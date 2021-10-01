5 Rust Prevention Tips for Treehouses In The Woods

—

Rust is the red-blown substance you see on old metal surfaces. It occurs due to a reaction between iron and oxygen which happens quickly in the presence of moisture. Due to humidity, treehouses in the woods are more prone to rust. The effect can be very destructive, make the treehouse look unsightly and unsafe for your children to play in.

Your treehouse in the mountains like these treehouses may be 20+ years and still maintain its curb appeal. Luckily, if you get proactive with these mind-blowing tips, you don’t have to worry about your kids playing in a rusty treehouse.

1. Using a Protective Coating

The first line of defense to building a treehouse free from rust is using a protective coating. Dip the metal objects you intend to use in a solution of potassium nitrate, water, and sodium hydroxide. This solution builds a robust corrosive resistance. Although the metal will be exposed to moisture and oxygen, the damage won’t be as significant since the solution adds a protective layer.

Another affordable material you can use to coat metal surfaces is oil. You can also get rust preventive products commercially. These products come as cloth wipes and aerosol sprays. If you still want a more natural alternative, you can get flaxseed from a store near you. Flaxseed is affordable and lasts longer than ordinary commercial coatings.

2. Reduce the moisture level

Water is the number one cause of rust, so keeping water off your treehouse is an excellent idea. If you have an unheated treehouse, you’re likely to experience dampness resulting in rot and mold. Some of the treehouse areas you should reduce moisture levels include the roof, supports, the tree, Walls.

You need to ensure you use a roofing material that sheds water faster to prevent damp patches on the surface. You can also use a material like stainless steel. Stainless steel has iron, but it has chromium, which is resistant to rust. A good roof will safeguard the walls and everything beneath. The more rust-resistant the roofing material is, the longer it will last.

Ensure that the tree and supports don’t get too much water reaching them. You can adjust the design or use gutters to capture rainwater. Treat the supports with a wood preserver or use galvanized metal instead.

3. Apply rust preventive vapor

Most people prefer using rust-inhibiting vapor because it releases invisible and dry particles that limit metal corrosion. The vapor forms a bond with the surface to create a dry layer without unwanted residue. The preventive vapor allows you to paint or treat the metal surface without cleaning it further.

The best thing about rust preventive vapor is that provides more extensive coverage. This way, you will rest assured that the cavities, crevices, and other hidden areas of your treehouse will be free from rust. With a rust preventive vapor, you don’t have to use desiccants or oil. The vapor contains a non-toxic substance, which means you don’t have to worry about future environmental and health concerns for your children.

4. Regular maintenance

Quality treehouses in the mountains can last for up to 20+ years, which is more than enough to create memories for your children, grandkids, and generations to come. It’s essential to ensure that your treehouse is inspected at regular intervals. This way, you’ll identify areas prone to rusting and fix the problem before things worsen.

Ensure you re-waterproof the roof of your treehouse after a few years. Roof maintenance can be as simple as replacing iron sheets or caulking. Getting a professional to inspect and clean your treehouse after stormy weather helps prevent fittings’ corrosion and prevents severe wear and tear.

5. Repair rusty areas

Despite efforts to prevent rust, some metal parts of your treehouse may start to wear. It’s advisable to fix the issue before it gets severe. Whenever you detect a small rust patch, clean it thoroughly by sanding the flake away and then use a primer before painting the area. You can also remove the old coating and refinish the whole metal.

Final Words

The key to preventing rust from a treehouse is building with rust-free building materials. With the tips highlighted above, you’ll rest assured that your children are playing in a safe and rust-free treehouse, no matter the weather condition.

