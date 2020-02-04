Climate Change in Trumpland

—

A brief look at Trump’s (anti) environmental actions during his first 100 days in office.

it’s been over 100 days since Trump has

moved into the Oval Office since then

he’s been busy signing a slew of

executive orders among which was in

order to ban immigration from certain

Muslim majority countries another that

opened the floodgates for the

construction of the Keystone XL pipeline

Trump is taking so many hateful actions

it can be hard to keep track so today

we’re going to review the measures whose

administration has taken related to

climate regulation Trump’s

anti-environmental agenda is fueled by a

jobs first ideology which when

considering the fact that American solar

jobs have now surpassed the amount of

coal jobs is a bit confusing there’s a

consistent theme throughout Trump’s

actions of slashing needed environmental

regulation in order to bring back the

jobs of an already declining fossil fuel

industry by a crating environmental

regulation and climate action with job

loss campaigns himself as a hero but in

reality the executive orders he is

signed and the work done by Scott Pruett

at the EPA has started to lead the

United States down a dangerous path

towards increased pollution and

accelerated climate change so let’s

start with Trump’s eighteenth executive

order which he signed on March 28 the

content of the order essentially demands

the immediate review of all existing

regulations orders guidance documents

and policies that potentially burden the

development or use of energy sources

like oil natural gas coal and nuclear

energy at the core of this executive

order lies Trump and head of EPA scott

pruett desire to rollback

Obama’s signature clean energy plan

which they see as an unnecessary burden

on fossil fuel companies but would have

put us well on our way towards meeting

the Paris climate goals in 2025

according to the New York Times in

addition to this proposed limitation of

measures to decrease rampant fossil fuel

use Trump green-lighted both the

Keystone XL and Dakota access pipelines

just four days after his inauguration

both these were significant

battlegrounds for environmental justice

during

the Obama administration and we’re

stalled by hard-fought protests and

climate action but with these pipelines

Trump once again boast that their

construction will bring jobs and money

to the American people yet in the case

of the Keystone XL pipeline most of this

deal will be imported from foreign

companies according to TransCanada the

company responsible for building the

pipeline also pipeline leaks could

severely harm water supplies and

farmland in the Midwest which would

eventually lead to a decrease in crop

yield and good harm communities near the

pipeline in conjunction with Trump’s

more public actions EPA Administrator

Scott Pruett has used his pulpit to

continue to fuel the myth that there’s

still debate about climate change in an

interview he has claimed that co2 is not

a primary contributor to the global

warming that we see and has asserted on

multiple occasions that we need that we

need to continue debate to continue the

review of analysis this is at odds with

an overwhelming number of scientific

studies

unfortunately climate science research

seems to have taken a backseat at the

EPA under Scott Pruett even the EPA

itself the United States is first guard

for regulating and policing

environmental issues is slowly being

dismantled under the guise of a

federalist transformation but really

decreasing regulation benefits the

fossil fuel industry an industry which

Pruett continues to meet with regularly

these are just a few noteworthy anti

environmental actions of the Trump

administration has taken within the

first 100 days which doesn’t bode well

for the next four years however even

though it feels like the hard-won

climate action gains are slipping away

all is not lost

there has been meaningful and important

backlash both from concerned citizens

and state governments New York and

California among other states are

adamantly committed towards building a

renewable energy future in their efforts

have led to tangible projects that

create both jobs and a way to combat a

fossil fuel and trench system as these

states have and continue to show climate

action does not mean an economic

meltdown as Trump assumes in fact it’s

an effective

cool for creating more jobs better

collective health and stronger

communities thanks so much for watching

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.