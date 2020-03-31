Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / Fracking: Why the Sudden Boom?

Fracking: Why the Sudden Boom?

by Leave a Comment


This environmental video essay provides a brief explanation and overview of fracking. Specifically, I look at how fracking works, why it’s become so prevalent in the last 15 years, and why there’s been such a large backlash against it. In short, it’s fracking, explained.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

[Music]
over the last decade and a half fracking
has become a contentious issue for many
American fracking and the natural gas it
produces simultaneously been hailed as
the perfect transitional fuel for the
United States and criticized as a
dangerous fuel extraction method that
jeopardizes water sources and causes
earthquakes but hydraulic fracturing has
been used commercially since the 1940s
so why is fracking exploded within the
last 15 years with nearly 13 million
Americans living at least one mile from
a well and why has there been such a
substantial backlash before we go any
further let’s quickly clear up why it’s
called fracking and how it works there
are actually two types of hydraulic
fracturing vertical and horizontal
vertical fracking has been used since
the 1940s and essentially consists of
born down vertically into the earth to
hit the desired rock layer and then
injecting large amounts of water and
chemicals to create fractures and that
layer through which oil and gas can flow
hence fracking but by combining
hydraulic fracturing and horizontal
drilling techniques companies in the
1990s were able to drill down vertically
to their desired deposit and then drill
horizontally along that deposit to
maximize the returns from the well this
new way of drilling opened up previously
unprofitable tracts of land like the
Marcellus Shale deposit in the
northeastern United States and it was
part of a perfect storm of factors that
led to the New York rise of natural gas
as a profitable product for oil and gas
companies among the various incentives
that helps jumpstart the rapid
production of shale gas in the early
2000s was the relatively high price of
natural gas at the beginning of the
decade so the combination of
technologically advantageous drilling
techniques and
higher price of natural gas meant that
oil and gas companies could drill more
at a lower cost and sell it at a steeper
price thus expanding their margins and
ultimately transforming natural gas
extraction into a profitable enterprise
unfortunately the rampant proliferation
of fracking wells across the country
also meant an increasingly negative
impact on the environment on top of the
fact that natural gas is a fossil fuel
and burning it emits carbon dioxide in
the air albeit at smaller amounts when
compared to conventional oil fracking
wells can contaminate drinking water
while the millions of gallons of
chemical water solution used to frack
wells is sometimes recycled for
injection into new wells often it’s
either returned deep into the ground or
held in mind holding pools that are
prone to leakage as a result of this
unintended drainage cases of
contaminated water sources in
communities close to fracking sites
began cropping up across the country but
anti-fracking activism was generally
small and grassroots until Josh Fox’s
2010 film Gasland
through the top of the anti-fracking
movement helping to generate a wealth of
effort towards quelling the rise of
natural gas extraction this home
resonated with people both because it
was an emotional plea for help and
because it masterfully used what
Greenpeace calls a mind on or
essentially images that were so shocking
that force people into action shots like
this gripped the audience both with fear
and anger
as you watch a homeowner literally like
to tap water on fire it’s hard not to
think towards the safety of your own
drinking water while also considering
how to challenge the ramp infraction
that Fox reveals throughout the movie
natural gas often masquerades as a
transitional fuel from more emission to
heavy sources like coal to cleaner
sources like solar or wind but the
problem with this justification is that
it has enabled and supported 15 years
worth of fracking infrastructure we’ve
essentially locked in natural gas as an
American fuel for a number of years to
come which means let’s focus on building
infrastructure for sustainable power
when we really needed the most
This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

