By Klaus v. Gadow and Li Hui

Covering one-third of the land surface of the world, forests represent a great variety of natural and domesticated ecosystems that provide multiple benefits to society. Forests, therefore, constitute a massive research area that is not fixed, but constantly evolving, engaging different types of research organizations and individuals and involving contributors with divergent professional backgrounds. Human activities are a dominant feature of ecosystem dynamics, and we promote ecological studies covering natural as well as man-made forests. A journal devoted to a broader view in forest science has the potential to make a significant contribution to scholarly publishing. The Beijing Forestry University in cooperation with SpringerOpen has decided to fill that gap.

40663To be relevant to readers and contributors, Forest Ecosystems is publishing forest research in a wide range of geographical settings. We are especially supportive of studies from regions that typically do not enjoy easy access to western-based journals. In some cases, the Beijing Forestry University has provided free language service to deserving authors whose native language is not English.

During recent years, China’s science publishing has grown rapidly and China has now become the largest source of academic publications after the United States. Forest Ecosystems has grown out of a local journal published in the Chinese language to become a new international platform of science publishing. Our open-access policy helps with the dissemination and accessibility of information about trees and forests, like Cauwer, Geldenhuys, Aerts, Kabajani and Muys 2016 study on the forest composition and the potential threat of climate change to the drier transition zones to shrubland in southern Africa.

All published articles can be freely downloaded and will be permanently archived. Many disciplines involved in the study of wooded landscapes have already become part of Forest Ecosystems broadening the journal’s commitment to conceptual and methodological diversity and a global perspective. We acknowledge the generous and continued support of the Beijing Forestry University in developing and maintaining this important platform of science publishing.

Previously published on Springeropen.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com