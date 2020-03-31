Fracking: Why the Sudden Boom?

—

This environmental video essay provides a brief explanation and overview of fracking. Specifically, I look at how fracking works, why it’s become so prevalent in the last 15 years, and why there’s been such a large backlash against it. In short, it’s fracking, explained.

[Music]

over the last decade and a half fracking

has become a contentious issue for many

American fracking and the natural gas it

produces simultaneously been hailed as

the perfect transitional fuel for the

United States and criticized as a

dangerous fuel extraction method that

jeopardizes water sources and causes

earthquakes but hydraulic fracturing has

been used commercially since the 1940s

so why is fracking exploded within the

last 15 years with nearly 13 million

Americans living at least one mile from

a well and why has there been such a

substantial backlash before we go any

further let’s quickly clear up why it’s

called fracking and how it works there

are actually two types of hydraulic

fracturing vertical and horizontal

vertical fracking has been used since

the 1940s and essentially consists of

born down vertically into the earth to

hit the desired rock layer and then

injecting large amounts of water and

chemicals to create fractures and that

layer through which oil and gas can flow

hence fracking but by combining

hydraulic fracturing and horizontal

drilling techniques companies in the

1990s were able to drill down vertically

to their desired deposit and then drill

horizontally along that deposit to

maximize the returns from the well this

new way of drilling opened up previously

unprofitable tracts of land like the

Marcellus Shale deposit in the

northeastern United States and it was

part of a perfect storm of factors that

led to the New York rise of natural gas

as a profitable product for oil and gas

companies among the various incentives

that helps jumpstart the rapid

production of shale gas in the early

2000s was the relatively high price of

natural gas at the beginning of the

decade so the combination of

technologically advantageous drilling

techniques and

higher price of natural gas meant that

oil and gas companies could drill more

at a lower cost and sell it at a steeper

price thus expanding their margins and

ultimately transforming natural gas

extraction into a profitable enterprise

unfortunately the rampant proliferation

of fracking wells across the country

also meant an increasingly negative

impact on the environment on top of the

fact that natural gas is a fossil fuel

and burning it emits carbon dioxide in

the air albeit at smaller amounts when

compared to conventional oil fracking

wells can contaminate drinking water

while the millions of gallons of

chemical water solution used to frack

wells is sometimes recycled for

injection into new wells often it’s

either returned deep into the ground or

held in mind holding pools that are

prone to leakage as a result of this

unintended drainage cases of

contaminated water sources in

communities close to fracking sites

began cropping up across the country but

anti-fracking activism was generally

small and grassroots until Josh Fox’s

2010 film Gasland

through the top of the anti-fracking

movement helping to generate a wealth of

effort towards quelling the rise of

natural gas extraction this home

resonated with people both because it

was an emotional plea for help and

because it masterfully used what

Greenpeace calls a mind on or

essentially images that were so shocking

that force people into action shots like

this gripped the audience both with fear

and anger

as you watch a homeowner literally like

to tap water on fire it’s hard not to

think towards the safety of your own

drinking water while also considering

how to challenge the ramp infraction

that Fox reveals throughout the movie

natural gas often masquerades as a

transitional fuel from more emission to

heavy sources like coal to cleaner

sources like solar or wind but the

problem with this justification is that

it has enabled and supported 15 years

worth of fracking infrastructure we’ve

essentially locked in natural gas as an

American fuel for a number of years to

come which means let’s focus on building

infrastructure for sustainable power

when we really needed the most

This post was previously published on YouTube.

