We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Environment / Climate Strikes Go Virtual

Climate Strikes Go Virtual

The climate protection movement is taking the global Earth Day climate strike on-line.

Unions and others around the world were just gearing up to make the Earth Day climate strikes and the subsequent “Earth Day to May Day” actions the greatest demonstrations on behalf of the earth and its people in history—when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now the climate protection movement is taking the global Earth Day climate strike on-line.

Greta Thunberg (pictured above in Stockholm), who initiated the global student strikes for climate, said climate strikers should “find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds,” for example sharing pictures of themselves with protest signs on social media using the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline. She added, “We can’t solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis and we must unite behind experts and science. This of course goes for all crises.” Read the source.

The youth climate strike coalition Strike With Us rapidly began developing safe ways to conduct the Earth Day actions:

“In light of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, from April 22, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, to April 24, instead of having people mobilize in the streets, the US Climate Strike Coalition will be leading Earth Day Live, a 72 hour, three consecutive day, live stream featuring stories, conversations, and performances. We are reimagining what a social movement can look like in the digital age, finding new and creative ways to get our message heard.”

Get more information on how to participate. Download the Earth Day Live Organizer Guide.

This post was previously published on Labor Network for Sustainability and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: ulricaloeb, Wikimedia Commons

About Labor Network for Sustainability

The mission of the Labor Network for Sustainability (LNS) is to engage workers and communities in building a transition to a society that is ecologically sustainable and economically just. We work to foster deep relationships that help the labor movement engage in the climate movement and the climate movement understand the economics of climate change and the importance of organized labor as a key partner in confronting the climate crisis.

