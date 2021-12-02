Modernizing Your Man Cave Through Smart Home Lighting

—

There is no joy as the joy of walking into your man cave that you have customized from top to bottom. You have the sound in check, the aesthetics of the interior decor in line, the electronics just where they should be, but the lighting is off!

Bummer, right?

You might have the standard lighting bulb in the middle of the ceiling, but do you know you can improve it with some modern smart home lighting solutions?

If you just have the old boring lights, that just dulls the entire ambiance of the room. Meaning that even when your friends come over, they do not get to appreciate the space as they should. But do not worry; we have drafted this piece for that purpose. We are here to help you spruce your man cave using smart home online lighting techniques and designs.

So without any further ado, let’s light up the room, shall we!

Smart switches and dimmers

We all know the inconvenience it is when you have to get off your gaming chair just to turn off the lights. And once you switch it off, the room just assumes a very dark tone that is a bit too uncomfortable. Who knows, you might trip on something walking back to switch the lights back on. Well, with smart switches and dimmers, you will not have to get up every time. As long as you have your remote with you or, in some cases, your phone, you can both switch off the lights or dim them.

Sound-controlled lighting systems

We have all seen it n a movie scene somewhere:

Someone claps, the lights go off, the blinds open to let in the sunlight, and some music starts playing! Well, with smart modern tech, you too can celebrate that! Indeed the clapping sound might not really do all that much, plus the opening of the blinds, but it can at least turn the lights off and on. Again, no movements across the room trying to switch off the lights manually.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Solar-powered lighting

The most resourceful source of energy the earth has is the sun, but did you know that you can utilize it to light up your home? There are special solar bulbs and lighting fixtures in today’s lighting world that can get powered up with the sun’s rays and keep you in light the entire night.

Some might argue that you need to offer these devices direct sunlight, but tech disagrees. The principle is that it charges up as long as there is natural light hitting the solar panel attached to the fixture. And yet another cool thing they do is they automatically light up when they sense darkness.

Motion sensing light fixtures

Have you ever walked across someone’s lawn at night and got an abrupt beam of light shining on you? If yes, then you have encountered a motion-sensing lighting fixture that you may include in your man cave. Indeed, you will not use the vast floodlights, but small bulbs along the corridor might be beneficial. You may also include one in your bathroom or your mancave snack bar or kitchen. Yet again, you do not have to battle finding the manual switch, so get a beer or chips. When you walk in, the light goes on, and when you walk out, they switch off.

Take away

There is so much we could talk about lighting, but there is one we cannot close without mentioning: backlights all-around your electronics or working desk. You may use a roll of flexible snake lights and run them through the border of your bed, electronics, or even the furniture. And the cool thing is that you can switch up the colors according to the mood you are in, but one thing is for sure, it is a cool addition to your man cave.

So now, which of these online lighting ideas will you use?

We vote all!

—

This content is brought to you by John Guevara.

Shutterstock