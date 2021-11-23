—

Having a small living space is not a new phenomenon. In fact, lots of folks live in smaller spaces than they ever have before. And they love it! But when you add in the complexities of aging, it can be challenging to make your small space feel like home. We turned to our resident experts here at Vivante, our active aging advisors and business owners who specialize in senior living and caregiving, to help us navigate senior living and caregiving’s design and décor needs. Here are their top 11 tips for creating an inviting and welcoming small space.

Diversity in Décor

Small space decorating is about making the most of your space, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be all matchy-matchy with no personal touches. Mix things up with different textures, patterns, and pieces with contrasts. For example, you can add a colorful area rug in front of a dark brown sofa or toss an orange kitchen island across from white cabinets. Selective color palettes are key here.

Choose furniture that has multiple uses.

Small spaces like this laundry room require furniture that can double as storage. This small table is equipped with drawers, making it ideal for folding clothes, storing items, and even holding a small lamp.

Larger items like your sofa or bed are the focal point of most rooms. But when it comes to smaller rooms like entryways, they can make the space appear larger if placed against the wall. In this laundry room, a small sofa was placed at a 90-degree angle from the doorway.

Super tip: Square Footage Doesn’t Equal Small Space

The best way to create a feeling of spaciousness is to use all your furniture to its fullest. If you have a 4-foot by 4-foot entryway, you can still create the illusion of more space by playing with the layout of the furniture. If you store shoes under the table, store them on one side. If you hang coats on the wall, but all of them on one wall. Group your hanging items on one side of the closet or one side of the shower curtain.

Could you keep it clean and uncluttered?

Simple is best when it comes to apartment decor. The last thing you want is a cluttered home with unpainted walls, an unfinished floor, or windows that are streaked with dirt. Take the effort to furnish your home with simple, comfortable pieces that are easy to live with. Paint the walls light colors, keep the curtains open for light and invest in high-quality linens that will last longer than flimsy hotel-style sheets.

Ground rule: Make it inviting… but not too much.

The space is small, so you don’t want to crowd it with too much furniture or accessories, but it still needs to be a place where you can kick back and relax. Use a mix of textures and materials that will help you balance the elements.

Take It Outside

According to experts at Vivante, an easy way to add more space to your small space is to include an outdoor space where you can relax, entertain guests, or enjoy the beautiful weather. Create a small patio or balcony by adding a fire pit, pergola, or hanging plants for shade. Add a few lounge chairs or small tables to create the perfect place to hang out! And remember, no matter how nice your patio looks, it doesn’t have to stay inside.

Grab a Cozy Bean Bag.

If you’re short on space, not all chairs need to be permanent fixtures. A beanbag is a fun solution that can be moved from room to room for extra seating, or repurposed as a bed, footstool, or extra place to snuggle up with a good book.

Incorporate Multifunctional Furniture.

Mahogany coffee table? No thanks. Instead, find a piece of furniture that looks great and offers functionality. A console table can hold decor while also providing room for a lamp and a few books.

Adjust Your Perspective

If you’re going to have a smaller space, you may have to adjust your perception of what “small” really means. A console table that doubles as a desk can provide room for a laptop and a few decorative items—a seamless combination of a desk and a table.

Add secret storage space. Add a wall-hung shelf or armoire, a loft bed with a ladder, a combination of a small table and a large bookshelf, or a small cabinet with a hidden top door by hanging shelves from the ceiling above it.

Choose Neutral Wallpaper.

This tip is twofold: When decorating a small space, you should avoid busy patterns. In the kitchen, an overly busy wallpaper can distract from clean lines and easy navigation.

You should also think about your walls as if they were the background of your Instagram feed. If you use a lot of filters, black and white or muted tones will balance out all that color.

Super Tip: Use Lighting to Showcase your Decor.

Lighting is one of the most important design fundamentals when creating an inviting home; it’s vital for highlighting finished surfaces (like wood floors), appliances (like white countertops), and even artwork (which is what we’re focusing on today).

Vary heights.

Add benches and shelves at different levels; it creates an eye-catching display and makes the most of your headroom.’ Think vertically.’ Use wall space to display decorative items like framed art and photos and tap into your vertical storage potential by adding shelves and cabinets above and below your work surfaces.

Wrapping up

Some people may think a small space is a difficult space in which to decorate. However, you can create a welcoming and comfortable environment for yourself and your family with the above few tips. Please choose a color scheme to incorporate into each room, so it feels like one cohesive space. Add some height to the room with tall custom-made mirrors, tall vases, or tall wall art. A fun print or painting will help liven up a space. Add some height to your seating area with tall stools, chairs, or benches. Keep the objects on your table simple and clean. Use small items that can fit neatly on top of your table—a small plant, candle, books, decorative bowls, baskets of rolled magazines, or your collection of miniature objects.

