically. If you have no idea, what is the cause of sourness in your relationship? Here are some of the most common reasons for divorce you should know:

1. Abuse

Domestic violence has been on the higher side over a few decades. Although a few incidents can be controlled or even reduced with counseling, however, if there is a regular pattern of abuse, divorce appears to be a viable option. During domestic violence, the abused spouse goes through immense stress, fear, and torture that makes ending marriage necessary. And, not even the abused, the kids too undergo the suffering that slowly tore their world apart.

To overcome this situation, the federal and state government laws provide the victim with the necessary safety and protection needed to secure an independent life. To get with this idea, the abused should get in touch with the state justice department’s family advocacy officer to report their case. These matters are quite often fragile and consulting a lawyer is the most sensible thing to do. And even provide you with additional guidance and support during the whole process. You can seek assistance from a divorce lawyer in Columbia, MD to make the legal process smooth and progressive.

2. Infidelity

No one likes to be cheated or the worse being dealing with unfaithfulness from the life partner. This is perhaps why infidelity has to turn out to be the most critical factor that is difficult to overcome and accept. In most cases, infidelity ends up being in divorce if proper guidance and help are not sought to recover from the issue. The most common causes of infidelity are physiological distress, addiction to drugs and alcohol, and marital satisfaction that is related to sexual behavior.

3. Lack of Commitment

Commitment holds an important place in a relationship. It determines how much you are willing to sacrifice, dedicate or share emotional values that form the true identity of you as a couple. It means giving your entirety to your partner and being there for him/her in the most difficult situations and supporting them along with the challenges.

The commitment makes the married life stronger, intense, and interesting. It keeps nurturing your bond even when the love starts fading. And makes the opposite partner safe, secure, and protected. However, if there is no trace of this element, having a divorce is inevitable.

4. Arguments & Expectations

Arguments can be a consequence of a misunderstanding or a belief that one is right about a particular thing. It is perfectly normal to have arguments. But when the couple starts spending less time together, arguments can culminate into a heartbreaking distressful situation. Another reason could be a lack of communication and not having the transparency of what goes through the partner’s mind.

If you are in such a situation, expressing your thoughts and clearing misunderstandings would be a menace. Further, leading to unrealistic expectations creating a false conception of being neglected or ignored. It may or not be true, but it can come to a point where the couple wants to be distant, alone and liberated. Divorce proves to be the ideal path to walk and move on.

5. Starting Up a Relationship at Young Age

At a young age, a relationship is driven by strong emotions, romance, and pleasure. These relationships are pretty immature without any concrete commitment to future life. On top of it, the relationship often involves having lived with multiple partners before the marriage happens. Thus, increasing the risk of getting divorced after marriage enormously. This is backed by the research that shows couples who end up being together after marriage are at reduced risk of divorce.

6. Addiction

The problem of addiction can heighten at unprecedented levels to cause devastation for a family. Addiction of any kind – alcohol, betting, pornography, drugs, or smoking can develop into financial dissolution. It can jeopardize the life of not only the married couples but also the children as well. At times, pushing people to ask for a divorce or separating from each other. However, this is not an extremely complicated situation to fix, proper guidance, support, and change in perspective can prevent the collapse of the relationship. For drug abusers, there are already some programs run by the government that can be of great help.

7. Inequality in Relationship

Equality is important to have a balance in life. This is surprisingly critical for people in a relationship as well. Whether it is about paying, making decisions about your day-to-day chores, paying your bills, or having the influence over everything that forms your routine life. If one person in a relationship takes control and becomes dominating the other becomes powerless. This is where all the major problems kick in. Divorce is probably the end of all.

Life after divorce can be miserable, bleak and full of dismay. It on the other side offers you a sense of freedom, independence and a chance to rediscover the purpose of your life. Nevertheless, Divorce is not an actual solution to the problems that buds out of nowhere. Being aware of this reason would apparently encourage you to brainstorm a better route to get your marriage on the right track.

