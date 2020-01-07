—
10 Facts About Vegetarians…You Didn’t Know! From the health pros and cons to its ancient history…stay tuned to number 1 to find out 10 facts about vegetarianism!
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
From the health pros and cons to its ancient history…stay tuned to number 1 to find out
00:04
10 facts about vegetarianism!
00:18
Number 10: Most Vegetarians…Fail At Being Vegetarians.
00:23
Let’s be very honest here, the reason that most people become vegetarians is because
00:27
they want to have a healthier life, and to that end, it’s a noble endeavor.
00:31
But there’s just one problem, any diet, or change in meal style, requires commitment.
00:37
Not just to eating better, but sticking to the plan that you have laid out for yourself.
00:41
And not surprisingly, a lot of people can’t do that.
00:45
Sure, they’ll make a New Year’s Resolution to become a vegetarian, and they’ll start
00:49
off that way, but then they’ll crave some of their former diet, or get a whiff of a
00:53
burger joint and say, “I’ll go back just for this meal”…and then they’re done.
00:59
This is human nature, but what’s surprising is that a study was recently done on vegetarians
01:04
and it was discovered that around 84% of people in America who try to be vegetarians revert
01:09
to their old ways in under a year!
01:12
To be fair, some of it wasn’t as simple as “not doing the deed”, but rather, there were
01:17
relationships that brought them back to meat and other things, finances, health (yes, it
01:22
makes sense), and other personal reasons.
01:25
So don’t fault a person for trying to be a vegetarian, but do congratulate anyone who
01:29
can keep to their commitments.
01:32
Number 9: India = Vegetarian?
01:36
There are always contrasts to people all over the world.
01:39
What works in one country won’t in another, or vice versa.
01:42
And likewise, a culture will embody something much more than another country would.
01:47
So what’s surprising here is that there is a country in the world that is highly associated
01:51
with being vegetarian, as a majority of their people choose that lifestyle.
01:56
And that country…is India.
01:58
Now, those who know the history of India know that they’re a very spiritual nation, and
02:03
they’ve fought hard for their freedom, which may have led to them being one to appreciate
02:07
the food style that is vegetarian.
02:08
However, what might surprise you is how much of the “vegetarian population” is Indian.
02:15
In fact…it’s 70%!
02:17
10% would’ve been surprising, 25% would’ve been shocking, but 70% of the vegetarian world
02:24
are Indian?
02:26
That’s a lot.
02:28
Especially considering the massive population size of India.
02:32
History shapes us in many ways, and this proves it without a doubt.
02:36
And many associate the origins of being vegetarian to both India and Greece.
02:41
Number 8: The Many Reasons.
02:44
Before we talk about the reasons of vegetarianism, take a moment to like this video and join
02:50
the Zero2Hero community by using the buttons below!
02:53
When I say the word “vegetarian”, what do you think of?
02:57
Yes, you think of a person who only eats vegetables and other non-meat products, but what about
03:03
WHY they are vegetarian?
03:05
Well, the obvious answer is that they want to eat better and be more healthy.
03:10
But the truth is that while that is a very big motivator for someone becoming vegetarian,
03:14
it’s hardly the only one.
03:16
In fact, there are numerous reasons why people become vegetarian, it just depends on who
03:21
the person is.
03:22
A very popular one that has arisen in the last couple decades is that of people who
03:26
became vegetarian due to the treatment of animals.
03:30
After all, if you eat meat, that meat has to come from an animal.
03:33
And there have been many cases of animals being abused and mistreated in order to get
03:38
the most meat from the product and the most profit from those who would buy it.
03:41
Then, there are people who don’t eat meat because of religious beliefs, or because of
03:46
cultural or family traditions.
03:48
There are a wide array of reasons to become a vegetarian and, in the end, the choice is
03:53
up to each person.
03:55
Number 7.
03:57
The Pythagorean…Diet?
03:59
When you hear the word Pythagorean, you likely think of the Pythagorean Theorem, which is
04:04
a very popular math equation in the world today, and for good reason!
04:08
But the surprising fact of the matter is that Pythagorean was also associated with what
04:13
would today be considered being vegetarian.
04:15
Oh yeah, the Greeks were big into this, and all because of him…more or less, and it
04:22
was only in the 19th century that vegetarian became a term around the world.
04:26
Before then, it was the Pythagorean Diet.
04:29
But here’s the trick, you see, Pythagorean was a brilliant man, but the reason he became
04:34
a vegetarian was rather weird.
04:37
You see…he believed that humans, after they die, would be resurrected…as animals.
04:42
And since you eat animals…you technically are eating your ancestors, and that idea did
04:47
not please him at all.
04:48
So, he dedicated himself to eating plants, honey, and bread.
04:53
Technically speaking, when he tried to showcase his Pythagorean Diet, he was met with resistance.
04:58
The Greek culture had a long-time love of meat for various reasons, so abandoning it
05:04
was…well, wrong to them.
05:06
But, he did have some followers, and thus the diet was allowed to spread until they
05:10
became known as vegetarians.
05:13
Number 6: 6 Degrees Of Vegetarian.
05:17
Much like there are various levels of government, academics, sports, and more, there are also
05:22
different levels of vegetarianism.
05:24
I know, right?
05:25
You’d think that it’s as simple as don’t eat meat, but it’s not.
05:29
There are spinoffs and offshoots that people follow, and that makes them all a type of
05:34
vegetarian even if they don’t follow those same rules.
05:38
You already know of a big one, Vegan.
05:40
The difference between a vegetarian and a vegan is that a vegetarian will eat products
05:44
that come from animals, but not animals eat the animal, itself.
05:48
This would include items such as milk, or cheese.
05:51
A vegan, on the other hand, won’t touch any food that has come from animals, so they’ll
05:56
only eat and drink things that are born from nature, and nature alone.
06:00
Another offshoot is that of Fruitarianism, where a person only eats fruits, nuts, seeds,
06:06
and plants (without killing said plants of course).
06:09
So if you want to be a vegetarian, that’s fine, just be sure to know what kind you want
06:13
to be.
06:14
It will heavily affect what you eat.
06:16
Number 5: Vegetarians Do Eat Meat At Times.
06:20
You might be looking at this title and going, “Wait a minute, that’s not right!
06:26
Vegetarians don’t eat meat!”
06:27
And you’re right, and you’re wrong.
06:30
As I noted earlier, there are various levels of being a vegetarian, and there are some
06:34
out there who truly believe that it’s ok to eat meat…in moderation.
06:38
A great example of this is when a vegetarian goes from being “fully devoted” to “eating
06:43
in moderation”.
06:45
They’ll eat meat, but because of the lifestyle they had before, they’ll refuse to eat as
06:49
much meat as they used to.
06:50
So they’re still a type of vegetarian, just not the one you’re expecting.
06:54
Of course, there are some who take this a bit weird, such as kangatarians.
06:58
What’s a kangatarian?
07:01
Well…it’s a group that only eats Kangaroo meat.
07:04
Don’t ask me how they get it, I don’t want to know.
07:07
But what I do know is that this actually happens, and I’m glad I’m not one of them.
07:12
What’s their justification for eating the meat?
07:15
Well, they claim that because there are no farms or containment areas for kangaroos (which
07:19
is true), it doesn’t count as much as “harming animals”.
07:23
They also think that they’re greener than other animals that are used for meat products.
07:27
What a world.
07:30
Number 4: Smarter Kids To Become Vegetarians?
07:33
If you put enough scientists into a room, they’ll eventually think of a theory that
07:37
sounds incredibly crazy, and yet, they’ll find enough evidence to prove that it’s true.
07:42
In the cause of the United Kingdom, there is a study that claims that a child with an
07:46
incredibly high IQ will become a vegetarian once they grow older.
07:50
While this sounds crackpot, there are plenty of smart people out there who are vegetarians,
07:55
and that’s just the truth.
07:57
But, obviously, not all kids fall under this stereotype or umbrella.
08:01
The idea is somewhat intriguing though, that they’ll be smart enough to either determine
08:05
that they need to eat healthier, or go the activist route and eat non-meat products in
08:09
order to respect the animals of the world.
08:12
Either way, it’s surprising that someone thought of this.
08:15
Number 3: Being A Vegetarian Does Help Your Body.
08:20
You often hear of plans to help you get healthier, but the question almost always arises, “Does
08:25
it actually work?”
08:26
And this has certainly been asked of those who partake in being a vegetarian.
08:30
Now, the obviousness of eating greens versus a lot of meat in order to be healthy is obvious.
08:36
What isn’t obvious, though, is that it helps your metabolism in a big way.
08:40
Because the meat isn’t weighing down your body, the metabolism speeds up, and thus you
08:44
process food better, and through that, you lose weight, get more energy, and more.
08:49
If you are a vegetarian, you burn fat 16% faster than a person who eats meat.
08:54
That’s the difference between losing a few pounds, and a lot of pounds.
08:59
So yeah, being a vegetarian is definitely good for your body.
09:03
Number 2: Being A Vegetarian Can Hurt Your Body.
09:07
That being said, there is a catch to not eating meat, or, in other words, being very basic
09:12
with what you eat.
09:13
Your body requires a lot of vitamins and minerals in order to function properly.
09:17
One of them is B12, which can be found in various products, but mainly meat, fish, and
09:23
dairy products.
09:24
As noted earlier, there are forms of vegetarianism that require you to not eat these things,
09:29
and thus, you’re depriving your body of B12.
09:31
While it’s true that you can get B12 as an individual vitamin, the amount you would take
09:36
isn’t enough to supplement what you need.
09:39
And not having B12 can lead to depression, fatigue, weakness, nausea, constipation, anemia,
09:46
heart disease, and even stroke.
09:50
Vegans suffer the most from B12 deficiency.
09:52
So if you’re going to be a vegetarian or vegan, you best be ready to get your B12 in some
09:57
fashion, and monitor your health regularly.
10:01
Number 1: Vegans and Vegetarians Fight…Often.
10:05
It’s part of human nature to not like someone that doesn’t share your values.
10:09
And it’s true that vegetarians and non-vegetarians don’t get along.
10:13
But what’s truly surprising is that Vegans and Vegetarians apparently don’t get along
10:18
either.
10:19
“But shouldn’t that not be the case because they have the same values?” you might be asking.
10:24
Well…not exactly.
10:26
Remember, Vegans don’t use ANY products that come from animals, Vegetarians don’t mind
10:30
as much in some cases, like diary and other such byproducts.
10:34
In the eyes of Vegans, it’s the Vegetarians, not the meat-eaters that are the biggest threat
10:39
to their animal rights causes.
10:40
In a way, Vegetarians are a kind of middle ground in this food debate, and Vegans don’t
10:45
appreciate that middle ground.
10:48
Everyone’s got a viewpoint, and sometimes that’s the only viewpoint they want to see.
10:53
What do you think about vegetarianism?
10:55
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.