Climate Change in Trumpland

Climate Change in Trumpland

by


A brief look at Trump’s (anti) environmental actions during his first 100 days in office.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

it’s been over 100 days since Trump has
moved into the Oval Office since then
he’s been busy signing a slew of
executive orders among which was in
order to ban immigration from certain
Muslim majority countries another that
opened the floodgates for the
construction of the Keystone XL pipeline
Trump is taking so many hateful actions
it can be hard to keep track so today
we’re going to review the measures whose
administration has taken related to
climate regulation Trump’s
anti-environmental agenda is fueled by a
jobs first ideology which when
considering the fact that American solar
jobs have now surpassed the amount of
coal jobs is a bit confusing there’s a
consistent theme throughout Trump’s
actions of slashing needed environmental
regulation in order to bring back the
jobs of an already declining fossil fuel
industry by a crating environmental
regulation and climate action with job
loss campaigns himself as a hero but in
reality the executive orders he is
signed and the work done by Scott Pruett
at the EPA has started to lead the
United States down a dangerous path
towards increased pollution and
accelerated climate change so let’s
start with Trump’s eighteenth executive
order which he signed on March 28 the
content of the order essentially demands
the immediate review of all existing
regulations orders guidance documents
and policies that potentially burden the
development or use of energy sources
like oil natural gas coal and nuclear
energy at the core of this executive
order lies Trump and head of EPA scott
pruett desire to rollback
Obama’s signature clean energy plan
which they see as an unnecessary burden
on fossil fuel companies but would have
put us well on our way towards meeting
the Paris climate goals in 2025
according to the New York Times in
addition to this proposed limitation of
measures to decrease rampant fossil fuel
use Trump green-lighted both the
Keystone XL and Dakota access pipelines
just four days after his inauguration
both these were significant
battlegrounds for environmental justice
during
the Obama administration and we’re
stalled by hard-fought protests and
climate action but with these pipelines
Trump once again boast that their
construction will bring jobs and money
to the American people yet in the case
of the Keystone XL pipeline most of this
deal will be imported from foreign
companies according to TransCanada the
company responsible for building the
pipeline also pipeline leaks could
severely harm water supplies and
farmland in the Midwest which would
eventually lead to a decrease in crop
yield and good harm communities near the
pipeline in conjunction with Trump’s
more public actions EPA Administrator
Scott Pruett has used his pulpit to
continue to fuel the myth that there’s
still debate about climate change in an
interview he has claimed that co2 is not
a primary contributor to the global
warming that we see and has asserted on
multiple occasions that we need that we
need to continue debate to continue the
review of analysis this is at odds with
an overwhelming number of scientific
studies
unfortunately climate science research
seems to have taken a backseat at the
EPA under Scott Pruett even the EPA
itself the United States is first guard
for regulating and policing
environmental issues is slowly being
dismantled under the guise of a
federalist transformation but really
decreasing regulation benefits the
fossil fuel industry an industry which
Pruett continues to meet with regularly
these are just a few noteworthy anti
environmental actions of the Trump
administration has taken within the
first 100 days which doesn’t bode well
for the next four years however even
though it feels like the hard-won
climate action gains are slipping away
all is not lost
there has been meaningful and important
backlash both from concerned citizens
and state governments New York and
California among other states are
adamantly committed towards building a
renewable energy future in their efforts
have led to tangible projects that
create both jobs and a way to combat a
fossil fuel and trench system as these
states have and continue to show climate
action does not mean an economic
meltdown as Trump assumes in fact it’s
an effective
cool for creating more jobs better
collective health and stronger
communities thanks so much for watching
I would love to hear your thoughts on
the company ministrations environmental
stance in the comments below and as
always if you liked the video consider
subscribing or supporting me financially
on patreon and I will see you next
Friday


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

