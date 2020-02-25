Get Daily Email
A Brief Environmental Video Essay that Analyzes Fleet Foxes' Songs

A Brief Environmental Video Essay that Analyzes Fleet Foxes’ Songs

How Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes create a nostalgic and pastoral sound in their last three albums.

by Leave a Comment


A brief environmental video essay that analyzes Fleet Foxes’ songs Blue Ridge Mountains, Ragged Woods, and The Plains/Bitter Dancer in order to get ready for their release of their full album Crack-Up on June 16th. Specifically, I look at how Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes create a nostalgic and pastoral sound in their last three albums.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
[Music]
00:05
with just these few chords we foxes
00:09
treats your ears to an aural nostalgia
00:12
this simple strum of the guitar somehow
00:14
sends your in your eye back to when you
00:17
were a kid fascinated by a trickling
00:19
creek that wandered through a grove of
00:22
trees or they might even conjure an
00:24
image of a rural landscape full of
00:27
wandering sheep and grassy hills to
00:30
their unique sound free foxes have
00:32
managed to transform the experience of
00:35
standing on top of a mountain or laying
00:37
on a bed of pine needles into musical
00:40
form and now after in almost six year
00:43
hiatus the group is gearing up to
00:45
release their newest album on June 16th
00:48
which is a perfect excuse to look back
00:51
through the band’s last three albums in
00:53
order to better understand how they
00:55
create a nostalgic and rustic mood to
00:57
their sound and lyrics the band creates
01:00
their wistfully organic music in three
01:04
different ways the first is through the
01:07
tambour or essentially the sonic texture
01:09
of their instruments if we skip past the
01:12
opening chords of Blue Ridge Mountains
01:14
which you heard earlier we can clearly
01:16
hear a pastoral sentiment
01:19
[Music]
01:27
the Playboy baroque combination of a
01:30
mandolin deaden bass drum and tambourine
01:33
could easily be heard at something like
01:35
a 16th century Harvest Festival in the
01:38
the band unabashedly draws this
01:40
connections in your album artwork
01:41
according to lead singer Robin Technol
01:44
the band used the 1559 painting
01:46
Netherlandish bothered for the cover of
01:49
their first full-length album because it
01:51
echoed the bucolic yet new wants to feel
01:54
of their songs the instrumentation of
01:56
Blue Ridge Mountains also calls to mind
01:58
a more abstract natural sound the light
02:02
tones of the mandolin echoes the call of
02:04
springtime breeze and the rough hump of
02:07
the accent and drum feels almost like a
02:09
rolling Boulder or a foot communal pot
02:12
thus the very tones of the instruments
02:15
give shape to the natural places techno
02:17
differences in key lyrics in addition to
02:21
Tambor one of the more apparent aspects
02:23
of Lee Fox’s nod to the natural world is
02:26
their lyrical imagery almost all their
02:29
songs are peppered with references to
02:30
the outdoors but their song ragged woods
02:33
seems to stand out from
02:35
tactimon uses certain imagery to plant
02:38
seeds of nostalgia for a natural scene
02:41
for example the song begins with this
02:43
playful line you haven’t gone
02:49
[Music]
02:55
follow my lead
03:00
the use of mountain and spring technic
03:04
immediately grounded lyrics and
03:06
ultimately the song the textures of
03:08
nature then he pulls the audience spirit
03:11
a love young love with constant
03:13
allusions to the outdoors lines like run
03:16
the forest and settle down with me by
03:19
the fire capture the emotions of the
03:21
honeymoon period of a relationship by
03:23
depicting carefree summer time scenes in
03:26
nature themes which technology early
03:28
experienced as a young boy growing up in
03:31
Seattle in essence the lyrics are the
03:34
linchpin of Fleet Foxes ability to imbue
03:37
natural scenes and Dee Pollock
03:39
landscapes with a nostalgic touch and
03:42
finally harmony plays a large role in
03:45
lending the free boxes of wistful
03:48
organic and pastoral aesthetic the dense
03:51
harmonies woven throughout many of their
03:53
songs give off a modern-day medieval
03:55
barred by but if you listen to their use
03:58
of harmonies in a song like the plains
04:01
better dancer there’s definitely more at
04:03
work than just echoing the aesthetics of
04:05
a medieval court or the vocal dynamics
04:08
of 1960s groups like Crosby Stills Nash
04:11
and young what makes the crescendo of
04:13
harmonies in the plains better dancers
04:15
so special is the way that they grow the
04:18
acollins into an almost overwhelming
04:20
chorus of voices that slowly created the
04:23
atmosphere of a windswept claim the oohs
04:26
and AHS of the vocal harmony thus echo
04:29
the emotional serenity one feels when
04:31
standing alone
04:32
field nearby Oh Fleet Foxes identify
04:36
themselves as a baroque pop and it’s a
04:39
pretty apt way to describe them but
04:41
their sound at times transcend this
04:44
rustic genre through the unique Tambor’s
04:46
of their instruments the playfully
04:48
nuanced calls to the woods and their
04:50
lyrics and their rich vocal harmonies
04:52
Fleet Foxes has managed to capture the
04:54
essence of a natural world in musical
04:57
form this video took over 30 hours to
05:09
make so you have the mean really
05:11
appreciate your financial support on
05:13
pitch down and as always if you like the
05:16
video please share it around that really
05:18
helps a lot that’s about it I will see
05:21
you next Friday

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

