If you are looking at how you can set up and use your laptop to reduce the amount of pressure built on your neck and back, you are at the right place.

Laptops are beautiful pieces of technology that can allow you to take immense power with you whenever you go. But sometimes, you have to compromise on certain ergonomic features for the sake of portability.

We know that laptops are designed for portability, but many people use them as their desktop computers. If you are the owner of a computer with poor ergonomics, don't worry. You have to take simple steps like buying unique chairs for computer setups to make your laptop set up comfortable.

If you plan to work for hours and days, here are some great tips for you to make this time comfortable unless you eventually want your neck to start screaming at you in pain.

Raise the screen higher

We know there are many uses of laptops and they have become an essential part of human life. The most comfortable position to work on the laptop for hours is that it is placed at an ideal height and angle that lets you view the screen easily without bending or rotating your neck. Lift the laptop a few inches above the desk; it is good to place your laptop on a stable support surface such as a laptop stand or a stack of thick books. It is essential to create a comfortable environment to use the laptop as your eyes should naturally hit the top third of your laptop when you look straight ahead.

Use a separate keyboard and mouse.

If you are working on a laptop for an extended period, it is suggested to do these things:

Take into play an exterior keyboard and mouse and correctly position your laptop screen at eye level

Utilize an external monitor at eye level and place your laptop keyboard at a height that allows your shoulders and arms to calm down.

Make sure that your elbows should be at a 90-degree angle, tuck close to your body, and place your wrists in a neutral position when typing. Keeping this posture helps keep you from rounding your shoulders and pulling your neck muscles.

Use docking station

The best ergonomic solution is the use a laptop docking station. It helps you plug devices in your laptop into a base station with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse that are already connected. It is like you have your desktop setup with a removable computer that happens to have a keyboard and screen attached.

Travel light

If you are one of those who lug their laptops between work and home, it is good to purchase a duplicate power cord and other laptop accessories. By doing this, you will have peace by leaving them in each place instead of carrying the extra load back and forth. Or you can also use a backpack with dual padded shoulder straps to avoid draping the bag over just one shoulder. A roll-along carrier is the best choice in case your laptop and accessories feel too heavy.

Upgrade screen size

We all know that laptops are planned to be portable and easy-to-use, make sure that your laptop’s screen is big sufficient for your needs. You have to understand that a smaller screen may cause you to strain to see text and objects. But if you find yourself hunch ahead to read from your screen, you can also amplify the font size.

Take the laptop off your lap.

We know even though we call it a laptop, but you may not want to use it on top of your lap just because of its name. to work on a laptop often require position wants you to slump down and jut your head close to the screen to see, loading your carnival spine with tons of pressure. If you work from home without a desk or on a train, try propping your laptop on your computer bag or travel bag to elevate the screen.

Use an ergonomic chair.

It is essential to use the correct time type of chair for sitting while using your laptop. You must know about Chair feature which is a really important thing and always better to check all features before you buy a chair. You can use any adjustable office chair and has lumbar support; make sure to set it up correctly according to your need. But if your chair does not have adequate support, you may need a lumbar roll. Lumber support to maintain the natural curve in your lower back when you sit back in the chair and rest against it. Your neck and head feel comfortable if your chair ear should always be above your shoulders, not in front.

Put your feet up

If you have to lift your chair to position your arms and wrists comfortably, make sure to see how your legs are slanting. Your feet always be flat on the floor, and your knees should be at an even height with your hips. It is not right If your hips are too high or your feet don’t reach the floor. For this, use a step or block to support the bottom of your feet because This can help you balance a neutral lumbar spine and reduce strain on your lower back.

Stand up

If you spend long hours working on laptops, try to spend an hour or two each day using your computer while standing instead of sitting in a chair. If you need to separate your keyboard and mouse and multiple setups to do this without straining your neck, do it immediately. Other popular options for this are standing desks or tables as they enable you to keep your desk and, for a short time, convert it to a standup desk.

Consider a posture app.

You can use technology in your favor by using your laptop to monitor your posture and give you helpful reminders. Many posture apps are available for Mac and PC that can perform various functions, such as you can use your laptop camera to monitor your posture and alert you when to sit up straighter. Second, they remind you when to take breaks. Lastly, they Guide you through simple stretches and exercises at your desk.

Final thoughts

Laptops are portable, but they sometimes cause inconveniences as they do not make good ergonomic desktops. They are not suitable to work on your lap. But still, with a bit of diligence and few accessories, you can work with it perfectly in a comfortable environment, just like your desktop.

This content is brought to you by Matt Gary.

Photo: Shutterstock