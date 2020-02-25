—
A brief environmental video essay that analyzes Fleet Foxes’ songs Blue Ridge Mountains, Ragged Woods, and The Plains/Bitter Dancer in order to get ready for their release of their full album Crack-Up on June 16th. Specifically, I look at how Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes create a nostalgic and pastoral sound in their last three albums.
[Music]
with just these few chords we foxes
treats your ears to an aural nostalgia
this simple strum of the guitar somehow
sends your in your eye back to when you
were a kid fascinated by a trickling
creek that wandered through a grove of
trees or they might even conjure an
image of a rural landscape full of
wandering sheep and grassy hills to
their unique sound free foxes have
managed to transform the experience of
standing on top of a mountain or laying
on a bed of pine needles into musical
form and now after in almost six year
hiatus the group is gearing up to
release their newest album on June 16th
which is a perfect excuse to look back
through the band’s last three albums in
order to better understand how they
create a nostalgic and rustic mood to
their sound and lyrics the band creates
their wistfully organic music in three
different ways the first is through the
tambour or essentially the sonic texture
of their instruments if we skip past the
opening chords of Blue Ridge Mountains
which you heard earlier we can clearly
hear a pastoral sentiment
[Music]
the Playboy baroque combination of a
mandolin deaden bass drum and tambourine
could easily be heard at something like
a 16th century Harvest Festival in the
the band unabashedly draws this
connections in your album artwork
according to lead singer Robin Technol
the band used the 1559 painting
Netherlandish bothered for the cover of
their first full-length album because it
echoed the bucolic yet new wants to feel
of their songs the instrumentation of
Blue Ridge Mountains also calls to mind
a more abstract natural sound the light
tones of the mandolin echoes the call of
springtime breeze and the rough hump of
the accent and drum feels almost like a
rolling Boulder or a foot communal pot
thus the very tones of the instruments
give shape to the natural places techno
differences in key lyrics in addition to
Tambor one of the more apparent aspects
of Lee Fox’s nod to the natural world is
their lyrical imagery almost all their
songs are peppered with references to
the outdoors but their song ragged woods
seems to stand out from
tactimon uses certain imagery to plant
seeds of nostalgia for a natural scene
for example the song begins with this
playful line you haven’t gone
[Music]
follow my lead
the use of mountain and spring technic
immediately grounded lyrics and
ultimately the song the textures of
nature then he pulls the audience spirit
a love young love with constant
allusions to the outdoors lines like run
the forest and settle down with me by
the fire capture the emotions of the
honeymoon period of a relationship by
depicting carefree summer time scenes in
nature themes which technology early
experienced as a young boy growing up in
Seattle in essence the lyrics are the
linchpin of Fleet Foxes ability to imbue
natural scenes and Dee Pollock
landscapes with a nostalgic touch and
finally harmony plays a large role in
lending the free boxes of wistful
organic and pastoral aesthetic the dense
harmonies woven throughout many of their
songs give off a modern-day medieval
barred by but if you listen to their use
of harmonies in a song like the plains
better dancer there’s definitely more at
work than just echoing the aesthetics of
a medieval court or the vocal dynamics
of 1960s groups like Crosby Stills Nash
and young what makes the crescendo of
harmonies in the plains better dancers
so special is the way that they grow the
acollins into an almost overwhelming
chorus of voices that slowly created the
atmosphere of a windswept claim the oohs
and AHS of the vocal harmony thus echo
the emotional serenity one feels when
standing alone
field nearby Oh Fleet Foxes identify
themselves as a baroque pop and it’s a
pretty apt way to describe them but
their sound at times transcend this
rustic genre through the unique Tambor’s
of their instruments the playfully
nuanced calls to the woods and their
lyrics and their rich vocal harmonies
Fleet Foxes has managed to capture the
essence of a natural world in musical
form this video took over 30 hours to
make so you have the mean really
appreciate your financial support on
pitch down and as always if you like the
video please share it around that really
helps a lot that’s about it I will see
you next Friday
