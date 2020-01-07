—

10 Facts About Vegetarians…You Didn’t Know! From the health pros and cons to its ancient history…stay tuned to number 1 to find out 10 facts about vegetarianism!

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

From the health pros and cons to its ancient history…stay tuned to number 1 to find out

00:04

10 facts about vegetarianism!

00:18

Number 10: Most Vegetarians…Fail At Being Vegetarians.

00:23

Let’s be very honest here, the reason that most people become vegetarians is because

00:27

they want to have a healthier life, and to that end, it’s a noble endeavor.

00:31

But there’s just one problem, any diet, or change in meal style, requires commitment.

00:37

Not just to eating better, but sticking to the plan that you have laid out for yourself.

00:41

And not surprisingly, a lot of people can’t do that.

00:45

Sure, they’ll make a New Year’s Resolution to become a vegetarian, and they’ll start

00:49

off that way, but then they’ll crave some of their former diet, or get a whiff of a

00:53

burger joint and say, “I’ll go back just for this meal”…and then they’re done.

00:59

This is human nature, but what’s surprising is that a study was recently done on vegetarians

01:04

and it was discovered that around 84% of people in America who try to be vegetarians revert

01:09

to their old ways in under a year!

01:12

To be fair, some of it wasn’t as simple as “not doing the deed”, but rather, there were

01:17

relationships that brought them back to meat and other things, finances, health (yes, it

01:22

makes sense), and other personal reasons.

01:25

So don’t fault a person for trying to be a vegetarian, but do congratulate anyone who

01:29

can keep to their commitments.

01:32

Number 9: India = Vegetarian?

01:36

There are always contrasts to people all over the world.

01:39

What works in one country won’t in another, or vice versa.

01:42

And likewise, a culture will embody something much more than another country would.

01:47

So what’s surprising here is that there is a country in the world that is highly associated

01:51

with being vegetarian, as a majority of their people choose that lifestyle.

01:56

And that country…is India.

01:58

Now, those who know the history of India know that they’re a very spiritual nation, and

02:03

they’ve fought hard for their freedom, which may have led to them being one to appreciate

02:07

the food style that is vegetarian.

02:08

However, what might surprise you is how much of the “vegetarian population” is Indian.

02:15

In fact…it’s 70%!

02:17

10% would’ve been surprising, 25% would’ve been shocking, but 70% of the vegetarian world

02:24

are Indian?

02:26

That’s a lot.

02:28

Especially considering the massive population size of India.

02:32

History shapes us in many ways, and this proves it without a doubt.

02:36

And many associate the origins of being vegetarian to both India and Greece.

02:41

Number 8: The Many Reasons.

02:44

Before we talk about the reasons of vegetarianism, take a moment to like this video and join

02:50

the Zero2Hero community by using the buttons below!

02:53

When I say the word “vegetarian”, what do you think of?

02:57

Yes, you think of a person who only eats vegetables and other non-meat products, but what about

03:03

WHY they are vegetarian?

03:05

Well, the obvious answer is that they want to eat better and be more healthy.

03:10

But the truth is that while that is a very big motivator for someone becoming vegetarian,

03:14

it’s hardly the only one.

03:16

In fact, there are numerous reasons why people become vegetarian, it just depends on who

03:21

the person is.

03:22

A very popular one that has arisen in the last couple decades is that of people who

03:26

became vegetarian due to the treatment of animals.

03:30

After all, if you eat meat, that meat has to come from an animal.

03:33

And there have been many cases of animals being abused and mistreated in order to get

03:38

the most meat from the product and the most profit from those who would buy it.

03:41

Then, there are people who don’t eat meat because of religious beliefs, or because of

03:46

cultural or family traditions.

03:48

There are a wide array of reasons to become a vegetarian and, in the end, the choice is

03:53

up to each person.

03:55

Number 7.

03:57

The Pythagorean…Diet?

03:59

When you hear the word Pythagorean, you likely think of the Pythagorean Theorem, which is

04:04

a very popular math equation in the world today, and for good reason!

04:08

But the surprising fact of the matter is that Pythagorean was also associated with what

04:13

would today be considered being vegetarian.

04:15

Oh yeah, the Greeks were big into this, and all because of him…more or less, and it

04:22

was only in the 19th century that vegetarian became a term around the world.

04:26

Before then, it was the Pythagorean Diet.

04:29

But here’s the trick, you see, Pythagorean was a brilliant man, but the reason he became

04:34

a vegetarian was rather weird.

04:37

You see…he believed that humans, after they die, would be resurrected…as animals.

04:42

And since you eat animals…you technically are eating your ancestors, and that idea did

04:47

not please him at all.

04:48

So, he dedicated himself to eating plants, honey, and bread.

04:53

Technically speaking, when he tried to showcase his Pythagorean Diet, he was met with resistance.

04:58

The Greek culture had a long-time love of meat for various reasons, so abandoning it

05:04

was…well, wrong to them.

05:06

But, he did have some followers, and thus the diet was allowed to spread until they

05:10

became known as vegetarians.

05:13

Number 6: 6 Degrees Of Vegetarian.

05:17

Much like there are various levels of government, academics, sports, and more, there are also

05:22

different levels of vegetarianism.

05:24

I know, right?

05:25

You’d think that it’s as simple as don’t eat meat, but it’s not.

05:29

There are spinoffs and offshoots that people follow, and that makes them all a type of

05:34

vegetarian even if they don’t follow those same rules.

05:38

You already know of a big one, Vegan.

05:40

The difference between a vegetarian and a vegan is that a vegetarian will eat products

05:44

that come from animals, but not animals eat the animal, itself.

05:48

This would include items such as milk, or cheese.

05:51

A vegan, on the other hand, won’t touch any food that has come from animals, so they’ll

05:56

only eat and drink things that are born from nature, and nature alone.

06:00

Another offshoot is that of Fruitarianism, where a person only eats fruits, nuts, seeds,

06:06

and plants (without killing said plants of course).

06:09

So if you want to be a vegetarian, that’s fine, just be sure to know what kind you want

06:13

to be.

06:14

It will heavily affect what you eat.

06:16

Number 5: Vegetarians Do Eat Meat At Times.

06:20

You might be looking at this title and going, “Wait a minute, that’s not right!

06:26

Vegetarians don’t eat meat!”

06:27

And you’re right, and you’re wrong.

06:30

As I noted earlier, there are various levels of being a vegetarian, and there are some

06:34

out there who truly believe that it’s ok to eat meat…in moderation.

06:38

A great example of this is when a vegetarian goes from being “fully devoted” to “eating

06:43

in moderation”.

06:45

They’ll eat meat, but because of the lifestyle they had before, they’ll refuse to eat as

06:49

much meat as they used to.

06:50

So they’re still a type of vegetarian, just not the one you’re expecting.

06:54

Of course, there are some who take this a bit weird, such as kangatarians.

06:58

What’s a kangatarian?

07:01

Well…it’s a group that only eats Kangaroo meat.

07:04

Don’t ask me how they get it, I don’t want to know.

07:07

But what I do know is that this actually happens, and I’m glad I’m not one of them.

07:12

What’s their justification for eating the meat?

07:15

Well, they claim that because there are no farms or containment areas for kangaroos (which

07:19

is true), it doesn’t count as much as “harming animals”.

07:23

They also think that they’re greener than other animals that are used for meat products.

07:27

What a world.

07:30

Number 4: Smarter Kids To Become Vegetarians?

07:33

If you put enough scientists into a room, they’ll eventually think of a theory that

07:37

sounds incredibly crazy, and yet, they’ll find enough evidence to prove that it’s true.

07:42

In the cause of the United Kingdom, there is a study that claims that a child with an

07:46

incredibly high IQ will become a vegetarian once they grow older.

07:50

While this sounds crackpot, there are plenty of smart people out there who are vegetarians,

07:55

and that’s just the truth.

07:57

But, obviously, not all kids fall under this stereotype or umbrella.

08:01

The idea is somewhat intriguing though, that they’ll be smart enough to either determine

08:05

that they need to eat healthier, or go the activist route and eat non-meat products in

08:09

order to respect the animals of the world.

08:12

Either way, it’s surprising that someone thought of this.

08:15

Number 3: Being A Vegetarian Does Help Your Body.

08:20

You often hear of plans to help you get healthier, but the question almost always arises, “Does

08:25

it actually work?”

08:26

And this has certainly been asked of those who partake in being a vegetarian.

08:30

Now, the obviousness of eating greens versus a lot of meat in order to be healthy is obvious.

08:36

What isn’t obvious, though, is that it helps your metabolism in a big way.

08:40

Because the meat isn’t weighing down your body, the metabolism speeds up, and thus you

08:44

process food better, and through that, you lose weight, get more energy, and more.

08:49

If you are a vegetarian, you burn fat 16% faster than a person who eats meat.

08:54

That’s the difference between losing a few pounds, and a lot of pounds.

08:59

So yeah, being a vegetarian is definitely good for your body.

09:03

Number 2: Being A Vegetarian Can Hurt Your Body.

09:07

That being said, there is a catch to not eating meat, or, in other words, being very basic

09:12

with what you eat.

09:13

Your body requires a lot of vitamins and minerals in order to function properly.

09:17

One of them is B12, which can be found in various products, but mainly meat, fish, and

09:23

dairy products.

09:24

As noted earlier, there are forms of vegetarianism that require you to not eat these things,

09:29

and thus, you’re depriving your body of B12.

09:31

While it’s true that you can get B12 as an individual vitamin, the amount you would take

09:36

isn’t enough to supplement what you need.

09:39

And not having B12 can lead to depression, fatigue, weakness, nausea, constipation, anemia,

09:46

heart disease, and even stroke.

09:50

Vegans suffer the most from B12 deficiency.

09:52

So if you’re going to be a vegetarian or vegan, you best be ready to get your B12 in some

09:57

fashion, and monitor your health regularly.

10:01

Number 1: Vegans and Vegetarians Fight…Often.

10:05

It’s part of human nature to not like someone that doesn’t share your values.

10:09

And it’s true that vegetarians and non-vegetarians don’t get along.

10:13

But what’s truly surprising is that Vegans and Vegetarians apparently don’t get along

10:18

either.

10:19

“But shouldn’t that not be the case because they have the same values?” you might be asking.

10:24

Well…not exactly.

10:26

Remember, Vegans don’t use ANY products that come from animals, Vegetarians don’t mind

10:30

as much in some cases, like diary and other such byproducts.

10:34

In the eyes of Vegans, it’s the Vegetarians, not the meat-eaters that are the biggest threat

10:39

to their animal rights causes.

10:40

In a way, Vegetarians are a kind of middle ground in this food debate, and Vegans don’t

10:45

appreciate that middle ground.

10:48

Everyone’s got a viewpoint, and sometimes that’s the only viewpoint they want to see.

10:53

What do you think about vegetarianism?

10:55

Let us know in the comments below and…take care!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video