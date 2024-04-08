DIY Kitchen Bench Idea

—

Regarding DIY ideas in your kitchen, it all depends on your skills and how you can improve your space with your hands. Today, we want to share an excellent idea in one of the kitchen remodeling in Chicago we saw; the homeowner wished for a bench that would give them more storage for some extra stuff and would also fit into the kitchen space nicely for the kids to sit in the kitchen while the parents are cooking or spending time together while they are in the kitchen.

The beauty of this idea lies in its creativity and resourcefulness. The concept was to integrate the bench with the kitchen, and the choice of IKEA cabinets was a stroke of genius. Using cabinets from the same brand, the homeowner created a cohesive look that perfectly complemented the existing space.

Hacking an IKEA cabinet for this DIY project is time-consuming but rewarding. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

First, create a specific drawing of the desired bench size. Next, cut down a large-size kitchen cabinet to match the bench dimensions. In this case, the cabinet is smaller than a usual high-wall cabinet, and its color matches the entire kitchen, eliminating the need for painting. For this project, drawers were used for the base instead of a cabinet frame box, enhancing storage and functionality. Once the drawings are complete, attach three drawers of your chosen size to the top piece. Ensure stability and secure attachment before moving on to fabric choices. IKEA offers a rail that you mount to the wall before hanging the cabinets or drawers to the wall.

Using their railing tracks ensures that the product is durable and stable. If you want to be OK with securing the cabinets to the wall, that should be your priority. Installing the accessories part is easy because the drawers only come with door fronts, handles, and tracks, for which you will need to use a screwdriver.

The entire process takes two days; once that is done, you will start choosing the fabric; you want to choose something that is first comfortable to sit on, second you want something that is water resistant, and most importantly, you want it to match the color of your entire kitchen, in this specif project the homeowner has used blue color to break in some color differences. They used cushions that prioritize weather resistance and solution dye acrylic to avoid mold, mildew, and water damage. Doing so gives you the entire bench and all the factors they seek. Also, you want to ensure that the caution has some cover so it is easy to clean it quickly and nicely in case it gets dirty.

You can clean the bench as usual with any chosen cleaning products. The key is to ensure that the bench is safe and secured, and the second is to draw your bench design that will incorporate into your kitchen space with your existing kitchen cabinets. Remember that a bench can add such a fantastic extra space into your kitchen, and your kids can enjoy sitting there while you cook.

