A brief environmental video essay that analyzes Fleet Foxes’ songs Blue Ridge Mountains, Ragged Woods, and The Plains/Bitter Dancer in order to get ready for their release of their full album Crack-Up on June 16th. Specifically, I look at how Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes create a nostalgic and pastoral sound in their last three albums.

[Music]

with just these few chords we foxes

treats your ears to an aural nostalgia

this simple strum of the guitar somehow

sends your in your eye back to when you

were a kid fascinated by a trickling

creek that wandered through a grove of

trees or they might even conjure an

image of a rural landscape full of

wandering sheep and grassy hills to

their unique sound free foxes have

managed to transform the experience of

standing on top of a mountain or laying

on a bed of pine needles into musical

form and now after in almost six year

hiatus the group is gearing up to

release their newest album on June 16th

which is a perfect excuse to look back

through the band’s last three albums in

order to better understand how they

create a nostalgic and rustic mood to

their sound and lyrics the band creates

their wistfully organic music in three

different ways the first is through the

tambour or essentially the sonic texture

of their instruments if we skip past the

opening chords of Blue Ridge Mountains

which you heard earlier we can clearly

hear a pastoral sentiment

[Music]

the Playboy baroque combination of a

mandolin deaden bass drum and tambourine

could easily be heard at something like

a 16th century Harvest Festival in the

the band unabashedly draws this

connections in your album artwork

according to lead singer Robin Technol

the band used the 1559 painting

Netherlandish bothered for the cover of

their first full-length album because it

echoed the bucolic yet new wants to feel

of their songs the instrumentation of

Blue Ridge Mountains also calls to mind

a more abstract natural sound the light

tones of the mandolin echoes the call of

springtime breeze and the rough hump of

the accent and drum feels almost like a

rolling Boulder or a foot communal pot

thus the very tones of the instruments

give shape to the natural places techno

differences in key lyrics in addition to

Tambor one of the more apparent aspects

of Lee Fox’s nod to the natural world is

their lyrical imagery almost all their

songs are peppered with references to

the outdoors but their song ragged woods

seems to stand out from

tactimon uses certain imagery to plant

seeds of nostalgia for a natural scene

for example the song begins with this

playful line you haven’t gone

[Music]

follow my lead

the use of mountain and spring technic

immediately grounded lyrics and

ultimately the song the textures of

nature then he pulls the audience spirit

a love young love with constant

allusions to the outdoors lines like run

the forest and settle down with me by

the fire capture the emotions of the

honeymoon period of a relationship by

depicting carefree summer time scenes in

nature themes which technology early

experienced as a young boy growing up in

Seattle in essence the lyrics are the

linchpin of Fleet Foxes ability to imbue

natural scenes and Dee Pollock

landscapes with a nostalgic touch and

finally harmony plays a large role in

lending the free boxes of wistful

organic and pastoral aesthetic the dense

harmonies woven throughout many of their

songs give off a modern-day medieval

barred by but if you listen to their use

of harmonies in a song like the plains

better dancer there’s definitely more at

work than just echoing the aesthetics of

a medieval court or the vocal dynamics

of 1960s groups like Crosby Stills Nash

and young what makes the crescendo of

harmonies in the plains better dancers

so special is the way that they grow the

acollins into an almost overwhelming

chorus of voices that slowly created the

atmosphere of a windswept claim the oohs

and AHS of the vocal harmony thus echo

the emotional serenity one feels when

standing alone

field nearby Oh Fleet Foxes identify

themselves as a baroque pop and it’s a

pretty apt way to describe them but

their sound at times transcend this

rustic genre through the unique Tambor’s

of their instruments the playfully

nuanced calls to the woods and their

lyrics and their rich vocal harmonies

Fleet Foxes has managed to capture the

essence of a natural world in musical

form this video took over 30 hours to

make so you have the mean really

appreciate your financial support on

pitch down and as always if you like the

video please share it around that really

helps a lot that’s about it I will see

you next Friday

