Ceiling Fan Maintenance and Care

House cleaning and maintenance are part of everyone’s daily routine. Things like dishes, the bathroom, laundry, or the floor are easy to clean and maintain, hence done daily or weekly. But when it comes to something like a ceiling fan, it can easily slip away from the mind. It is among the most forgotten areas when cleaning , yet it is not that it is hard to clean. However, the durability of your ceiling fan heavily relies on how you care for it. The better you take care of it, the more efficient it will be. So here are some tips on how to take better care of your ceiling fan.

Cleaning The Fan

Never allow dust to build up on your ceiling fan. It will result in an imbalance in terms of weight, and this can lead to wobbling. Plus, if dust gathers in the motor, the fan will start producing a squeaky sound when running, which can be annoying. So, how do you ensure the efficiency of your small ceiling fans at all times? Clean it every six months. Failure to do that will only lead to a big mess when you are tidying up. You can use a vacuum with a duster attachment to clean up the blades. This is among the easiest ways to do that. However, check for damage first, as any loose or damaged parts may make your cleaning work harder. If the fan is in good condition, you can proceed to clean it with the dust attachment.

Another alternative is cleaning with a pillowcase. Simply slide the pillowcase around each blade and pull it back. You can do this several times to capture all the dirt.

In the kitchen area , the ceiling fan will probably have some grease on it. And when that combines with dust, it becomes harder to clean. To make your job easier, clean often, eliminating both grease and dust. Use an all-purpose cleaner and microfiber cloth for the job. Do not spray water or apply too much pressure on the blades, as you can spoil or bend them. Simply wipe with a damp cloth and wait for the blades to dry before turning on the fan.

Inspect The Fan Regularly

With time, the components of the fan will either get loose or wear out because it is constantly spinning. Therefore, once the installation is done, ensure that, every couple of months, inspect the fan and confirm if there is a problem that needs fixing. A loose mount is going to wobble. And even though the chances of a wobbling fan falling are small, the light fixtures attached to it are likely to fall. So tighten all those loose screws to ensure your fan is firm. When blades are out of balance or misaligned, they can also wobble. And when one blade is bent, warped or damaged, it interferes with the fan’s efficiency. Inspect those blades keenly and if you notice one is loose, tighten it. If the blade is damaged, the most affordable route to take is to replace the blades and not the whole fan.

Lubricating The Ceiling Fan

Any equipment with moving parts will require lubrication to keep running smoothly. This includes your fan ceiling as well. However, there are modern ceiling fans that are self-lubricating, and this makes your work easier. You will have to check the manual of your fan to confirm this. If it requires lubrication, confirm the oil you need to use and how to use it. The oil hole is located on the top side of the fan near the down rod. But if you cannot see it, then the motor probably does not need oil. Insert a toothpick or pipe cleaner into the hole, and if it comes out dry, the fan needs to be lubricated. You need a 10, 15, or 20 weight non-detergent electric motor oil or oil specifically made for fans. Never use automotive oil or detergent oil as it will harm the fan’s motor. 1 to 2 ounces of oil will do just fine. But if you have not oiled the fan in a while, it might need more. Fill the hole till the oil flows, then clean the excess with a cloth.

Change Fan Direction

Most ceiling fans come with a switch on the side or a button on the remote control. The role of the switch is to allow you to change the fan’s direction depending on the season. To prepare your home for summer , switch the blades so that they are spinning in an anticlockwise direction. That means the blades will be blowing air down, hence creating a cooling effect. During winter, remember to switch the blades so that they rotate clockwise. The cold air will be blown towards the ceiling.

Taking care of your ceiling fan will help keep you cool during the summer and stay warm during the winter. Clean your fan and inspect it regularly to increase its durability while enjoying efficiency.

