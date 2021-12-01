Climate Change is Still Coming For Ya [Live Recording]

We are coming to understand and as a society beginning to recognize we have been gaslit by corporations, particularly of the fossil fuel variety, that climate change was not real. But as the seas rise, the coral reefs blanch, forests worldwide, burst into flames, and the threat of megadrought affects hundreds of millions of people all over the world, the conversation has begun to change.

News media has become braver, and have begun to speak out against the forces which have denied their efforts for decades and as nations discuss the economic effects of dealing with our national trash, the failed recycling efforts, and the question of how to convert our society from a consumer-driven one to SOMETHING DIFFERENT, we have also come to understand climatological disasters are INEVITABLE.

Have you begun to think in a way that will have you studying where you live and figuring out what the most likely challenges will be where you live? Disaster planning is real and the time to plan for a disaster is when you have your wits about you when you are calm when nothing is going wrong.

At Climate Change by the Elements, we used to say FEMA was only three days away from a disaster, but our recent experiences with fire, flooding, and hurricanes this year alone has revealed FEMA is more likely a WEEK away and if you want to be able to make it, you are going to have to revise how you think about disaster and how you plan for it.

We are going to reference a book by Robert Brown Butler who wrote “Disaster Handbook – Practical Guide for Residents.” where he outlines not only what to do in a disaster, but how to plan when a disaster is PENDING and you have knowledge of what’s in store. This is part one of a three-part series of conversations on what disaster preparedness is, why you do it, how you do it and what you can do to make the best of it no matter where you are during a disaster.

You can’t change the disaster, but you can change your response to it. That’s our angle tonight on Climate Change by the Elements.

