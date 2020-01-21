—
10 Coldest Places On Earth!! From record setting low temps to year round miserable…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the coldest places on Earth!
—
—
Transcript:
From record setting low temps to year round miserable…stay tuned to number 1 to find
out the coldest places on Earth!
Number 10: Rogers Pass, Montana, United States.
Bet you weren’t expecting us to start in a place like this, right?
After all, Montana is a state that is known for its beauty and virtually untouched nature
(seriously, it’s one of the least populated states in the US).
But, as in all things, location is key to the answer to this question.
Rogers Pass isn’t a city, but instead, it’s a stretch of land next to Helena National
Forest.
And it’s a stretch of land where Montana Highway 200 is, which makes it very populated, and
popular.
In fact, it’s the best route to get between two of Montana’s big cities in Great Falls
00:55
and Missoula.
Its record low though was measured back in 1954, where a temperature of -70 degrees Fahrenheit
was made.
To be clear, that makes it the coldest place in the continental United States (which means
excluding Hawaii and Alaska).
-70 degrees is what you might call “instant cold”, as in, the moment you step outside,
your body immediately starts to freeze, and you’d be wise not to be out in it.
On the other hand, given that it’s been 65 years since that legendary cold snap, you
might be ok going there…might…
Number 9: Stanley, Idaho, United States.
I know what you’re thinking, “Wait a minute, I thought the Montana place was the coldest
place in the United States outside of Alaska?”
And it is, if you count it solely on the record low that it had in 1954.
However, as anyone who has been cold will tell you, there’s a difference between being
cold for a short time, and being cold for a LONG time, and that’s why Stanley, Idaho
is a city that you definitely want to avoid if you want to stay warm all the time.
It’s one of the places on Earth that is known for its “extreme seasons”.
By that, I mean that in the Summer, it gets consistently hot, like 80+ degrees.
But then, in the winters, its average is -1 degree Fahrenheit.
Yeah, it’s below zero there, ON AVERAGE!
That’s cold.
Plus, its lowest temperature ever is -54 degrees Fahrenheit.
And so if that’s the maximum (so far), and the average is -1, that leaves a lot of leeway
on both sides.
What might be the biggest irony here is that Stanley is a vibrant town, it’s just that
only 63 people live there.
Number 8: Prospect Creek, Alaska.
No, this wasn’t a place where gold miners were, or at least, not anymore.
This is actually a place in Alaska that is now very much uninhabited, but don’t let that
fool you, it once played a key role in the history of the state.
You see, at one time, this location was a key spot in the building of the Trans-Alaskan
Pipeline, and it required thousands of people to help make it.
And so, all of those workers found themselves in Prospect Creek, and it wasn’t exactly the
nicest place in the world temperature-wise.
In January, the average temperature is a blistering -14.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
And in 1971 (three years before work on the pipeline began), the lowest recorded temperature
in all of the United States (all of 50 of them) was made when it dropped to -80 degrees.
Another thing that lends to the cold temperature is the fact that it snows for months at a
time, specifically between the months of October through April, that’s a lot of snow.
Including times when it can snow 24 inches in the period of a month.
You all knew Alaska was cold, but did you know it was that cold?
Number 7: Snag, Yukon, Canada.
Well what do you know?
The country that stands smack dab between the continental United States and Alaska is
also home to one of the coldest places in the world!
What are the odds?
Not so ironically, the Yukon of Canada is famous, and infamous for various things, including
the Canadian Gold Rush (which is still going on right now), and yes, being one of the coldest
places in all of the world.
Specifically, in Snag (located in the Yukon), the temperature there once reached -81 degrees
Fahrenheit, which makes it the coldest recorded temperature in all of North America.
Here’s a fun little story about that record though.
On February 2nd, 1947, the temperature reached -80 degrees, and then the very next day it
reached -81 degrees.
Both days setting records for how cold it was.
Could you imagine that?
Being in that amount of cold for back to back days?
Especially when you consider that Snag isn’t a big city, it’s just a small little village,
and it was likely far too cold to try and go somewhere else to get warm, or attempt
to get warm that is.
So it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that Snag is now deserted.
Would you want to risk that cold snap happening again?
I didn’t think so.
Number 6: North Ice, Greenland.
Here’s a little history lesson for you.
When the Vikings were at the peak of their power, and they wanted to expand even more,
they came to the “new world” by crossing the Atlantic.
And when they did, they found Greenland.
Or what would be called Greenland that is.
Anyway, to fool their enemies, they called it Greenland and raved about its lush beautiful
landscapes, a distinct contrast to how it actually was…an ice filled, glacier-packed,
place that is almost as big as a continent.
So, it’s no surprise that it, too, has a REALLY cold spot on it.
This was found by the British actually, who made their own research post on Greenland
called North Ice…I’m going to let that go and move on.
Anyways, this outpost was truly built on the ice of Greenland, and it was there in the
1950’s that they got to experience the “wonder” of -87 degree weather.
Yep, that’s cold, and that’s what they had to deal with.
Number 5: Oymyakon, Russia.
Yep, another country that not so surprisingly makes it on the list, Russia!
This place is infamous for being cold, and I’m not just talking about the people!
I kid…mostly.
Anyway, in the Sakha Republic, right next to the Indigirka River, you’ll find a place
called Oymyakon.
This town only has 500 people in it, and is considered one of the coldest inhabited places
on the planet.
Which is quite a feat.
Its defining feature is that of its “subarctic climate”, meaning that it continually drops
to temperatures that you’d expect in the coldest places on Earth.
For example, in 1924, the temperature dropped to -71.2 degrees.
And then, nine years later, it dropped to -90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Yep, almost breaking the centennial mark.
It was so cold at the time that it was believed that the only place colder was Antarctica!
They’re not wrong in some ways.
Number 4: Eismitte, Greenland.
Thought we were done with Greenland?
No, that place is far too cold to be only on the list once.
And that’s why Eismitte has come to the list.
And this time, it’s the average cold we need to look at.
Because the highest average of the area is only 10 degrees Fahrenheit, and that’s in
July.
In contrast, February has a average cold of -53 degrees Fahrenheit.
The only reason we even known about this place and its temperature is because of an expedition
in the 1930’s, and that one was fraught with problems.
Mainly, two of the leaders passed away, and another had serious injuries due to frostbite.
Still, the temperatures were recorded, and Greenland remains very cold to this day.
Number 3: Verkhoyansk, Russia.
And back to the Motherland we go.
Because Russia has another legendary cold spot to offer, this time in the form of Verkhoyansk.
And as you’ll find out, this place is not only colder, it’s also a place that is more
populated.
At last census, Verkhoyansk, had around 1300 people in it.
But what makes it legendary and infamous and a record holder is in regards to its temperature
swings.
It has the greatest range in regards of temperature in all the world today.
189 degrees Fahrenheit from highest to lowest.
But what is its lowest?
-93.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
Which makes it the coldest place in the Northern Hemisphere.
Number 2: Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Mongolia holds a very special place in history, it was the birthplace of several legendary
war leaders, including the Khans, Genghis and Kublai.
But it’s also home to a place where the average temperature of the entire year is below zero.
Yeah, forget being cold just in the winter time or season, if you go to Ulaanbaatar,
Mongolia, you’ll find yourself looking at temperatures of -2.4 degrees Fahrenheit year
round.
Obviously, there are highs that get above that, but it’s known as the coldest capital
in the world today.
But that’s not even the craziest part.
Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia, and there’s actually 1.2 million people living
there right now.
Which means there are 1.2 million people going to work, school, playing, and more in negative
degree weather.
And yet, Ulaanbaatar is known as one of the most cultural cities in Mongolia.
Just goes to show that some people can brave the cold.
Number 1: Vostok, Antarctica.
Come on…you knew that there was only one true place to go to in order to get the coldest
temperatures on Earth, right?
I mean, there’s only one continent on Earth that’s completely covered in snow and ice,
and that’s Antarctica.
But, like all regions and places, the temperatures fluctuate during the year.
So it’s honestly hard to tell just how cold it gets there.
But, in 1957, Russian scientists went and made an outpost in Antarctica in the “Princess
Elizabeth Land” part of the continent.
This outpost was to help keep the scientists safe as they drilled for ice cores, which
are used to further research into the history of our world.
So, how cold is cold down in Antarctica?
Well, according to very reliable results, this outpost (called Vostok) was able to witness
-128.6 degree Fahrenheit weather.
That’s right, well below -100 degrees.
That’s freezing in every sense of the word.
That’s enough to basically give you instant frostbite, so it’s no surprise that the scientists
have to have super protective gear when doing ice core drilling and such.
But here’s another thing to ponder, this is the coldest temperature that we humans have
measured.
Which technically means that it could possibly be colder in various parts of the world today.
Food for thought next time you complain about being cold.
What is the coldest temperature you’ve ever experienced?
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!
