Why You Shouldn’t Be Too Stressed About Divorcing In Your 40s

—

When we get married, it’s all lovely and wonderful, with rainbows in the sky and everything is perfect. No one anticipates that it might all go to ruins a few years down the line. No matter how perfect your intentions are at the beginning of the marriage, many factors may contribute to making the situation impossible in a few years. However, that does not mean that your life is over; divorce gives many people’s lives a boost or a new lease on life when you still have quite a few years left to enjoy your life. Here are a few reasons why divorcing after age forty is not as horrible as you might think.

Allows You To Be Happier

You may have many reasons to stay in a bad marriage: financial benefits, fear of being alone, or just for the sake of the kids. But continuing in a loveless marriage is simply not going to make you happy. You may end up regretting the decision in the long run. On the other hand, choosing to end your marriage by getting a divorce will make things far less complicated, especially if it’s a divorce without children. You can lead a much happier and more fulfilling life being single rather than staying in an unhappy relationship.

Allows You To Focus On Your Career

You are supposed to use your 20s and 30s to find the right match for you in terms of your career. Your 40s should thus be spent focusing more on professional achievements. But being tied down in an unhappy marriage will hardly leave you with the time or the energy to focus on professional growth. Being free of mental stress and not having emotional issues burdening you will help you achieve the goals you set for your career.

Allows You To Sort Out Your Priorities

Being married means compromising or adjusting your lives to support each other. Many new ways have to be accepted and the old ways of living your life may need to be set aside. Being single again will allow you to revisit the way of life that you once thought was the priority. Your partner is no longer there to influence you, and you can reset your lifestyle according to the priorities that you set.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You Have More Time For Self Reflection

You may think your spouse was to blame for everything that went south in your relationship. However, after your divorce, you will have more time to reflect on your part in your marriage failure. This self-reflection will make you aware of the things that you can change so that your future relationships can fare better.

Helps You Regain Your Confidence

With not having your spouse to boost you up, you will need to figure out ways to give yourself all the confidence you need. The forties are the time when you will be more confident anyway, be it in society, in the office, or the bedroom. Boosting your confidence while you are in your forties will allow you to face life post-divorce a lot better prepared than you would normally at any other stage of your life.

Helps You Be a More Attentive Parent

It is not uncommon for children to get neglected when their parents are going through a messy marriage. Once you have dealt with all the issues of the dysfunctional marriage by getting a divorce, you can finally focus on your child and give them the proper and happy upbringing that they deserve. Getting a divorce in your 40s will allow you to be a more responsible parent in a more stable position to provide a safe and secure life for your children.

You’ll Get Time To Be More Creative

Being married doesn’t allow for a lot of me-time. Hence, getting a divorce in your forties will leave you with a lot of free time, which might be a good thing as you will have more time to tap into your creative side. You will also get more opportunities to explore a lot more creative projects.

Helps You Be More Ambitious

Any ambition that you may have in life can get seriously hampered by a bad partner. Your spouse may be against your having a career or might impose restrictions as to how long you can stay out for work. Either way, these things will seriously put a dent in your ambition. Not having a negative partner in your life will allow you to be fully ambitious without being concerned about stepping on the toes of your partner.

Makes You More Responsible With Money

Being in a marriage means you are sharing the financial costs with your partner, which means you could have some money left over for other luxuries. Being divorced means that you will have to fend for yourself totally as your spouse’s contribution won’t be there anymore and you will have to budget a lot more responsibly. Being in your 40s will mean that you already have a sense of being financially responsible and you still have ample time to save for retirement.

You Will Have More Time For Friends

Married life often means not having enough time for the friends that once used to be a huge part of your life. Well, the good news is they are still there and are still just as awesome. Getting a divorce and removing the unwanted drama and chaos from your life will allow you to reconnect with your old friends and enjoy the carefree part of life again. Also since you are in your forties, most of the friends who weren’t worthy will have dropped off anyway.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the reasons why getting divorced in your forties isn’t such a bad thing; there are a lot more positives to this decision. Whatever age you are, you need to remember that at the end of the day you deserve to be happy and you deserve the best that life has to offer, so if a relationship is dragging you down, you have the option to end it and move towards a happier and more stable life. Best of luck with a happier future!

—

This content is brought to you by Shawn Richard.

Shutterstock