Climate Change by the Elements Disaster Preparedness – Part III [Live Conversation]

We close out our conversation on disaster preparedness, not with a conversation about what you need to do as an individual. Having covered this in our first two calls we determined the best plans of action include:

• Knowing the “disaster profile” of the region you live in. Learn what kind of disasters can affect you and what you need to do in the early minutes of that disaster.

• Every region has disasters it is more prone to and these should be the first things you prepare against in your area disaster profile.

• Know where your gas and power come into your home and how to shut them off in an emergency.

• Have a variety of “disaster preparedness kits” from something to throw on your back (commonly called a go-bag) to a more complete kit to have at your home.

• Your home kit should provide you with the capacity to survive at least one week without support from anyone.

• It should include a fairly effective first aid kit, capable of handling almost any kind of injury,

• a book of disaster preparedness information, in case the internet is not available,

• the capacity to make fire, recharge electronics, hear disaster reporting, several clean changes of clothes and extra blankets as well as support tools like shovels, axes, rope, and a variety of plastic bags.

• We recommended having your records in both print and digital formats in one of your home go-bags and on the web, accessible by e-mail.

• Scan those documents and then send them to your email account so you have a record for your insurance and FEMA applications which are sure to require them.

• Know where the local disaster support areas are in your city. Most cities have a disaster plan online to help you know where to go in the event of an emergency. Print this out and keep it handy in your go-bags, just in case.

• Maintain good habits in terms of knowing where your emergency kits are and every couple of years, update, correct or change any consumables which may go bad or be less effective over time.

• Get an app to help you keep track of disasters if you have a smartphone. These apps provide long term information before and during a disaster, including local emergency information and who to contact for further information.

While all of this is important information, last week we talked about COP26 and the possible implications of worldwide collaboration on climate change in the future. The jury is still out as to whether these international gatherings will be useful in curbing, slowing, or even reversing the quality of emissions by powerful nations, but their continued existence indicates a willingness to engage the idea that climate change will not stop unless we do something.

NPR had a news article on Tuesday on the increasing heat in Phoenix, Arizona, and how they created a new job called a Heat Mitigation Officer for the city, whose job it is to figure out how to regulate heat effects in a world getting hotter every day.

This leads us to today’s topic: Imagining the Impossible.

Twenty years ago, a Heat Mitigation Officer was not a job description anyone would take seriously. Today, it is the real thing and considered one of the most important aspects of the city of Phoenix, since temperatures have risen steadily for decades with no sign of slowing.

• What other jobs can we imagine which don’t exist today, but might in the future of a world fighting against disasters and climate transformation?

• Can we imagine a world where climate change ISN’T the most dangerous thing we have ever faced collectively?

• If so, what does that world look like?

• Are you still a nation if you can’t live in your nation?

• What if your nation is underwater, how will we address those island nations unable to prevent the rising oceans from swallowing their homes?

• What does business look like?

• What is the new mantra of business? (the old one was: constant consumption and mass production)

• What does energy production of the future look like?

• How do we get our governments to prioritize renewable energies?

• What does water management at local, state, region, and federal levels look like?

