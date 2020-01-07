Get Daily Email
date 2020-01-07

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

10 Facts About Vegetarians…You Didn't Know!

10 Facts About Vegetarians…You Didn’t Know!

by


10 Facts About Vegetarians…You Didn’t Know! From the health pros and cons to its ancient history…stay tuned to number 1 to find out 10 facts about vegetarianism!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

From the health pros and cons to its ancient history…stay tuned to number 1 to find out
10 facts about vegetarianism!
Number 10: Most Vegetarians…Fail At Being Vegetarians.
Let’s be very honest here, the reason that most people become vegetarians is because
they want to have a healthier life, and to that end, it’s a noble endeavor.
But there’s just one problem, any diet, or change in meal style, requires commitment.
Not just to eating better, but sticking to the plan that you have laid out for yourself.
And not surprisingly, a lot of people can’t do that.
Sure, they’ll make a New Year’s Resolution to become a vegetarian, and they’ll start
off that way, but then they’ll crave some of their former diet, or get a whiff of a
burger joint and say, “I’ll go back just for this meal”…and then they’re done.
This is human nature, but what’s surprising is that a study was recently done on vegetarians
and it was discovered that around 84% of people in America who try to be vegetarians revert
to their old ways in under a year!
To be fair, some of it wasn’t as simple as “not doing the deed”, but rather, there were
relationships that brought them back to meat and other things, finances, health (yes, it
makes sense), and other personal reasons.
So don’t fault a person for trying to be a vegetarian, but do congratulate anyone who
can keep to their commitments.
Number 9: India = Vegetarian?
There are always contrasts to people all over the world.
What works in one country won’t in another, or vice versa.
And likewise, a culture will embody something much more than another country would.
So what’s surprising here is that there is a country in the world that is highly associated
with being vegetarian, as a majority of their people choose that lifestyle.
And that country…is India.
Now, those who know the history of India know that they’re a very spiritual nation, and
they’ve fought hard for their freedom, which may have led to them being one to appreciate
the food style that is vegetarian.
However, what might surprise you is how much of the “vegetarian population” is Indian.
In fact…it’s 70%!
10% would’ve been surprising, 25% would’ve been shocking, but 70% of the vegetarian world
are Indian?
That’s a lot.
Especially considering the massive population size of India.
History shapes us in many ways, and this proves it without a doubt.
And many associate the origins of being vegetarian to both India and Greece.
Number 8: The Many Reasons.
Number 8: The Many Reasons.
the Zero2Hero community by using the buttons below!
When I say the word “vegetarian”, what do you think of?
Yes, you think of a person who only eats vegetables and other non-meat products, but what about
WHY they are vegetarian?
Well, the obvious answer is that they want to eat better and be more healthy.
But the truth is that while that is a very big motivator for someone becoming vegetarian,
it’s hardly the only one.
In fact, there are numerous reasons why people become vegetarian, it just depends on who
the person is.
A very popular one that has arisen in the last couple decades is that of people who
became vegetarian due to the treatment of animals.
After all, if you eat meat, that meat has to come from an animal.
And there have been many cases of animals being abused and mistreated in order to get
the most meat from the product and the most profit from those who would buy it.
Then, there are people who don’t eat meat because of religious beliefs, or because of
cultural or family traditions.
There are a wide array of reasons to become a vegetarian and, in the end, the choice is
up to each person.
Number 7.
The Pythagorean…Diet?
When you hear the word Pythagorean, you likely think of the Pythagorean Theorem, which is
a very popular math equation in the world today, and for good reason!
But the surprising fact of the matter is that Pythagorean was also associated with what
would today be considered being vegetarian.
Oh yeah, the Greeks were big into this, and all because of him…more or less, and it
was only in the 19th century that vegetarian became a term around the world.
Before then, it was the Pythagorean Diet.
But here’s the trick, you see, Pythagorean was a brilliant man, but the reason he became
a vegetarian was rather weird.
You see…he believed that humans, after they die, would be resurrected…as animals.
And since you eat animals…you technically are eating your ancestors, and that idea did
not please him at all.
So, he dedicated himself to eating plants, honey, and bread.
Technically speaking, when he tried to showcase his Pythagorean Diet, he was met with resistance.
The Greek culture had a long-time love of meat for various reasons, so abandoning it
was…well, wrong to them.
But, he did have some followers, and thus the diet was allowed to spread until they
became known as vegetarians.
Number 6: 6 Degrees Of Vegetarian.
Much like there are various levels of government, academics, sports, and more, there are also
different levels of vegetarianism.
I know, right?
You’d think that it’s as simple as don’t eat meat, but it’s not.
There are spinoffs and offshoots that people follow, and that makes them all a type of
vegetarian even if they don’t follow those same rules.
You already know of a big one, Vegan.
The difference between a vegetarian and a vegan is that a vegetarian will eat products
that come from animals, but not animals eat the animal, itself.
This would include items such as milk, or cheese.
A vegan, on the other hand, won’t touch any food that has come from animals, so they’ll
only eat and drink things that are born from nature, and nature alone.
Another offshoot is that of Fruitarianism, where a person only eats fruits, nuts, seeds,
and plants (without killing said plants of course).
So if you want to be a vegetarian, that’s fine, just be sure to know what kind you want
to be.
It will heavily affect what you eat.
Number 5: Vegetarians Do Eat Meat At Times.
You might be looking at this title and going, “Wait a minute, that’s not right!
Vegetarians don’t eat meat!”
And you’re right, and you’re wrong.
As I noted earlier, there are various levels of being a vegetarian, and there are some
out there who truly believe that it’s ok to eat meat…in moderation.
A great example of this is when a vegetarian goes from being “fully devoted” to “eating
in moderation”.
They’ll eat meat, but because of the lifestyle they had before, they’ll refuse to eat as
much meat as they used to.
So they’re still a type of vegetarian, just not the one you’re expecting.
Of course, there are some who take this a bit weird, such as kangatarians.
What’s a kangatarian?
Well…it’s a group that only eats Kangaroo meat.
Don’t ask me how they get it, I don’t want to know.
But what I do know is that this actually happens, and I’m glad I’m not one of them.
What’s their justification for eating the meat?
Well, they claim that because there are no farms or containment areas for kangaroos (which
is true), it doesn’t count as much as “harming animals”.
They also think that they’re greener than other animals that are used for meat products.
What a world.
Number 4: Smarter Kids To Become Vegetarians?
If you put enough scientists into a room, they’ll eventually think of a theory that
sounds incredibly crazy, and yet, they’ll find enough evidence to prove that it’s true.
In the cause of the United Kingdom, there is a study that claims that a child with an
incredibly high IQ will become a vegetarian once they grow older.
While this sounds crackpot, there are plenty of smart people out there who are vegetarians,
and that’s just the truth.
But, obviously, not all kids fall under this stereotype or umbrella.
The idea is somewhat intriguing though, that they’ll be smart enough to either determine
that they need to eat healthier, or go the activist route and eat non-meat products in
order to respect the animals of the world.
Either way, it’s surprising that someone thought of this.
Number 3: Being A Vegetarian Does Help Your Body.
You often hear of plans to help you get healthier, but the question almost always arises, “Does
it actually work?”
And this has certainly been asked of those who partake in being a vegetarian.
Now, the obviousness of eating greens versus a lot of meat in order to be healthy is obvious.
What isn’t obvious, though, is that it helps your metabolism in a big way.
Because the meat isn’t weighing down your body, the metabolism speeds up, and thus you
process food better, and through that, you lose weight, get more energy, and more.
If you are a vegetarian, you burn fat 16% faster than a person who eats meat.
That’s the difference between losing a few pounds, and a lot of pounds.
So yeah, being a vegetarian is definitely good for your body.
Number 2: Being A Vegetarian Can Hurt Your Body.
That being said, there is a catch to not eating meat, or, in other words, being very basic
with what you eat.
Your body requires a lot of vitamins and minerals in order to function properly.
One of them is B12, which can be found in various products, but mainly meat, fish, and
dairy products.
As noted earlier, there are forms of vegetarianism that require you to not eat these things,
and thus, you’re depriving your body of B12.
While it’s true that you can get B12 as an individual vitamin, the amount you would take
isn’t enough to supplement what you need.
And not having B12 can lead to depression, fatigue, weakness, nausea, constipation, anemia,
heart disease, and even stroke.
Vegans suffer the most from B12 deficiency.
So if you’re going to be a vegetarian or vegan, you best be ready to get your B12 in some
fashion, and monitor your health regularly.
Number 1: Vegans and Vegetarians Fight…Often.
It’s part of human nature to not like someone that doesn’t share your values.
And it’s true that vegetarians and non-vegetarians don’t get along.
But what’s truly surprising is that Vegans and Vegetarians apparently don’t get along
either.
“But shouldn’t that not be the case because they have the same values?” you might be asking.
Well…not exactly.
Remember, Vegans don’t use ANY products that come from animals, Vegetarians don’t mind
as much in some cases, like diary and other such byproducts.
In the eyes of Vegans, it’s the Vegetarians, not the meat-eaters that are the biggest threat
to their animal rights causes.
In a way, Vegetarians are a kind of middle ground in this food debate, and Vegans don’t
appreciate that middle ground.
Everyone’s got a viewpoint, and sometimes that’s the only viewpoint they want to see.
What do you think about vegetarianism?
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Zero2Hero

Bringing you AMAZING stories from around the world in a Top 10 List format....In this channel, we will walk you through a variety of interesting topics like ancient history, science, pop culture, conspiracy theories, and more! Subscribe today and watch our videos so that, in no time, YOU can learn about any topic and BE THE HERO!

