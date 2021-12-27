How to Decorate Your Bedroom on a Budget: 6 Tips!

—

Owning your own house was the big dream of everyone as a child. When you could not put up metal band posters on your bedroom wall or K-pop bands’ stickers on the closet – you all prayed for one thing – your very own home and your very own master bedroom. So, now when the dream comes true, it must be overwhelming to start with the decorating part. Bedrooms are very intimate spaces; they must properly express the owner and his/her/their style. It must scream out your name but very subtly.

Before starting decorating, you have to know your taste, your signature style, and whose bedroom it is. Is it a nursery? Or for a rebellious teenager? Or is your dream master bedroom? Once you are sure what to reflect in those four walls, someone is going to call their bedroom – only then can we start planning to decorate the room. Else, it would be a mess. Large abstract paintings in the room will be unnecessary and a laughing stock for a kids’ bedroom.

If you’re looking for a new way to decorate your bedroom, consider using large abstract wall art. It provides a striking look that is both creative and stylish. Here we will see a few more general ideas on decorating any bedroom and making it feel cozier.

● Colour Palette

The trick is not to choose primary colors. Choose pastel shades, monochromes, and hazy, blurry colors like they are in a good night’s sleep. Generally, if you go over color theory, you will find that the lightest shades of blue, lavender, and green set the mood to serenity and calmness. But if you are going for a royal look – choose jewel tones to make the room more regal, subtly loud, and impressionable. Choose lighter shades of your favorite colors if they are primary colors, e.g., baby blue instead of royal blue, light mauve instead of red wine, etc.

● Furniture Fiasco

Choosing the right size of furniture can be really tricky. Too big things or many small parts can make the room look haphazard and stuffy. Too little furniture can make it look mundane. So always start by drawing up a floor plan; if an architect did the house plan, you must know what to put where. But if you are redecorating an old house, draw up the spaces and start planning. If your bedroom is small, do not choose large furniture or dressers. If it has a high ceiling, get a bed with a tall headboard to look signature statement style and regal.

● Storage Story

Having plenty of storage can never go wrong. Admit that the things you own will gradually increase. A bed with storage is excellent to store seasonal outfits and even the bedding itself. Some headboards have storage space to store overnight lotions, half-read books, or spectacles and medicines. Bookshelves are a must. You can go for a custom closet space to maximize the use.

● Luxurious Linens

We can never get enough of smooth, silk linens. It is a significant investment to buy luxury linen items, and maintaining them is a big commitment. Buy bed sheets with high thread counts like 400 and more and invest in pure cotton, satin or silk. Add a fluffy carpet or cashmere throw blanket on an ottoman and hang bed canopies of silk to make it more dreamy and plush.

● Private Space is a Must

Your bedroom is your kingdom – a private and more dedicated space is a must in the room. Think of sleepless nights; if you are a painter, you might try your hand at painting at that time instead of wasting it away in pipe dreams. Add a craft corner – this works for all age groups—a space to rewind and re-invent yourself – a reading nook or yoga and workstation. Building a window seat with lots of plants is always a great idea – thus you can enjoy some nature and re-energize yourself quickly after a long hectic day.

● Layers of Lighting

If you are a read-oholic or a photography buff – you must know a lot about lighting and need plenty of it to get by the day. Ambient mood lighting is the news trend. But you will need several layers of lighting to fulfill your different needs. Night lamps are a must. It would be best if you also had different, focused lights for make-up and dressing up—another type for your reading nook. Thus, different lights are needed to accommodate all your needs.

